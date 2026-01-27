Should A Property Owner Notify Their Beneficiaries After Selling Their Property? (Video)

self

One of the most common causes of property litigation today is the lack of proper communication between property owners and their beneficiaries.

Our law firm has handled cases where beneficiaries who were surprised by the sale of their parents' assets immediately challenged the purchasers in court. This type of litigation often stems from a lack of awareness of the sale by the beneficiaries, difficulty in proving the legitimacy of the sale and situations in which third parties try to fraudulently claim an interest in the property based on their special relationship with the deceased during their lifetime.

In this short video, our Managing Partner, Faruq Abbas, shares critical insights on how property owners can secure their transactions and prevent needless lawsuits by their beneficiaries.

Watch the video to learn how to protect your legacy and assets.

