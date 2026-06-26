Sale Of A Tenanted Property: Is An Exit Inspection Required Before The Tenant's Deposit Can Be Released?

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The sale of a tenanted property often creates uncertainty regarding the handling of tenant deposits, lease agreements, and the responsibilities of managing agents. One recurring dispute arises when ownership of a property changes and the tenant remains in occupation under a new lease agreement with the purchaser.

The question is often asked:

Can a managing agent refuse to release a tenant's deposit because an exit inspection was not conducted, even though the property has been transferred to a new owner and the tenant remains in occupation?

The Typical Scenario

Consider the following:

A property owner appoints a rental agency to manage a leased residential property.

The existing lease expires on the same date that transfer of the property is registered into the purchaser's name.

Prior to transfer, the seller notifies the managing agent that its services will terminate upon registration of transfer.

The seller initially requests an outgoing inspection.

Subsequently, the seller and purchaser agree that an outgoing inspection is unnecessary because the tenant will remain in occupation.

The purchaser enters into a new lease agreement directly with the existing tenant.

The managing agent then refuses to release or transfer the tenant's deposit, insisting that an exit inspection must first be conducted.

Is this position legally correct?

Understanding the purpose of an exit inspection

The purpose of an outgoing inspection is to determine whether the tenant has caused any damage to the property beyond fair wear and tear and whether deductions may lawfully be made from the tenant's deposit.

An exit inspection becomes relevant when:

The tenant vacates the property;

The lease relationship comes to an end; and

The landlord intends to assess the property's condition before refunding the deposit.

However, where the tenant does not vacate the property and simply continues occupation under a new arrangement with the incoming owner, the practical purpose of an exit inspection becomes questionable.

The tenant remains in possession of the property and no physical handover of the premises occurs.

What happens when ownership changes?

South African law recognises the principle commonly referred to as "huur gaat voor koop" (the lease survives the sale).

In simple terms, a purchaser who acquires a leased property generally steps into the shoes of the previous landlord and acquires the rights and obligations attached to the lease.

Where the purchaser and tenant elect to conclude a new lease agreement immediately upon transfer, the occupation of the tenant continues uninterrupted.

In such circumstances, there is often no genuine "exit" by the tenant at all.

What about the deposit?

The tenant's deposit is not the property of the managing agent.

The managing agent merely holds the deposit on behalf of the landlord in accordance with its mandate and applicable legislation.

Once the management mandate terminates and ownership transfers, the managing agent must be able to justify any continued retention of the deposit.

If:

The tenant remains in occupation;

No damages have been alleged;

The seller and purchaser agree that no outgoing inspection is required; and

The purchaser accepts responsibility for the ongoing landlord-tenant relationship,

then there may be little legal basis for withholding the deposit indefinitely merely because an inspection did not take place.

In many instances, the more practical and legally sound approach is for the deposit to be transferred to the incoming landlord or dealt with in accordance with an agreement between the parties.

Can the Managing Agent insist on an inspection?

A managing agent's authority originates from its mandate with the landlord.

Once that mandate terminates and ownership has passed to a new owner, the agent's powers are significantly limited.

While an agent may reasonably recommend an outgoing inspection to protect all parties, it is difficult to see how the agent could insist upon an inspection where:

The landlord no longer owns the property;

The purchaser accepts the property and tenant as is;

The tenant remains in occupation; and

No dispute regarding damages exists.

An inspection is a mechanism to establish potential claims. It should not become a procedural obstacle preventing the proper administration of the tenant's deposit.

Practical Advice

To avoid disputes in similar transactions:

Record in writing whether the tenant will remain in occupation after transfer. Confirm who will hold the tenant's deposit after transfer. Record whether the purchaser accepts the property's condition without an outgoing inspection. Ensure the managing agent receives clear written instructions from all affected parties. Address the treatment of the deposit in the sale agreement where possible.

Conclusion

Every matter depends on its specific facts and the terms of the relevant lease agreement, mandate and sale agreement. However, where a tenant remains in occupation after transfer and enters into a new lease with the purchaser, the rationale for insisting on an exit inspection may fall away entirely.

A managing agent's role is to facilitate the proper administration of the tenancy, not to create unnecessary barriers to the release or transfer of a deposit when the landlord's mandate has ended and the parties have already agreed on the way forward.

Careful planning and clear written agreements between the seller, purchaser, tenant, and managing agent can prevent unnecessary disputes and ensure a smooth transition when a tenanted property changes hands.