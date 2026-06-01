Development Of Property Technology In Nigeria: Regulatory Compliance For Online Real Estate Platforms.

Property Technology (PropTech) is revolutionizing Nigeria's real estate sector through digital innovation, but operators face complex regulatory compliance challenges across multiple legal frameworks. How can PropTech platforms navigate the intersection of land law, corporate regulations, data protection, and financial compliance while driving sustainable growth in Nigeria's evolving digital real estate ecosystem?

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INTRODUCTION

The intersection of technology and real estate has given rise to digital technology solutions addressing long-standing problems in the real estate ecosystem. These solutions, generally known as Property Technology (“PropTech”), influence how real estate is built, bought, sold, managed and financed.

PropTech encompasses the application of digital innovation to the creation, acquisition, management, marketing, financing, and administration of real estate assets and services. Through the deployment of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, data analytics, virtual reality, and mobile applications, PropTech is redefining the operational framework of the real estate industry.1

Globally, PropTech has transformed the traditional real estate ecosystem by introducing digital property marketplaces, virtual property inspections, automated valuation systems, smart contracts, and online financing mechanisms. These innovations have significantly enhanced efficiency, transparency, accessibility, and transactional security within the sector.2

The Nigerian PropTech ecosystem, though in its nascent stages, has experienced remarkable growth in recent years. As digital adoption continues to expand and investor confidence in technology-driven solutions increases, PropTech is steadily emerging as one of the most promising frontiers of innovation in Nigeria’s real estate sector. This article will examine what PropTech is, its growth, use cases and the regulatory requirements for intending to PropTech solutions providers.

EVOLUTION OF PROPTECH IN NIGERIA

Historically, Nigeria’s real estate sector was dominated by manual and traditional processes. Property transactions largely depended on physical inspections, newspaper advertisements, informal brokerage systems, and extensive documentation procedures. These practices often resulted in inefficiency, misinformation, duplication of property listings, extortion by unscrupulous agents, and fraudulent transactions.

The increased penetration of internet services and smartphone usage in Nigeria created an enabling environment for the digitisation of real estate services. Consequently, online property listing platforms emerged as viable alternatives to conventional methods of property marketing and acquisition.3

Today, real estate companies and independent practitioners maintain digital platforms through which property owners may advertise properties for sale, lease, or rent. Prospective buyers and tenants can access these platforms, review property specifications, conduct preliminary assessments, and identify properties for physical inspection before making acquisition decisions. This transition has significantly reduced transaction costs, improved market accessibility, enhanced convenience, and increased transparency in property dealings.

Digital platforms such as PropertyPro Nigeria, Private Property Nigeria, Nigeria Property Centre and Jiji Nigeria have played a pivotal role in digitising property advertisements and expanding market visibility within the Nigerian real estate sector. These platforms have also laid the foundation for broader digital real estate services, including online property management, digital escrow systems, and remote transaction facilitation.

More recently, the Nigerian PropTech ecosystem has been driven by increasing adoption of digital payment solutions, virtual property tours, AI-driven analytics, and growing experimentation with blockchain technology for land registration and title verification.4

Several factors can be adduced for the exponential growth of Nigeria’s PropTech sector in recent years. We identify some of these factors below:

Urbanisation and Housing Demand: Nigeria’s rapidly growing population and increasing rate of urban migration have intensified the demand for efficient housing and property management solutions. 5 PropTech platforms provide scalable mechanisms for addressing the inefficiencies associated with conventional real estate systems.

Nigeria’s rapidly growing population and increasing rate of urban migration have intensified the demand for efficient housing and property management solutions. PropTech platforms provide scalable mechanisms for addressing the inefficiencies associated with conventional real estate systems. Internet and Smartphone Penetration: The widespread availability of mobile internet services and relatively affordable smartphones has enabled millions of Nigerians to access online property platforms with ease. This digital accessibility has expanded consumer participation in the real estate market.

