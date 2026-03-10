Special Power Of Attorney vs General Power Of Attorney In Property Transfers: What Must Be Lodged In The Deeds Office?

In property transactions, Powers of Attorney are frequently used, particularly where a Seller or Purchaser is abroad, unavailable, or otherwise unable to sign transfer documents personally.

However, there is often confusion between a Special Power of Attorney and a General Power of Attorney, especially regarding what may be used in the transfer of immovable property at the Deeds Office.

Understanding the distinction is crucial to avoid rejected deeds and costly delays.

1. What is a Special Power of Attorney?

A Special Power of Attorney (SPA) authorises a specific person to perform a clearly defined act or transaction.

In the context of immovable property, this usually means:

Authorising a Conveyancer or Representative

To sign transfer documents

In respect of a specifically described Property

Under a particular deed of sale

The Property must be properly identified (for example, by erf number, township and extent) and the authority must be limited to that transaction.

Why is it commonly used?

A Special Power of Attorney:

Is transaction-specific

Does not require prior registration in the Deeds Office

Is lodged together with the transfer documents

Is the standard and preferred practice in conveyancing

For purposes of transfer, the Registrar must be satisfied that the authorised person has clear and specific authority to pass transfer of that particular property.

2. What is a General Power of Attorney?

A General Power of Attorney (GPA) grants broad authority to an agent to act on behalf of the principal in a wide range of matters, often including financial, contractual and property-related affairs.

While a GPA may include the power to sell or transfer immovable property, it differs procedurally when used in a deeds registration context.

3. Can a General Power of Attorney be used for Property transfers?

Yes — but with an important qualification.

In terms of practice in the Deeds Registry, a General Power of Attorney must be registered (or recorded) in the Deeds Office if it is to be relied upon for the execution of deeds or documents intended for registration.

This means:

The GPA must first be lodged and registered in the relevant Deeds Office.

Only once registered can it be relied upon for the execution of transfer documents.

The Registrar must be satisfied that the authority to alienate or transfer immovable property is clearly expressed.

Without registration of the General Power of Attorney, the Registrar may reject the transfer.

4. Why Special Powers of Attorney are preferred in practice

From a conveyancing perspective, Special Powers of Attorney are generally preferred because:

They are transaction-specific

They reduce interpretational disputes

They do not require prior registration

They limit risk of abuse or overreach

They are less likely to attract queries from the Registrar

A General Power of Attorney, by contrast, is broader and can create interpretational uncertainty unless clearly drafted and properly registered.

5. Key Legal Principles

For a valid transfer of immovable property:

The person passing transfer must have proper authority.

The authority must be in writing.

The Registrar must be satisfied that the agent is legally empowered to bind the principal.

The power of attorney must not have been revoked.

Importantly, neither a Special nor a General Power of Attorney survives the death of the principal. Authority terminates immediately upon death.

6. Practical considerations in Property transactions

Before deciding which instrument to use, consider:

Is this a once-off transaction? → Special Power of Attorney is usually appropriate.

Is the principal permanently abroad and managing multiple properties? → A properly drafted and registered General Power of Attorney may be practical.

Is urgency a factor? → A Special Power of Attorney avoids the additional step of GPA registration.

In practice, for a single transfer of immovable property, the Special Power of Attorney remains the safest and most efficient route.

Conclusion

Both a Special Power of Attorney and a General Power of Attorney can be used in property matters. However:

A Special Power of Attorney is transaction-specific and lodged with the transfer documents.

A General Power of Attorney must be registered in the Deeds Office before it can be relied upon for the execution of deeds.

Understanding this distinction can prevent unnecessary delays and rejections, something every property practitioner seeks to avoid.

As always in conveyancing, precision in documentation is not optional, it is essential!

