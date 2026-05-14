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14 May 2026

How Should You Own Residential Property In South Africa? Trusts, Companies And Holding Structures Explained

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In today’s residential property environment, how you own property is often as important as what you buy. Increasingly, South African investors and high-value homeowners are re-examining traditional ownership...
South Africa Real Estate and Construction
Conri Botha
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In today’s residential property environment, how you own property is often as important as what you buy. Increasingly, South African investors and high-value homeowners are re-examining traditional ownership models in favour of more structured, strategic solutions.

Trusts, Companies and hybrid holding structures each offer distinct advantages and risks, depending on the objective.

1. Buying Property in your Personal Name

Personal ownership remains common, especially for primary residences. It offers simplicity and ease of financing, but comes with limitations:

Pros

  • Simpler administration
  • Easier bond approval
  • No separate tax entity

Cons

  • Full exposure to personal creditors
  • Limited estate planning flexibility
  • Capital gains tax exposure on disposal

For long-term investors, personal ownership often becomes restrictive as portfolios grow.

2. Buying through a Company

Companies have gained popularity for residential investment properties.

Key advantages

  • Corporate income tax rate is generally lower than Trust tax rates
  • Better suited for multiple properties
  • Clear separation of personal and business risk
  • Easier sale via share transfer (subject to compliance)

Key considerations

  • Additional compliance and accounting costs
  • Financing often requires personal surety
  • Transfer duty and VAT implications must be assessed upfront

Companies are particularly effective where the objective is income generation and portfolio growth.

3. Trust Ownership: Still relevant, but with caution

Trusts are often misunderstood. While tax-inefficient for pure income accumulation, they remain powerful tools for:

  • Estate planning
  • Asset protection
  • Intergenerational wealth preservation

However, the high flat tax rates applicable to Trusts mean they should be used strategically, not automatically.

4. The Modern Solution: Company Owned by a Trust

A growing trend is the holding structure, where:

  • The property is owned by a Company
  • The shares in the Company are held by a Trust

This structure can offer:

  • Operational efficiency
  • Asset protection
  • Succession planning flexibility
  • Controlled distribution of benefits

When correctly implemented and administered, this hybrid approach balances tax efficiency with long-term planning.

5. Professional Advice is Non-Negotiable

Incorrect structuring can lead to:

  • Unexpected tax exposure
  • Financing complications
  • SARS scrutiny
  • Estate disputes

Property ownership should align with:

  • Investment horizon
  • Risk profile
  • Estate planning goals
  • Family dynamics

There is no one-size-fits-all solution.

Conclusion

Residential property ownership in South Africa has evolved beyond simply signing an offer to purchase. Strategic structuring, whether through Companies, Trusts or holding entities, can materially affect returns, risk exposure and legacy outcomes. The key is alignment between legal structure and long-term objectives.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Conri Botha
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