The widespread availability of mobile internet services and relatively affordable smartphones has enabled millions of Nigerians to access online property platforms with ease. This digital accessibility has expanded consumer participation in the real estate market. Expansion of the Financial Technology Ecosystem: Nigeria’s vibrant financial technology (Fintech) sector has significantly contributed to the growth of PropTech by facilitating seamless online payments, digital banking integration, electronic documentation, and secure transaction processing. 6

Nigeria’s vibrant financial technology (Fintech) sector has significantly contributed to the growth of PropTech by facilitating seamless online payments, digital banking integration, electronic documentation, and secure transaction processing. Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic: The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digital transformation across several sectors, including real estate. Restrictions on physical movement compelled many real estate firms to adopt technology-driven solutions to maintain operations and remain competitive. Consequently, virtual inspections, remote property management, and online transaction processing became increasingly normalised.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digital transformation across several sectors, including real estate. Restrictions on physical movement compelled many real estate firms to adopt technology-driven solutions to maintain operations and remain competitive. Consequently, virtual inspections, remote property management, and online transaction processing became increasingly normalised. Youth-Driven Innovation: Nigeria’s young and technologically inclined population has fostered a vibrant startup ecosystem that continually develops innovative digital solutions tailored to local market challenges. This entrepreneurial culture has significantly contributed to the expansion of the PropTech industry.

EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES IN THE NIGERIAN PROPTECH SECTOR

Several technological innovations currently underpin the growth and operational efficiency of PropTech in Nigeria.

Artificial Intelligence (AI): AI is increasingly utilised for automated property valuation, predictive market analysis, customer profiling, and intelligent matching of buyers or tenants with suitable properties.

AI is increasingly utilised for automated property valuation, predictive market analysis, customer profiling, and intelligent matching of buyers or tenants with suitable properties. Virtual Reality (VR): VR technology enables prospective buyers and tenants to undertake remote property inspections without physical presence. This innovation is particularly useful for diaspora investors and interstate property transactions.

VR technology enables prospective buyers and tenants to undertake remote property inspections without physical presence. This innovation is particularly useful for diaspora investors and interstate property transactions. Blockchain Technology: Blockchain technology presents opportunities for transparent and tamper-resistant land title verification systems. By improving the integrity of property records, blockchain may significantly reduce fraud and simplify due diligence procedures in real estate transactions. 7

Blockchain technology presents opportunities for transparent and tamper-resistant land title verification systems. By improving the integrity of property records, blockchain may significantly reduce fraud and simplify due diligence procedures in real estate transactions. Internet of Things (IoT): IoT technologies support smart building systems, automated energy management, and enhanced security infrastructure within residential and commercial properties.

IoT technologies support smart building systems, automated energy management, and enhanced security infrastructure within residential and commercial properties. Big Data Analytics: Data analytics tools provide valuable insights into market trends, pricing patterns, investment opportunities, and consumer behaviour, thereby enabling more informed decision-making within the real estate sector.

Collectively, these innovations are improving efficiency, accessibility, transparency, and investor confidence in Nigeria’s property market.

REGULATORY COMPLIANCE IN THE PROPTECH INDUSTRY

Despite the rapid advancement of PropTech in Nigeria, regulatory compliance remains one of the most critical considerations for operators within the sector. Given the sensitive nature of land ownership, financial transactions, and personal data processing, PropTech companies operate within a complex and fragmented legal environment.

Currently, Nigeria does not have a comprehensive legal framework specifically focused on regulating PropTech operations. Consequently, PropTech providers must navigate the multi-layered intersection of traditional property laws, corporate regulations, financial regulations, consumer protection laws, and technology-related compliance obligations.8

It is worthy of note that these laws were enacted before the emergence of digital real estate platforms and therefore do not adequately address the realities of modern technology-driven property transactions.

Land Law Compliance: Land transactions in Nigeria are principally governed by the Land Use Act 1978 (LUA). The provisions of the LUA vests ownership of all land in a state with the state governor, who then holds it in trust on behalf of people.9

PropTech platforms must therefore comply with the provisions of the LUA. Specifically, by ensuring that properties listed on their platforms possess valid and verifiable title documents, including Certificates of Occupancy, deeds of assignment, and Governor’s Consent where applicable. Failure to comply with statutory land documentation requirements renders transactions defective or legally unenforceable.

Additionally, PropTech operators must comply with the various property laws, physical planning laws and tenancy regulations applicable in the states where they operate. For example, tenancy laws, rent control regulations, and property taxation requirements differ across jurisdictions within Nigeria.

