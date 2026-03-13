Peppercorn Clauses And Direct Assignments: When "Administrative Convenience" Reallocates Risk In Nigerian Land Transactions

In Nigerian property transactions, developers frequently request original landowners to execute direct assignments to downstream purchasers, often reciting nominal or "peppercorn" consideration.

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Abstract

In Nigerian property transactions, developers frequently request original landowners to execute direct assignments to downstream purchasers, often reciting nominal or "peppercorn" consideration. While commonly presented as administrative conveniences, such arrangements may inadvertently reposition the landowner as the effective vendor of the developed property, with corresponding exposure to legal, fiscal and contractual liabilities. This article examines the risks associated with peppercorn clauses and chain-abridged assignments, particularly in sale-and-development structures and land-for-development joint ventures.

Keywords

Nigerian Land Law " Peppercorn Consideration " Deeds of Assignment " Land Use Act " Real Estate Development " Joint Venture Development

1. Introduction

In Nigerian real estate practice, it is increasingly common for an original landowner or leaseholder (the assignor)—sometimes years after an initial sale or joint venture—to be requested to execute a fresh deed of assignment directly in favour of a third-party purchaser. These instruments are frequently presented as routine administrative steps intended to abridge the transactional chain, simplify title documentation, or facilitate perfection.

They are often accompanied by peppercorn consideration clauses, reciting nominal sums that bear little relation to the underlying commercial transaction. What is less frequently appreciated, however, is that such arrangements may operate as risk-transfer mechanisms, quietly shifting legal, fiscal and contractual exposure back onto the original titleholder—particularly where an intermediary developer has already undertaken development, subdivided the property, or entered into onward sales.

The risk becomes even more pronounced where the original transaction was structured as a land-for-development joint venture, and downstream obligations—such as taxes, perfection costs and statutory liabilities—were assumed rather than expressly allocated in the governing documentation.

2. Transaction Patterns in Practice

A familiar structure frequently encountered in practice unfolds as follows:

A landowner assigns land to a purchaser or developer (often before perfection by Governor's Consent).

2. The purchaser develops the land, sometimes into multiple residential or commercial units.

3. The purchaser seeks to sell those units to third-party buyers.

4. To simplify the title chain or reduce perfection steps, the original landowner is induced to execute direct assignments to the end purchasers, often reciting nominal consideration.

The practical effect is the creation of a fictional transactional narrative in which the landowner appears as the immediate vendor of the developed interest, notwithstanding that the landowner neither negotiated nor benefitted from the development transaction.

3. Peppercorn Consideration and Its Legal Consequences

In Nigerian law, contractual consideration need not be adequate, and nominal consideration clauses are routinely used in conveyancing instruments. However, peppercorn recitals in land assignments are rarely neutral.

Although a deed may remain operative notwithstanding nominal consideration, the use of a peppercorn clause may misdescribe the economic reality of the transaction, weaken the assignor's evidential position in disputes, and create avoidable tax or duty exposure where the stated consideration diverges materially from the true value of the transaction.

4. Governor's Consent, Chain-Abridgement and Statutory Risk

Under Section 22 of the Land Use Act, the alienation of a statutory right of occupancy requires the consent of the Governor, and instruments purporting to effect such alienation without consent may be rendered invalid under Section 26 of the Act.

The Supreme Court in Savannah Bank (Nig.) Ltd v Ajilo reaffirmed the centrality of the consent requirement in Nigerian land transactions.

Subsequent decisions—including Awojugbagbe Light Industries Ltd v Chinukwe—have clarified that agreements relating to land may exist inchoately pending consent, provided the parties do not purport to transfer interests immediately without the required approval.

5. Developed Properties and Disproportionate Exposure

The risk becomes particularly acute where the assignor originally conveyed undeveloped land but is later requested to execute assignments relating to developed units.

In such circumstances the assignor did not negotiate the construction terms, did not obtain planning approvals, and did not receive consideration reflecting the developed asset.

6. Joint Ventures and the Problem of 'Theoretical Obligations'

Joint venture arrangements frequently fail to capture, with sufficient precision, responsibility for capital gains tax attributable to the landowner, consent and perfection costs, and indemnities for onward sales.

Where such obligations are assumed rather than expressed, the landowner's later cooperation in executing assignments may operate as an unintended renegotiation of the joint venture—without consideration and without protection.

7. Practical Safeguards for Original Titleholders

Where cooperation is unavoidable, original titleholders should insist on safeguards including tripartite or confirmatory deeds, express limitation of warranties to title at the date of the original transaction, and robust indemnities from developers covering liabilities arising from development activities or onward transfers.

8. Key Takeaways for Landowners and Developers

Administrative convenience can alter legal exposure. Direct assignments from original landowners to downstream purchasers may appear to simplify title chains but can reposition the landowner as the effective vendor.

Peppercorn consideration is not legally neutral and may obscure the true economic transaction or create fiscal complications.

Joint venture assumptions must be documented clearly, and confirmatory assignments should accurately record the assignor's prior transfer and limit the assignor's obligations.

9. Conclusion

Peppercorn clauses in direct assignments are rarely benign drafting devices.

In both conventional sale-and-development transactions and land-for-development joint ventures, they may operate to re-transfer legal, fiscal and commercial risk from developers back to original titleholders.

For landowners and original leaseholders, there is no such thing as a purely procedural signature in land transactions. Every deed of assignment represents a potential reallocation of legal responsibility and must therefore be structured carefully to ensure that it accurately reflects the commercial reality of the transaction and appropriately limits the assignor's exposure.

References

Land Use Act 1978, Sections 22 and 26.

Savannah Bank (Nig.) Ltd v Ajilo (1989) 1 NWLR (Pt 97) 305 (SC).

Awojugbagbe Light Industries Ltd v Chinukwe (1995) 4 NWLR (Pt 390) 379.

Capital Gains Tax Act, Cap C1 LFN 2004; Stamp Duties Act, Cap S8 LFN 2004.

Nika Fishing Co Ltd v Lavina Corporation (2008) 16 NWLR (Pt 1114) 509 (SC).

Best (Nig.) Ltd v Blackwood Hodge (Nig.) Ltd (2011) 5 NWLR (Pt 1239) 95 (SC).