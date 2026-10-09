Confidentiality: Enforceability Of Post-Employment Obligations

Indian courts have consistently upheld confidentiality obligations while striking down post-employment non-compete clauses, but the enforceability of these protections depends on precise contractual drafting and demonstrable evidence of misuse. This analysis examines landmark cases that define the boundaries between protectable trade secrets and an employee's general skills, revealing what businesses must establish to secure legal protection when confidential information is compromised.

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1. Introduction

In the Indian legal landscape, confidentiality is not a soft principle but a binding obligation. Employees are entrusted with proprietary data, sensitive records and strategic information that form the lifeblood of an organization. Protecting this information is both an ethical duty and a contractual mandate. When employees misuse or disclose confidential material, it is a breach of trust that can trigger disciplinary action, contractual remedies and reputational harm. This assumes greater significance in today’s digital environment where information flows seamlessly across platforms and which organizations must protect strictly, secure its systems and ensure efficacious accountability mechanisms. Indian courts have consistently drawn a sharp line between unenforceable post‑employment non‑compete and valid confidentiality obligations. The Supreme Court has held while non‑competes restraining future employment are void, confidentiality tied to genuine trade secrets is a legitimate protection of organizational interests. Confidentiality clauses are consistently upheld when they safeguard proprietary knowledge, client lists and trade secrets, but employers cannot monopolize an employee’s general skill or experience.

This newsletter examines how Indian courts have approached the protection of confidential information after an employee exits, and what a business must do for its information to be protected when it matters.

2. Protecting Confidential Information: the legal framework

India has no single statute dedicated to confidentiality, so protection comes from multiple sources. The first line of defense is confidentiality clauses in the employment contract or via non‑disclosure agreements that define what the business treats as confidential and restrict how employees may use it. Copyright law offers another layer, protecting databases, manuals and drafts as literary works. To secure ownership, employers should ensure assignment of intellectual property created during employment as without ownership, enforcing confidentiality becomes difficult. Many disputes turn on whether the business can prove the information was truly its own.

Confidentiality obligations also arise in equity, even without a contract. In John Richard Brady v. Chemical Process Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Delhi HC restrained misuse of machine drawings and specifications shared under an express condition of confidence. This was not an employment case, and there was no concluded contract binding the defendant to keep the information secret. When the defendant used the material to build a competing machine, the Delhi HC restrained it and held that equity imposes a duty not to exploit information received in confidence, even absent a binding contract. For businesses, this means a weak or missing clause is not fatal but equity is no substitute for clear drafting and evidence.

In the digital era, statutory provisions add further consequences. The Information Technology Act, 2000 imposes civil and criminal liability for unauthorized copying or disclosure of computer data. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 introduces offences such as criminal breach of trust and misappropriation where employees remove or misuse company data. These provisions apply only when facts meet statutory thresholds, but they highlight the risks of digital misconduct. Preserving evidence be it download logs, forwarded e-mails, device records often determine the strength of a claim.

3. Confidentiality in practice: defining what is protectable

As noted, India currently has no law that defines or protects trade secrets, and no statute that says what is “confidential information.” Companies enforce confidentiality through contracts, policies and codes of conduct. Clauses in employment agreements, non‑disclosure undertakings and post‑employment restrictions ensure that sensitive information remains protected even after an employee exits. Courts have consistently recognized that confidentiality is essential to fair competition and corporate governance. In fact, the Law Commission of India flagged this gap in its 289th Report of March 2024 and proposed a draft Protection of Trade Secrets Bill, 2024, which is not yet law.1

There is no hard and fast rule which governs when confidential information will be protected. Two factors are important, i.e., whether the business can clearly identify what it considers confidential, and whether it can establish employee misappropriation. The decisions below underscore the enforceability of confidentiality obligations turns on the specific facts, the nature of information, how it was accessed and the contractual framework in place.

3.1 Identifying confidential information: A business is far more likely to establish confidentiality when it can pinpoint specific proprietary information it created or compiled and demonstrate an employee misappropriated it, rather than merely relied on memory. In Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd. v. Mehar Karan Singh, the Bombay High Court granted an injunction after a director e-mailed a competitor the manual for a customized Oracle software system and real‑estate material. The court’s reasoning was clear: the information was documented, proprietary and accessed in a position of trust. Knowledge retained in memory may be used after employment ends, but information that cannot be independently reproduced, such as manuals, databases, or proprietary systems, remains capable of protection. This distinction reflects the principle under section 27 of the Contract Act2 viz., while post‑employment restraints on trade are void, confidentiality obligations tied to specific, identifiable business assets are enforceable. Employees remain bound to protect organizational information during and often after employment, while employers must draft clauses that precisely identify what constitutes “confidential information.”

3.2 Evidence of misuse matters: Establishing that information is confidential is only the first step. To obtain relief, a business must also show the court that employee actually misused the information or is likely to, and a claim will fail at this stage however sensitive the information, if the misuse cannot be demonstrated. This is illustrated viacourt’s decision in Vogueserv International (P) Ltd. vs. Rajesh Gosain3 and Stellar Information Technology Pvt. Ltd. vs. Rakesh Kumar.4 Both cases involved ex-employees misusing the customer database of the company to solicit its clients for a competing business, but the courts reached different conclusions based on the nature of the information and the circumstances in which it was obtained and used.

