29 January 2026

Can A Planning Permit Be Regarded As A Title Document To A Property? (Video)

Abdu-Salaam Abbas & Co.

Are you a potential property buyer? Don't fall into the common misconception that having a Planning Permit automatically equates to owning a valid title to sell a property.
In this short video, our Managing Partner, Faruq Abbas, clarifies the true purpose of a Planning Permit and explain why it should not be interpreted as proof of ownership.
Watch the video to understand this crucial distinction that every property buyer should understand!

