Real Estate Due Diligence: What Every Buyer Must Know

In Nigeria, falling in love with a property is easy. But avoiding heartbreak after shelling out your hard-earned cash? That is the tricky part.

Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) is a leading world class legal solutions provider with clients in diverse sectors of the Nigerian economy. Our diversified skills ensure that we provide innovative legal solutions to our clients. At OAL, we are always devoted to our EPIC values: our excellence, professionalism, innovation & commitment.

Article Insights

Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction, Family and Matrimonial and Law Department Performance topic(s)

in Nigeria

with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries

In Nigeria, falling in love with a property is easy. But avoiding heartbreak after shelling out your hard-earned cash? That is the tricky part.

Every day, thousands of Nigerians find themselves scrolling through Instagram, browsing property websites, and checking out WhatsApp broadcasts and flashy signboards screaming, “Luxury 3-bedroom flat in Lekki, VI, or Magodo, urgent sale!” The images are stunning, the prices seem like a steal, and the agents sound utterly convincing. So, money changes hands, only for the buyer to later discover that the property never existed, was not for sale, or, worse yet, belongs to someone else entirely.

Welcome to the wild, Wild West of Nigerian real estate listings. But it does not have to be that way. Before you hand over any money to an agent, here is a guide on how to shield yourself from scams and legal headaches.

How Fake Real Estate Listings Operate

Not everyone calling themselves an “agent” is genuinely one. Some are just professional middlemen, while others are masters of deception. Here are a few common tricks you should watch out for:

Posting photos of properties they have no right to sell

Advertising homes at ridiculously low prices to grab your attention

Claiming to represent an owner they have never even met

Collecting “inspection fees” for non-existent properties

Pressuring buyers with fake urgency: “Oga, another buyer is coming with cash today!”

Their objective is to get you emotionally invested so you stop thinking straight.

Red Flags You Must Never Ignore

When it comes to real estate in Nigeria, it is awesome to be excited, but blind trust can lead to losses. Here are some major warning signs to keep in mind:

1. Price That Seems Too Good to Be True

If a property in Banana Island is being offered at the price of a car, take a breath. Seriously, think twice before taking action!

2. Pressure to Pay Quickly

An agent rushing you to pay before you have verified everything is definitely not on your side.

3. Refusal of Physical Inspection

If they say, “No need to see it, just pay first,” RUN,O!!! This is a classic scam anthem.

4. Vague or Inconsistent Information

If the details change every time you ask questions, something smells fishy.

5. Demand for Cash Payments Only

Real transactions leave a paper trail. Scammers despise that!

Simple Verification Steps That Save You Millions

You do not need a law degree to dodge trouble; you just need to be smart and patient. Here are some practical steps:

Step 1: Always Inspect the Property Physically

No matter how great the pictures look, get out there yourself. Those glamorous photos will not show you the bad roads, noisy neighbours, bad water, or flood-prone areas.

Step 2: Meet the Actual Owner

If the agent cannot arrange a meeting with the owner or their authorised representative (for example, a lawyer), put the brakes on that transaction.

Step 3: Verify Ownership

This is non-negotiable. Check at the Land Registry to confirm:

Does the seller truly own the property?

Are there any existing mortgages?

Is the property under government acquisition?

Is there an ongoing dispute?

This one step has saved countless people from future regret.

Step 4: Use Trusted Professionals

A good real estate lawyer is not just an expense; they are your insurance policy.

What Documents to Demand Before Any Payment

Do not pay based on sweet talk or WhatsApp chats. At the very least, ask for:

A copy of the title document (C of O, Deed of Assignment, etc.)

Survey Plan

Building plan approval (for developed properties)

Seller's identification

Evidence of authority to sell (if it's through an agent)

If they cannot provide these documents, do not hand over your cash. Simple as that!

Real estate is one of the biggest investments you will ever make. Do not let excitement or smooth talk push you into a costly mistake. The smartest buyers are not always the wealthiest; they are the most cautious.

So before you make that payment to an agent:

Pause.

Verify.

Confirm.

Then proceed. Your future self will thank you!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.