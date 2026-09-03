Amendments To The POSH Act: Addressing The Changing Dynamics Of Workplace Sexual Harassment

The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013 (“POSH Act”) came into force following the landmark Vishaka v. State of Rajasthan case, which highlighted the need for legal frameworks to address sexual harassment at the workplace.

MZM Legal LLP is a leading full-service Indian law firm known for its excellence in white-collar crime, dispute resolution, and corporate investigations. With top-tier rankings and a global client base, the firm delivers strategic legal solutions across jurisdictions, led by highly accomplished professionals and a dynamic, multidisciplinary team.

Article Insights

Nadiya Sarguroh’s articles from MZM Legal are most popular: with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in India

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Chemicals and Retail & Leisure industries

Introduction:

The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013 (“POSH Act”) came into force following the landmark Vishaka v. State of Rajasthan1 case, which highlighted the need for legal frameworks to address sexual harassment at the workplace. The ruling in Vishaka laid the groundwork for what would later be formalized as the POSH Act, making India one of the first countries to enact legislation that specifically addresses workplace sexual harassment. Since its inception, the POSH Act has played a critical role in shaping workplace environments across India. However, in the more than a decade since its enactment, society’s understanding of gender, harassment, and workplace dynamics has evolved significantly. In light of these changes, it is time to reassess and amend the POSH Act to ensure it remains relevant and comprehensive. Below are some key amendments that should be considered to modernize the Act.

1. Gender-Neutral Provisions: Expanding the Definition of ‘Aggrieved Woman’

The POSH Act, as it stands today, specifically addresses the protection of women against sexual harassment in the workplace. While this was a necessary step to address the gendered nature of harassment, it fails to account for the fact that men and individuals from other gender identities can also be victims of sexual harassment. The rigid definition of the ‘aggrieved woman’ limits the scope of the law, effectively barring other victims from seeking redressal under the Act.

In today’s increasingly inclusive society, the definition of harassment must extend beyond women and encompass individuals of all genders, including men and non-binary persons. The law must recognize that sexual harassment is not exclusive to any one gender and that victims from diverse backgrounds can suffer from similar experiences of abuse, discrimination, or unwanted advances.

To address this, the POSH Act should be amended to make it gender-neutral, ensuring that the rights of all employees, irrespective of their gender, are protected. A broader definition of ‘aggrieved person’ would not only align the Act with contemporary views on gender and equality but also help create a safer and more inclusive workplace for all.

2. Revision of Conciliation Mechanism: Emphasizing Mandatory Mediation

Section 10 of the POSH Act currently provides for the option of conciliation as a means of resolving complaints of sexual harassment. However, the concept of conciliation has been rendered somewhat redundant by the existence of the Mediation and Conciliation Act, 1996, which already provides for structured mediation processes. Furthermore, mediation may not be suitable in all cases of sexual harassment, especially where there is a significant power imbalance between the parties involved.

A critical amendment should involve the incorporation of a more effective and systematic approach to conflict resolution, such as mandatory mediation, before an inquiry process begins. Mediation could provide a structured environment where the parties can attempt to resolve the issue amicably, under the guidance of a trained mediator. However, it should be made clear that in cases of severe harassment, coercion, or where there is a significant power differential, mediation may not be an appropriate avenue, and an inquiry should proceed immediately.

This amendment would streamline the process and help prevent cases from dragging on for too long, while ensuring that the mediation process is only used when suitable. Importantly, it would reduce the chances of workplace retaliation against the victim by ensuring that both parties are equally protected throughout the process.

3. Clearly Defined Enquiry Process: Ensuring Fairness and Transparency

One of the recurring criticisms of the POSH Act has been the ambiguity surrounding the process of conducting inquiries. While the Act mandates the formation of an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), there is a lack of clear procedural guidelines on how the inquiry should be conducted. This has led to inconsistencies in handling complaints across different workplaces, with some organizations failing to provide adequate support for the victims or ensuring fair and transparent inquiries.

To address this issue, it is crucial to amend the POSH Act to define the process of inquiry more clearly. This should include timelines for every stage of the inquiry process, from the receipt of the complaint to the final resolution. It should also specify the qualifications and training required for members of the ICC, ensuring that they have the necessary expertise to handle sensitive cases of sexual harassment.

Moreover, provisions should be introduced to ensure that there is no bias in the inquiry process and that both the complainant and the accused are given equal opportunity to present their cases. The amendment should also specify measures to prevent retaliation against the complainant during and after the inquiry, guaranteeing their safety and security throughout the process.

In addition, the Act should make it mandatory for organizations to document the entire process, including hearings, evidence, and final resolutions, to ensure accountability and transparency.

Conclusion:

The POSH Act has been a pioneering piece of legislation in India, offering essential protections against sexual harassment in the workplace. However, as societal norms and workplace dynamics continue to evolve, it is crucial that the Act adapts to reflect these changes. By making the law gender-neutral, revising the conciliation process to emphasize mediation, and clearly defining the inquiry process, we can ensure that the POSH Act remains effective and accessible for all employees, regardless of their gender or background.

These amendments will not only protect the rights of victims more comprehensively but will also foster safer and more inclusive workplace environments across India. It is time for India’s POSH law to evolve, ensuring that it continues to fulfill its promise of providing a harassment-free workplace for all.

Footnote

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.