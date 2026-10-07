Contract Labour And Gratuity: Scope Of Principal Employer’s Liability

Analysis of the Supreme Court’s ruling that the principal employer does not automatically bear gratuity liability for contract labour and that the Controlling Authority cannot decide disputed employer liability under the gratuity law.

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Introduction

The use of contract labour has become a regular feature of large public and private establishments. Workers may perform their duties at the premises of a principal employer, use its infrastructure and work under its operational supervision, while remaining formally engaged and paid by a contractor. This arrangement often creates a difficult question when statutory benefits are claimed: who is legally responsible for payment?

The Supreme Court addressed this question in M/s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd v. Suryakand D Lad and Others, holding that a principal employer is not automatically liable to pay gratuity to workers engaged through a contractor. The Court also clarified that the Controlling Authority under the gratuity law cannot first decide who the employer is and then fasten liability on that entity. Its jurisdiction is narrower. It can determine the amount or admissibility of gratuity payable to an employee, but it cannot adjudicate a foundational dispute about the identity of the employer.

The judgment is significant because it separates two issues that are often treated as one. The first is the worker’s substantive entitlement to gratuity. The second is the procedural question of which authority can determine liability and against whom. The Court’s decision primarily concerns the second question, but it also explains how the law treats the relationship between contract workers, contractors and principal employers.

The Dispute Before the Court

The appeals arose from orders concerning workers who had worked through contractors at ONGC. The Bombay High Court had upheld the fastening of gratuity liability on ONGC. The principal issue before the Supreme Court was whether ONGC, merely because the workers performed services at its establishment, could be treated as the employer liable to pay gratuity.

ONGC argued that there was no employer-employee relationship between it and the workers. The workers had been engaged by contractors, and the contracts between ONGC and those contractors expressly stated that the arrangement was a job contract at arm’s length. The agreement also clarified that the contractor’s employees would not become employees of ONGC.

The workers relied mainly on the fact that they had worked for long periods at ONGC’s premises. The contractor, on the other hand, argued that the liability should ultimately rest with ONGC. This left the workers caught between two parties, each seeking to shift responsibility to the other.

The Controlling Authority had accepted the workers’ claims and held ONGC liable. The Appellate Authority interfered with that decision. The Bombay High Court later restored the liability against ONGC. The Supreme Court set aside the High Court’s order and revived the Appellate Authority’s decision.

The Statutory Scheme of Gratuity

Gratuity is a statutory terminal benefit. Under the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, the obligation arises when an eligible employee completes the required period of continuous service and the employment ends in circumstances covered by the statute. The obligation is imposed on the employer in relation to the employee.

The statutory scheme therefore depends on identifying three connected elements:

whether the claimant falls within the definition of an employee; whether the required period of continuous service has been completed; and who is the employer legally responsible for the payment.

The third element was central in the ONGC case. The Court did not hold that contract workers can never receive gratuity. Rather, it held that the claim must be directed against the entity that is legally their employer, unless liability arises against another entity under a separate legal or contractual basis.

This distinction is important. A worker may perform duties for the benefit of a principal employer without becoming an employee of that principal employer. The place where work is performed is not, by itself, conclusive of the employment relationship. The Court therefore refused to treat long service at the principal employer’s establishment as sufficient to transfer statutory liability.

Contractor and Principal Employer Are Not Interchangeable

The Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970 places primary responsibility for payment of wages on the contractor. Section 21 requires the contractor to pay wages to contract labour. If the contractor fails to pay wages or makes a short payment, the principal employer may have to make good the unpaid wage amount and then recover it from the contractor.

The Supreme Court treated this provision as significant because it expressly refers to wages. The Court did not accept the argument that the provision automatically extends to gratuity. Gratuity is a distinct statutory benefit and cannot be brought within a provision dealing specifically with wage payment merely because both arise in the employment context.

This reasoning is based on the ordinary principle that a statutory liability must have a statutory foundation. A principal employer may have supervisory, contractual or regulatory responsibilities, but those responsibilities do not automatically make it the employer for every purpose. The legal character of the relationship must be established from the statute, the contract and the actual facts.

The judgment also prevents an important conceptual confusion. A principal employer may be responsible for ensuring that contract labour receives certain immediate workplace protections, including wages in specified circumstances. That does not mean that the principal employer assumes all obligations owed by the contractor as employer.

Limits on the Controlling Authority

The most important part of the judgment concerns jurisdiction. The Court held that the Controlling Authority’s power is limited to determining the amount of gratuity payable, the admissibility of the claim, or the person entitled to receive gratuity in a case involving an employee under the statute.

It cannot use those powers to decide a disputed question about whether the claimant was employed by the principal employer in the first place. That is a jurisdictional issue, not a mere calculation issue.

This distinction can be understood through two different kinds of disputes. If an employer accepts that the claimant was its employee but disputes the length of service, last drawn wages or the amount payable, the Controlling Authority can examine the matter. Similarly, it may decide whether the claim is admissible or whether a particular person is entitled to receive the gratuity.

However, if the alleged employer denies that any employer-employee relationship existed, the dispute goes to the foundation of the claim. The Controlling Authority cannot assume that relationship and then calculate gratuity. It must first be legally established through an appropriate forum or proceeding.

The Court’s approach prevents a summary authority from deciding complex questions of employment status without the procedural safeguards ordinarily associated with such adjudication. Employment status may depend on the terms of engagement, the power of appointment, payment of wages, disciplinary control, termination authority and the reality of the relationship. These questions may require detailed evidence and cannot always be resolved through a limited gratuity inquiry.

