My Neighbour Built Over The Boundary Line – What Are My Rights?

Property disputes between neighbours are more common than many people realise, especially where buildings, walls, carports, paving, or boundary structures extend beyond approved building lines or even over the property boundary itself.

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Property disputes between neighbours are more common than many people realise, especially where buildings, walls, carports, paving, or boundary structures extend beyond approved building lines or even over the property boundary itself. These situations can create tension, reduce property value and lead to costly legal disputes if not handled correctly.

Understanding the difference between a Boundary Line and a Building Line?

Before considering your rights, it is important to distinguish between two concepts:

1. Boundary Line

A boundary line is the legal dividing line between two properties as reflected on the title deed and Surveyor-General diagram.

If a structure physically crosses this line, it may amount to an encroachment onto your property.

2. Building Line

A building line is a municipal restriction that determines how close a structure may be built to the boundary. Municipal zoning schemes usually prescribe minimum distances from side, rear, and street boundaries.

A neighbour may therefore:

Build too close to the boundary (building line infringement), or

Build over the actual boundary itself (encroachment).

The legal implications differ significantly.

What Are Your Rights If Your Neighbour Built Over the Boundary?

1. You Have the Right to Object

If your neighbour built without approved plans or in contravention of municipal building regulations, you may:

Lodge an objection with the municipality;

Request copies of approved building plans;

Request municipal enforcement action.

Municipalities may issue notices requiring the neighbour to:

Stop construction;

Submit amended plans;

Demolish unlawful structures.

2. You May Approach Court for Relief

Where the encroachment affects your property rights, you may apply to court for:

An interdict to stop further construction;

An order compelling demolition or removal;

Damages where you suffered financial loss;

Declaratory relief regarding rights and boundaries.

South African courts consider several factors before ordering demolition, including:

The extent of the encroachment;

Whether the infringement was intentional or innocent;

The prejudice suffered by both parties;

Whether compensation would be more appropriate than demolition.

Importantly, courts do not automatically order demolition in every case.

3. Encroachment May Affect Future Property Sales

An unresolved encroachment can create serious problems during:

Sale of the property;

Bond registration;

Transfer procedures;

Future development applications.

Banks and Conveyancers often require encroachments to be resolved before registration can proceed.

4. You Are Entitled to Proper Information

You may request:

Approved building plans;

Zoning certificates;

Surveyor diagrams;

Municipal approvals.

A Land Surveyor can also determine the exact boundary position if there is uncertainty.

Practical Steps to Take

Step 1: Confirm the Position of the Boundary

Do not rely solely on walls, fences, or assumptions. Obtain:

The title deed;

SG diagram;

A professional land survey if necessary.

‍Step 2: Obtain Approved Building Plans

Request copies from the municipality to determine whether approvals were granted.

‍Step 3: Attempt an Amicable Resolution

Neighbour disputes can quickly escalate. In many cases, a practical settlement is preferable to lengthy litigation.

Possible solutions may include:

Boundary adjustments;

Servitudes;

Compensation agreements;

Removal of the offending structure.

‍Step 4: Consult an Attorney

Where significant prejudice exists, legal advice should be obtained promptly to protect your rights before the situation becomes more complicated or prescription issues arise.

‍Final Thoughts

Property ownership includes the right to the undisturbed use and enjoyment of your land. If a neighbour builds over a boundary line or unlawfully infringes building lines, you are not without remedies. However, every matter depends on its specific facts, municipal regulations, approved plans and the extent of the encroachment.

Early legal advice and practical negotiation often prevent costly and emotional disputes later on.

This article is intended for general information purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Specific legal advice should be obtained based on the facts of each matter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.