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14 August 2026

Sierra Leone Real Estate Market Review 2025: Stabilization Amid Structural Constraints

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Sierra Leone's real estate market is navigating a complex landscape of macroeconomic stabilization, structural constraints, and concentrated urban development. With inflation falling to single digits in 2025 and exchange rates stabilizing, the market faces a pivotal moment where improved fundamentals meet persistent challenges in land governance, construction costs, and housing finance. How will these competing forces shape development opportunities across residential, commercial, and logistics segments in
Sierra Leone Real Estate and Construction
Anita Nkrumah
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Sierra Leone’s real estate market remains highly concentrated in Freetown, shaped by complex land governance, significant import dependence, and a narrow formal demand base. Macroeconomic conditions improved markedly in 2025, with disinflation and a more stable exchange rate providing a clearer backdrop for development planning. High borrowing costs, however, continue to restrict long-term finance. Formal activity across residential, commercial, and logistics segments remains modest in scale, constrained by infrastructure gaps and limited institutional-grade supply. The outlook for 2026 is cautiously positive. Stabilizing macro fundamentals are creating a more predictable environment for project planning and delivery, although structural constraints in land governance, infrastructure, and finance continue to limit the pace and scale of formal market expansion.

Market Context and Structural Drivers: A Highly Informal, Import-Dependent Urban System Anchored by Freetown

Sierra Leone’s property market is strongly centered on Freetown, where economic activity, government functions, and population growth are concentrated. Urbanization is estimated at 43–45% (World Bank, 2023), and the peninsula’s limited land availability places development pressure on a relatively small number of neighborhoods. As a result, Freetown remains the country’s primary location for formal real estate activity.

Construction across the market relies heavily on imported materials, including cement, steel, tiles, and fixtures. Industry practitioners note that this dependence, combined with constraints in accessing foreign exchange, has historically led to volatile construction costs. While disinflation and relative exchange-rate stability in 2025 have eased some of these pressures, cost uncertainty continues to influence the timing and scale of formal development.

Much of Sierra Leone’s real estate activity takes place outside the formal development system. Incremental self-build remains the dominant housing delivery model, and many commercial and office uses operate from converted residential or mixed-use structures rather than purpose-built assets. Formal developers therefore tend to operate at a modest scale, focusing on a limited number of locations where infrastructure, accessibility, and clearer demand conditions support investment. These conditions define the narrow base of formal real estate activity and shape outcomes across all market segments.

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Anita Nkrumah
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