Notifications Under Code On Social Security, 2020

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The Ministry of Labour & Employment (‘MoLE’), by way of a Notification dated May 29, 2026, issued under Section 127 of the Code on Social Security (‘SS Code’), has specified that an employer will be liable to pay simple interest at the rate of 12% per annum on any amount due from him under the SS Code, from the date on which such amount has become due till the date of its actual payment. This notification will be deemed to have come into force on November 21, 2025.
Further, the MoLE, by way of a Notification dated May 29, 2026, issued under Section 2(89) of the SS Code, has notified INR 15,000 (approx. USD 160) per month as the wage ceiling for the purposes of Chapter III (Employees’ Provident Fund) of the SS Code.
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