Why Long Service Did Not Change the Result

The workers had served for long periods at ONGC’s establishment. That fact created an understandable equity argument. However, the Court did not treat duration of service as sufficient to create an employment relationship with ONGC.

Long service may be relevant evidence in determining the real nature of a relationship, but it cannot replace the legal test for identifying the employer. Otherwise, a worker who remains at a principal employer’s site for many years could automatically become its employee, regardless of the contractual structure and the role played by the contractor.

The Court’s reasoning is also consistent with the principle that the nature of employment cannot be determined solely by the location of work. A contract worker may work continuously at one establishment while remaining engaged by a contractor that recruits, pays and controls the workforce. At the same time, if the arrangement is a sham or camouflage and the principal employer is found to be the real employer, the outcome may be different. The ONGC judgment does not prevent such a finding in an appropriate proceeding. It holds only that the Controlling Authority cannot make that determination while exercising its limited statutory powers under the gratuity law.

Relationship with the New Social Security Framework

The ruling must also be read against the background of India’s labour law transition. The Code on Social Security, 2020 consolidates several social security laws and includes provisions dealing with gratuity. Government and labour department materials clarify that, for ordinary contract labour, the contractor is treated as the employer responsible for gratuity, subject to the statutory conditions.

The new framework does not mean that contract labour loses access to gratuity. It instead reinforces the importance of identifying the correct employer. A contract worker’s claim may be affected by the period of continuous service, the circumstances of termination and the nature of engagement, but the principal employer does not become liable merely because the contractor defaults.

This makes contractor compliance increasingly important. Principal employers cannot treat labour contracts as purely commercial arrangements. They must verify that contractors maintain service records, deposit statutory dues and provide lawful benefits. However, an audit obligation or contractual indemnity is different from direct statutory liability. The former may allow recovery or contractual action; the latter must arise from the governing labour law or a finding that the worker was in reality employed by the principal employer.

Protection of Workers and the Risk of a Legal Vacuum

The decision gives legal clarity, but it also raises a practical concern. If the contractor has disappeared, become insolvent or refuses to pay, a worker may face difficulty recovering gratuity. A strict separation between contractor and principal employer can leave workers without an effective remedy if enforcement against the contractor is weak.

This concern does not justify imposing liability on an entity that is not the statutory employer through a proceeding lacking jurisdiction. Instead, it points to the need for stronger enforcement mechanisms. Principal employers should be required to maintain contractor records and ensure that gratuity liabilities are properly accounted for in contracts. Contractors should be required to maintain individual service records and make timely payments. Labour authorities should also provide a clear and accessible mechanism for workers to pursue claims against the actual employer.

The answer cannot be to expand the Controlling Authority’s jurisdiction indirectly. That would create uncertainty for employers and undermine statutory procedure. The better solution is to provide workers with a competent forum capable of determining employment status and, where necessary, examining whether the contractual arrangement is genuine or merely a device to avoid labour obligations.

Implications for Employers and Contract Workers

For principal employers, the judgment reduces the risk of automatic gratuity liability but does not eliminate compliance responsibilities. They should clearly define the contractor’s obligations, maintain records of deployed workers and include indemnity provisions for statutory dues. They should also monitor whether the contractor is paying wages and other benefits as required by law.

Contractors remain the primary employers of contract labour in the circumstances considered by the Court. They must therefore budget for gratuity, maintain accurate service records and ensure that workers are not deprived of statutory benefits merely because the work is performed at another establishment.

For workers, the judgment makes it important to identify the correct legal employer before filing a gratuity claim. Working at the premises of a large public sector undertaking does not by itself establish employment with that undertaking. Where the worker believes that the contractor arrangement is only a façade, the appropriate legal remedy must address that issue directly.

Conclusion

The ONGC judgment is ultimately a decision about institutional boundaries. It preserves the worker’s right to seek gratuity, but insists that the claim must be pursued through the correct statutory route and against the correct employer. It prevents the Controlling Authority from becoming a forum for deciding every dispute arising from contract labour.

At the same time, the ruling sends a message to principal employers and contractors that contractual labels cannot be used carelessly. A genuine contract arrangement will ordinarily place gratuity responsibility on the contractor. But if evidence establishes that the principal employer is the real employer, that issue must be determined by a competent forum after examining the substance of the relationship.

References

M/s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd v. Suryakand D Lad & Ors, 2026 INSC 1019. Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, Sections 2(e), 4 and 7. Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970, Section 21. Payment of Wages Act, 1936, Section 2(vi). Code on Social Security 2020, Sections 2(27) and 53. Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, ‘FAQs on Labour Codes’ (2025) (https://www.labour.gov.in/static/uploads/2026/03/a4ccf4c6d97c4f1f36a6d83f8c64213d.pdf) Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, ‘Code on Social Security, 2020: Towards Universal and Inclusive Social Security’ (2026) (https://www.pib.gov.in/FactsheetDetails.aspx?Id=150473®=48&lang=2) Municipal Council, represented by its Commissioner, Nandyal Municipality, Kurnool District, AP v K Jayaram & Ors, Civil Appeals No.s of 2025 arising out of SLP(C) No.s 17711-17713 of 2019. State of Karnataka v. Uma Devi (3), (2006) 4 SCC 1. Hussainbhai v. Alath Factory Thezhilali Union (1978) 4 SCC 257. Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board v. A Rajappa (1978) 2 SCC 213. Steel Authority of India Ltd v. National Union Waterfront Workers (2001) 7 SCC 1. Director, Steel Authority of India Ltd v. Sukumar Mukherjee (2013) 6 SCC 571.

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