In Vogueserv, the company provided buying services to international clients and had built its client database over several years. The employees’ appointment letters contained confidentiality obligations which prohibited them from using, disclosing or divulging information or know-how relating to the company’s business and provided that all work products created during their employment belonged to the company. Thereafter, four employees resigned and took confidential files and records with them. Vogueserv became aware that they had set up a competing firm and lodged an FIR. During the investigation, data was seized and it was found that the ex-employees were using Vogueserv’s data to deal with its clients, including through an e-mail account Vogueserv had created. Vogueserv then instituted proceedings to enforce the confidentiality obligations. It contended that its client database was a compilation developed over time through substantial expenditure, labour and skill. The former employees argued that the information was used but the information was publicly available. Court held that since Vogueserv was able to show that the database was its own compilation, the burden shifted to the employees to prove it was public. As they failed to do so, court held the database to be confidential and protectable. Having found both a proprietary database and its misuse established, it granted an interim injunction restraining the ex-employees from misusing the information.

In Stellar, a data-recovery company had engaged its employees under a confidentiality and invention-assignment agreement. This agreement defined “confidential information” very widely. It covered almost everything an employee came across during employment, including names of customers, knowledge and skill an employee acquired on the job. Subsequently, three employees left and set up a competing business. Stellar alleged that its ex-employees were soliciting its customers by using client data and knowledge acquired during employment and sought a restraining injunction. The ex-employees argued that the customers’ names were publicly available and all the information could be found through ordinary internet searches. Court found that the names of customers seeking data-recovery services were indeed public. It also found no evidence that any database had been copied or removed. The court held that merely approaching the customers did not establish that the ex-employees were using any proprietary information of the company. Court further held that a confidentiality clause defined so widely that it captures public information and an employee’s general skill cannot be enforced, because it operates to restrain the employee from working rather than to protect a genuine secret. Accordingly, court rejected the request for an injunction. This case shows that a confidentiality obligation cannot be stretched to cover information that is public or that forms part of an employee’s own skill and experience.

The difference between the two cases lay in what each employer was able to establish. Vogueserv established both that the database was its own and that the ex-employees were misusing it. Stellar could show neither a genuine secret nor any misuse of proprietary information. A confidentiality obligation is enforced where the employer can show its information was taken and used rather than merely state that a former employee has gone on to compete.

3.3 Confidentiality fails without clarity: Courts draw a clear boundary between protectable confidential information and what is simply an employee’s general skill or publicly available data. Delhi HC’s ruling in Navigators Logistics Ltd. v. Kashif Qureshi5 is an example. Here, the company sued its former employees and alleged they had misused its customer database and “confidential data.” But the HC dismissed the plaint outright, pointing out the employer had failed to specify what the confidential information was. Without precision, there can be no protection. Further, the so‑called customer list lacked any proprietary method of compilation, showed no special skill and was largely public. The lesson is stark: confidentiality claims cannot rest on vague assertions. A grievance may be genuine, but unless the information is clearly identified, proprietary in nature and demonstrably taken, the claim collapses at the threshold. Employees may carry their own memory, skills and experience into future employment. What can be restrained is the misuse of defined, documented and owned information. That distinction is what keeps confidentiality enforceable without sliding into unlawful restraint of trade.

From the above, it is clear civil remedies remain central. Injunctions are the primary relief, since damages rarely undo the harm once information is disclosed. Section 42 of the Specific Relief Act, 1963 empowers courts to enforce negative covenants by injunction, even if the rest of the contract cannot be enforced. But courts demand precision. Navigators Logistics shows that vague claims fail, while in Emergent Genetics India Pvt. Ltd. v. Shailendra Shivam6, a seed company alleged that former employees had misappropriated confidential genetic and breeding information to develop competing seed varieties. The employees argued that the information and techniques were neither novel nor secret, but were based on commonly used hybridisation techniques. The court found that the company had failed to establish what was novel or distinct about its seeds or that it had taken reasonable steps to maintain the confidentiality of the information, and therefore declined to protect it as confidential. The case leaves little room for doubt that failure to take reasonable steps to keep information secret can strip it of protection altogether.

The thread across these decisions is clear: businesses largely decide the strength of their case before disputes arise. Identifying what counts as confidential, limiting access, keeping information out of the public domain and maintaining records of what was shared and with whom will elevate a claim far above reliance on a broad clause alone.

4. Conclusion

A confidentiality clause is the starting point and critical in employment contracts. Courts have moved away from treating a confidentiality clause as a safeguard in itself and towards examining what the employer did to protect the information in practice. What increasingly decides these disputes is not the existence of a clause but the substance behind it. If an employer can point to specific information that was confidential and shown to be misused, the obligation will hold. Equally, a clause that seeks to cover everything will protect little if it extends to public information or an employee’s general knowledge and skills. Such a clause will read as a restraint on livelihood rather than the protection confidentiality deserves. Ultimately, a dispute surrounding breach of post-employment confidentiality is enforceable when parties can demonstrate how the confirmation is confidential and the quality of evidence surrounding its misuse.

Footnotes

1. Law Commission of India, Report No. 289, “Trade Secrets and Economic Espionage” (March 2024), and the draft Protection of Trade Secrets Bill, 2024 annexed to it.

2. Any agreement that is in restraint of exercising a lawful profession, trade or business is void except when it reasonably restricts the employee from entering competition to protect the interest of the employer’s business. The sole statutory exception is in the case of the sale of goodwill of a business, where the seller may agree not to compete within specified limits so that the buyer can benefit from the goodwill.

3. Vogueserv International (P) Ltd. vs. Rajesh Gosain, 2013 SCC OnLine Del 3086.

4. Stellar Information Technology Pvt. Ltd. vs. Rakesh Kumar, 2016 SCC OnLine Del 4812.

5. 2018 SCC OnLine Del 11321.

6. 2011 SCC OnLine Del 2196.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.