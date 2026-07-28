Ministry Of Labour And Employment Notifies Employer Contribution Rate Under The Employees’ Pension Scheme, 2026

Under the repealed Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995, paragraph 3(1) prescribed an employer’s contribution of 8.33% of the employee’s pay to the Pension Fund.

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MoLE through notification dated 01.07.2026 (“EPS Notification”)1, has specified the employer’s contribution rate to the Pension Fund established under the SS Code.

Under the EPS Notification, every employer is required to contribute 8.33% of the wages payable to each employee to the Pension Fund on a monthly basis.

Under the repealed Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995, paragraph 3(1) prescribed an employer’s contribution of 8.33% of the employee’s pay to the Pension Fund.

The prescribed contribution rate is effective from the date of commencement of the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 2026, i.e. 29.06.2026.

Footnote

1. Ministry of Labour and Employment Notification S.O. 3580(E) dated 01.07.2026.

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