Social Security Pact: Relief For Indian Workers In The UK

For years, Indian professionals on temporary assignments in the UK faced a quiet but costly problem: paying into two social security systems for the same job, with no additional pension benefit to show for it. That changed on 15 July 2026, when the India-UK Double Contributions Convention (DCC) came into force alongside the broader Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), finally addressing what officials on both sides had long acknowledged as a sunk cost for mobile talent.

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For years, Indian professionals on temporary assignments in the UK faced a quiet but costly problem: paying into two social security systems for the same job, with no additional pension benefit to show for it. That changed on 15 July 2026, when the India-UK Double Contributions Convention (DCC) came into force alongside the broader Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), finally addressing what officials on both sides had long acknowledged as a sunk cost for mobile talent.

This article explains what the DCC actually does, who qualifies, and what both employees and employers need to do to claim the benefit.

What Is the Double Contributions Convention?

The DCC is a reciprocal social security agreement between India and the UK. Its core purpose is straightforward: ensure that an eligible employee and their employer pay social security contributions in only one country at a time, rather than both simultaneously. It applies specifically to "detached workers" ,employees who are already employed by an India-based employer and are temporarily sent to the UK to work on that employer's behalf, rather than Indians who independently move to the UK and take up local employment there.

The framework was formalised through an exchange of letters between the two governments, with the official treaty text confirming that the DCC would enter into force at the same time as CETA itself.

The Core Benefit: Up to Five Years of Exemption

Under the DCC, detached workers sent to the UK by their Indian employer are exempted from UK National Insurance Contributions (NICs), the UK's social security tax ,for up to 60 months (five years), provided the duration of their assignment does not exceed that period. This is a substantial expansion from the previous default arrangement, under which such exemptions typically lasted only 12 months before UK NICs became payable.

Crucially, this is not a waiver of social security obligations altogether. Detached workers continue contributing to India's Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) system throughout their UK assignment, meaning their retirement savings keep growing in India even while they are working abroad ,they simply avoid paying into the UK system as well.

The arrangement is reciprocal: UK employees temporarily deputed to India receive equivalent treatment, continuing to pay into the UK system without being additionally liable for Indian social security contributions.

Who Qualifies as a "Detached Worker"

Not every Indian professional in the UK benefits automatically. To qualify under the DCC, an individual generally must meet the following conditions:

Be an Indian citizen employed by an India-based employer prior to the UK posting.

Be sent to the UK temporarily to perform work on behalf of that Indian employer, rather than taking up independent local employment.

Have an assignment duration that does not exceed 60 months.

Continue contributing to India's social security system (EPFO) during the UK assignment.

Importantly, the arrangement is not retrospective. Indian professionals who were already working in the UK before 15 July 2026 do not qualify as "detached workers" under the DCC for their existing assignment and remain liable for UK National Insurance from that date onward; only workers arriving under a qualifying assignment on or after that date can claim the exemption.

How to Claim the Exemption: The Certificate of Coverage

The exemption is not automatic, it must be actively claimed through a documented process. Eligible employees must obtain a Certificate of Coverage (COC), issued by EPFO in India (or, for the reverse scenario, HM Revenue and Customs in the UK). Employers apply on behalf of their employees, and the certificate is issued through EPFO's regional offices once a complete application is submitted. This certificate serves as proof to UK payroll authorities that the worker remains covered under India's social security system and is therefore exempt from UK NICs for the covered period.

Employers should build this into their standard onboarding process for any UK-bound assignment, since delays in securing the COC could result in NIC deductions being applied by default until the exemption is confirmed.

Why This Matters Financially

The financial impact is significant, both for employees and their employers, since UK National Insurance liabilities apply to both sides of the employment relationship. Government estimates suggest the DCC will benefit around 75,000 Indian employees and roughly 900 UK-based employers, sparing them the combined burden of contributing to both the UK and Indian systems simultaneously for the duration of a typical assignment.

For employees, the practical effect is that money previously diverted to the UK National Insurance system instead continues to build up in their Indian EPF account - a meaningfully larger retirement corpus over a multi-year UK posting, without the offsetting benefit of it, since exempted workers also do not accrue entitlement to the UK State Pension or other UK contributory benefits during the exemption period. This trade-off is worth understanding clearly: the DCC optimises for reduced current-year cost and continued Indian retirement savings, not for building a parallel UK benefits record. Employees and employers navigating this trade-off would benefit from tailored advice - Sukrit Kapoor at King Stubb & Kasiva advises on the practical and compliance implications of cross-border social security arrangements of this kind.

For employers, particularly UK companies that regularly second Indian talent - a segment that has grown substantially, with over a thousand Indian-owned companies now operating in the UK, the DCC removes a recurring payroll cost that had made longer-term secondments less attractive.

What Employers and Employees Should Do Now

Audit ongoing and planned UK assignments. HR and mobility teams should review current and upcoming secondments to identify which employees qualify as detached workers under the DCC's criteria. Apply for the Certificate of Coverage early. Since the exemption is not automatic, employers should initiate the EPFO application process as part of standard pre-deployment procedures, not after payroll issues arise. Update payroll systems. UK payroll teams need to be briefed on how to process a valid COC to ensure NIC is correctly withheld rather than defaulted Distinguish new versus existing assignments. Given the non-retrospective nature of the DCC, employers must clearly identify which employees' assignments began on or after 15 July 2026, since pre-existing postings do not qualify. Set realistic expectations with employees. HR teams should be transparent that the exemption preserves Indian EPF contributions but does not build UK State Pension entitlement, a distinction that matters for employees weighing long-term UK postings.

Further detail on the UK's official mobility and trade framework accompanying the DCC is available through the UK government's guidance for professionals travelling to India for work, while the underlying treaty commitments are set out in the official exchange of letters establishing the Double Contributions Convention.

Conclusion

The India-UK Double Contributions Convention closes a long-standing gap that had quietly increased the cost of deploying Indian talent in the UK for years. By extending the social security exemption window to five years and formalising a clear certificate-based process, the DCC gives both Indian professionals and their employers meaningful, predictable relief, provided they understand its conditions and act on the documentation requirements promptly. Businesses managing cross-border secondments should treat COC applications as a standard, non-negotiable step in any UK assignment process going forward. Full details on the broader trade framework accompanying the DCC are available via India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry press briefing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who qualifies as a "detached worker" under the DCC? An Indian citizen already employed by an India-based employer who is temporarily sent to the UK to work on that employer's behalf, for an assignment not exceeding 60 months. Does the DCC apply to Indians who already moved to the UK before it came into force? No. The DCC is not retrospective, only assignments beginning on or after 15 July 2026 qualify as detached-worker postings. How does an employee claim the exemption from UK National Insurance? By obtaining a Certificate of Coverage (COC) from EPFO in India, submitted by the employer, which must be provided to the relevant UK payroll authority. Does the exemption mean the employee stops contributing to social security altogether? No. Detached workers continue contributing to India's EPFO system throughout their UK assignment; they simply avoid an additional, parallel UK National Insurance liability. Is there a downside to the exemption? Yes. Employees who claim the exemption do not accrue entitlement to the UK State Pension or other UK contributory benefits during the exempted period, since their contributions remain solely within the Indian system.

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