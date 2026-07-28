Menstrual Leave Update By Karnataka HC

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The State of Karnataka, by way of a Government Order dated November 12, 2025, had mandated the Statewide provision of one day of paid menstrual leave per month (restricted to 12 days per year) to all permanent, contract, and outsourced women employees aged between 18 and 52 years employed in establishments registered under the erstwhile Factories Act, 1948, the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961, the Plantation Labour Act, 1951, the Beedi and Cigar Workers (Conditions of Employment) Act, 1966, and the Motor Transport Workers Act, 1961.
In a recent development, on April 15, 2026, the Karnataka HC (Dharwad Bench), in its judgement in the case of Smt. Chandravva Hanamant Gokavi v. State of Karnataka & Ors.1 directed the strict implementation of the existing menstrual leave policy and instructed the State to ensure its effective operationalisation through guidelines, circulars, and administrative instructions across all sectors. However, this matter continues to remain sub-judice because the writ petitions that have been filed before the Principal Bench of the Karnataka HC challenging the validity of this menstrual leave Order, continue to remain pending.
Footnote
1. Smt. Chandravva Hanamant Gokavi v. State of Karnataka & Ors. W.P. No. 109734 of 2025.
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