Corporate and Business Registration Compliance: All PropTech platforms carrying on business in Nigeria are required to be incorporated with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in compliance with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (CAMA).10

Compliance obligations include the filing of annual returns, maintenance of statutory corporate records, disclosure of beneficial ownership, and adherence to corporate governance requirements. Failure to comply with CAMA obligations may expose companies to regulatory sanctions and operational restrictions.

Financial and Investment Regulation: Certain PropTech business models may attract the oversight of financial regulators such as the Securities and Exchange Commission Nigeria (SEC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).11. Platforms that carry out regulated operations like real estate crowdfunding, fractional property investment, digital asset-backed property schemes, rent financing arrangements, may be classified as investment service providers or financial intermediaries under Nigerian law.

Such platforms may therefore be required to obtain appropriate licenses, comply with disclosure obligations, and implement investor protection measures in accordance with applicable securities and financial regulations.

Data Protection and Consumer Protection Compliance: PropTech platforms process substantial amounts of personal data. Consequently, compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023 (NDPA) and regulations issued by the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) is mandatory.12

PropTech companies must implement adequate cybersecurity safeguards, lawful data processing procedures, privacy policies, and consent mechanisms to protect user information and maintain consumer trust.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) regulates consumer protection in Nigeria. PropTech platforms must therefore ensure compliance with consumer protection obligations like transparency in property listings, avoidance of misleading advertisements, and maintenance of fair business practices.

Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT Obligations): The Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 (MLA) lists real estate providers as designated non-financial institutions required to comply with AML regulations. 13 Consequently, Proptech providers must comply with AML/CFT obligations, including the implementation of robust Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols, efficient customer verification procedures, transaction monitoring systems, and suspicious activity reporting mechanisms. 14 Given the high monetary value of real estate transactions, the sector remains vulnerable to money laundering and illicit financial activities. Compliance with AML regulations is therefore essential to maintaining financial accountability and safeguarding the integrity of digital property transactions.

The Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 (MLA) lists real estate providers as designated non-financial institutions required to comply with AML regulations. Consequently, Proptech providers must comply with AML/CFT obligations, including the implementation of robust Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols, efficient customer verification procedures, transaction monitoring systems, and suspicious activity reporting mechanisms. Given the high monetary value of real estate transactions, the sector remains vulnerable to money laundering and illicit financial activities. Compliance with AML regulations is therefore essential to maintaining financial accountability and safeguarding the integrity of digital property transactions. Labour and Employment Compliance: PropTech companies with Nigerian workforce must comply with applicable labour and employment laws, including the Labour Act.15 Such obligations include the provision of employment contracts, adherence to fair labour practices, workplace safety requirements, and employee welfare protections. Employers must also ensure compliance with statutory obligations under the Pension Reform Act 2014 (PENCOM Act), the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund Act (NSITF Act), and the Industrial Training Fund Act (ITF Act).

CHALLENGES FACING PROPTECH REGULATION IN NIGERIA

The Nigerian PropTech industry continues to face several regulatory and operational challenges, despite its rapid growth. These challenges include:

the absence of a unified regulatory framework;

inadequate digitisation of land registries;

prevalence of fraudulent property listings;

bureaucratic land administration processes;

limited regulatory clarity regarding blockchain-based property transactions; and

cybersecurity and data privacy concerns.

These challenges create legal uncertainty and may hinder investor confidence and sector-wide scalability.

RECOMMENDATIONS

To ensure the sustainable growth and effective regulation of the PropTech industry in Nigeria, the following recommendations are proposed:

Enactment of a Comprehensive PropTech Regulatory Framework: Property issues are usually residual matters regulated by state legislative assemblies. This gives rise fragmented compliance obligations across the country. There is therefore, significant need for the enactment of a unified legal and regulatory framework tailored to PropTech operations in Nigeria.

Additionally, existing laws governing land administration, technology, finance, and consumer protection are insufficient to address the realities of digital real estate transactions. A dedicated regulatory framework would provide legal certainty, clarify licensing obligations, define compliance standards, and encourage responsible innovation within the sector.

Digitisation of Land Registries and Property Records: One of the major impediments to the growth of PropTech in Nigeria is the continued reliance on manual land administration systems. State governments should accelerate the digitisation of land registries and property records to improve accessibility, transparency, and efficiency in land transactions. A centralised and verifiable digital land database would significantly reduce fraud, ease due diligence processes, and improve investor confidence.

