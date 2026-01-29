Can A Planning Permit Be Regarded As A Title Document To A Property? (Video)

self

Are you a potential property buyer? Don't fall into the common misconception that having a Planning Permit automatically equates to owning a valid title to sell a property.

In this short video, our Managing Partner, Faruq Abbas, clarifies the true purpose of a Planning Permit and explain why it should not be interpreted as proof of ownership.

Watch the video to understand this crucial distinction that every property buyer should understand!

