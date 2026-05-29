Transfer Duty And Instalment Sale Agreements: Understanding Section 20 Of The Alienation Of Land Act

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Instalment sale agreements remain a valuable mechanism in the South African property market, particularly where Purchasers are unable to obtain immediate mortgage finance. However, one aspect that is often misunderstood is the payment of transfer duty in transactions governed by Section 20 of the Alienation of Land Act 68 of 1981 (“ALA”).

Many Purchasers incorrectly assume that transfer duty only becomes payable once transfer eventually takes place. Unfortunately, this is not always the case.

What is an Instalment Sale Agreement?

An instalment sale agreement arises where:

Land is sold against payment in more than two instalments over a period exceeding one year; or

The transfer of ownership is delayed until the full purchase price has been paid.

These agreements are commonly used in:

Developer sales;

Rent-to-own structures;

Private finance arrangements;

Transactions where traditional bond finance is unavailable.

In terms of the Alienation of Land Act, such agreements must be reduced to writing and, in many cases, recorded against the title deed in the Deeds Office.

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The Important Role of Section 20

Section 20 of the ALA creates significant protection for purchasers. Once the agreement is recorded:

The seller cannot further encumber the property without consent;

The purchaser gains statutory protection against third parties;

The purchaser acquires enforceable rights in the property.

However, these protections also trigger important tax consequences.

When does Transfer Duty become payable?

One of the most important aspects Practitioners and Purchasers must understand is that transfer duty may become payable before transfer of ownership actually takes place.

In terms of the Transfer Duty Act, liability for transfer duty generally arises on the “date of acquisition”, which is usually the date on which the instalment sale agreement is concluded.

This means:

SARS may require payment of transfer duty shortly after signature of the agreement;

Even though ownership remains registered in the Seller’s name;

And even though transfer may only occur years later.

This often comes as a surprise to Purchasers!

Why is this important?

Failure to attend to transfer duty timeously can result in:

Penalties and interest from SARS;

Delays in eventual transfer;

Complications when recording the agreement;

Unexpected financial exposure for the purchaser.

Proper structuring and early tax planning are therefore critical.

Can Transfer Duty be deferred?

In certain instances, depending on the structure of the transaction and whether VAT applies, there may be mechanisms available to manage the timing and implications of transfer duty. However, each transaction must be considered on its own facts.

The wording of the agreement, the payment structure, and the nature of the seller all play an important role.

Practical advice for Purchasers and Sellers

Before entering into an instalment sale agreement:

Obtain legal advice on compliance with the Alienation of Land Act;

Determine whether the agreement must be recorded;

Understand the transfer duty implications upfront;

Clarify whether VAT or transfer duty applies;

Ensure affordability includes possible upfront tax obligations.

Instalment sale agreements can be highly effective property acquisition tools when structured correctly, but they require careful legal and tax consideration from the outset.

Final thoughts

Section 20 instalment sale agreements offer valuable flexibility in property transactions, particularly in difficult lending environments. However, Purchasers and Sellers alike should appreciate that the tax consequences may arise long before registration of transfer.

Understanding when transfer duty becomes payable is essential to avoiding unnecessary disputes, penalties and delays.