Strengthening Consumer Protection Mechanisms: Regulatory agencies should develop sector-specific guidelines for online real estate platforms. These guidelines should impose obligations relating mandatory registration of all real estate agencies and online platforms, verification of property listings, disclosure of accurate property information, a dedicated complaint desk, dispute resolution mechanisms, protection against fraudulent transactions and imposition of sanctions.

Enhanced Data Protection and Cybersecurity Compliance: Given the volume of sensitive financial and personal data processed by PropTech platforms, data protection must remain a central component of operational compliance. PropTech companies must prioritise compliance with the NDPA by implementing compliant data protection frameworks, improved consent mechanisms, robust cybersecurity infrastructure and mature internal data governance protocols.

Promotion of Blockchain-Based Land Verification Systems: Government agencies and private sector stakeholders should explore the integration of blockchain technology into land registration and title verification processes. Blockchain systems have the potential to improve transparency, reduce document forgery, eliminate the cloning of title documents, and simplify property verification procedures.

Improvement of Access to Digital Infrastructure: For PropTech to achieve widespread adoption, the government must continue to invest in digital infrastructure, including broadband penetration, internet accessibility, and stable power supply. Improved infrastructure would facilitate broader participation in digital real estate services across urban and rural communities.

For PropTech to achieve widespread adoption, the government must continue to invest in digital infrastructure, including broadband penetration, internet accessibility, and stable power supply. Improved infrastructure would facilitate broader participation in digital real estate services across urban and rural communities. Simplification of Property Transaction Procedures: Government authorities should simplify bureaucratic processes associated with obtaining Certificates of Occupancy, Governor’s Consent, and other title documentation. Streamlined procedures would complement PropTech innovation and significantly improve the ease of doing business in Nigeria’s real estate sector.

CONCLUSION

The rapid adoption of PropTech solutions is necessary for the growth of Nigeria’s real estate industry. The integration of technology into property acquisition, management, financing, and administration, will introduce efficiency, transparency, accessibility, and convenience into Nigeria’s real estate sector.

The current legal and operational challenges (fragmented regulatory frameworks, technical challenges, manual record keeping amongst others) accompanying PropTech adoption directly affects the sustainability and long-term success of Nigeria’s real estate sector. It is projected that the growth of PropTech in Nigeria will largely depend on the creation and efficient implementation of a coherent and innovation-friendly regulatory framework. While existing laws provide a foundational regulatory structure, opportunites remain for coherent, technology-neutral and future-forward legislation specifically tailored to digital real estate operations.

A balanced approach that encourages innovation while ensuring consumer protection, transactional integrity, and regulatory accountability is essential. Through effective collaboration between regulators, technology innovators, investors, and legal practitioners, PropTech wields the potential to significantly contribute to Nigeria’s economic development as well as efficiently address critical housing and infrastructure challenges within the country.

Footnotes

1 Baum A, PropTech 3.0: The Future of Real Estate (Said Business School, University of Oxford 2017) 5.

2 Pyle D, ‘How Technology is Transforming Real Estate Transactions’ (2022) 14(2) International Journal of Property Innovation 21.

3 Adebayo A, ‘Digital Transformation of Real Estate Practice in Nigeria’ (2021) 9(1) Nigerian Journal of Environmental Law 44.

4 Eke C and Ibrahim M, ‘Blockchain and Real Estate Transactions in Nigeria: Opportunities and Challenges’ (2023) 17(3) Commercial Law Review 87.

5 National Population Commission, Nigeria Population Projection Report (2024).

6 Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access (EFInA), Access to Financial Services in Nigeria Survey (2023).

7 Tapscott D and Tapscott A, Blockchain Revolution (Portfolio Penguin 2018) 112.

8 Nwauche ES, ‘Technology Regulation and Emerging Digital Markets in Nigeria’ (2022) 6(2) Journal of African Law and Technology 60.

9 Land Use Act 1978, s 1.

10 Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, s 863(1),

11 Investments and Securities Act 2025; Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007.

12 Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023, ss 24–30.

13 Section 30, Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022

14 ibid.

15 Labour Act, Cap L1, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

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