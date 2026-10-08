Changes To Provident Fund Contributions And Impact On Employers And Employees

The Indian government has raised the mandatory wage ceiling for Employees' Provident Fund Organisation coverage from INR 15,000 to INR 25,000 per month, a change that will bring more than five million...

The Indian government has approved an increase in the wage ceiling for mandatory coverage under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) from INR 15,000 to INR 25,000 per month, effective September 17, 2026. The change is expected to extend mandatory social security coverage to more than five million additional employees across India.

Under the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, employers and employees are generally required to contribute 12% of an employee’s wages to the provident fund, subject to applicable statutory rules and exceptions. Employers may, however, limit contributions to the statutory wage ceiling. Under the previous wage ceiling of INR 15,000 per month, the maximum monthly EPF contribution was INR 1,800. With the revised ceiling of INR 25,000 per month, the monthly contribution will increase to INR 3,000. The ceiling limit currently does not apply for international workers.

For employees, the increase is expected to result in higher mandatory EPF contributions, which may reduce monthly take-home pay. Employees who were previously outside the scope of mandatory coverage may also become eligible for EPF benefits.

For employers, the revised wage ceiling will expand the pool of employees and increase statutory contribution obligations, i.e., employees earning up to INR 25,000 will now be included in the mandatory EPF coverage. The change may also affect employee cost structures, including cost-to-company calculations, and require employers to review payroll practices and contribution limits. In addition, employers may incur administrative costs associated with identifying affected employees and implementing the necessary payroll and compliance updates.

Employers operating in India should consider reviewing their workforce, compensation structures, and EPF contribution practices to assess the impact of the revised wage ceiling and ensure compliance with applicable EPFO requirements. Employers with questions regarding implementation or compliance should consult legal counsel.

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