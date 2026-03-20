Your Guide For Moving To Spain

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This guide is specifically for British people who are moving to Spain or who already live in Spain. It covers advice that applies to everyone, some specific pointers for retired people and a section for people working in Spain.
This guide shows you how to invest and how you can, with advice and simple planning, save Spanish tax and continue to have your investments support your lifestyle.
Our tax and financial information guides are written by our advisers who both live and work in the relevant country. Our local advisers work closely with professional tax advisers and accountants in the UK and Spain and it is always recommended to seek professional tax advice.
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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]