When Marital Discord Enters The Workplace: Allahabad High Court Examines The Limits Of The POSH Act

Can a matrimonial dispute between two spouses working in the same office be treated as a case of workplace sexual harassment? This question has come before the Allahabad High Court in a significant matter that brings into focus an increasingly complex challenge for the Internal Committees (ICs): How should a workplace respond when allegations of harassment arise against the backdrop of an ongoing marital dispute between two employees?

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Introduction

Can a matrimonial dispute between two spouses working in the same office be treated as a case of workplace sexual harassment?

This question has come before the Allahabad High Court in a significant matter that brings into focus an increasingly complex challenge for the Internal Committees (ICs):

How should a workplace respond when allegations of harassment arise against the backdrop of an ongoing marital dispute between two employees?

In R.K.Y v. Union of India & Others1, the Lucknow Bench of the Hon’ble Allahabad High Court, presided over by Hon’ble Mr. Justice Pankaj Bhatia, considered a petition filed by a husband challenging a fact-finding report and subsequent charge-sheet arising from a complaint made by his wife under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 commonly known as the POSH Act.2

By an order dated August 10, 2026 the Court stayed the disciplinary proceedings and observed that the matter required consideration as to whether proceedings essentially arising from marital discord could be brought within a legislation “intended for a different purpose”.

Importantly, the Court has not held that the POSH Act can never apply between spouses working together. Nor has it finally concluded that the complaint was motivated by marital discord or that the proceedings were invalid. The Court has, at this stage, only identified a legal question requiring examination and stayed the disciplinary proceedings pending further pleadings.

The Dispute: When a marriage and workplace collide

The parties were married in March 2023 and were employed in the same office. They initially lived together as husband and wife. According to the case record, differences subsequently developed between them, including following a visit to Hemkund Sahib.

The marital discord eventually found its way into the workplace which led the wife to file a complaint under the POSH Act against her husband. It was alleged by the wife that on October 09, 2024 her husband, who was also her colleague, used foul language and made derogatory remarks against her in the presence of other employees.

A significant aspect noted by the Court was that the POSH complaint did not disclose that the alleged respondent was the complainant’s husband. The marital relationship subsequently emerged during the proceedings and was also reflected in the other proceedings between the parties.

This omission became an important feature of the litigation- not necessarily because it automatically invalidated the complaint, but because it formed part of the broader factual question concerning whether the workplace allegations were intrinsically connected with an existing matrimonial dispute.

Parallel Criminal Proceeding

The POSH complaint was not the only proceeding initiated between the parties.

On December 28, 2024 the wife lodged an FIR containing allegations relating to case-based abuse, dowry demand, physical and verbal abuse. The FIR referred to the earlier incident of October 09 and stated that attempts at reconciliation had failed.

Thus, the dispute developed along two parallel tracks: one involving allegation of workplace conduct under the POSH framework and another involving allegations arising from the matrimonial relationship under criminal law.

What did the Internal Committee find?

The IC’s findings are particularly significant because they demonstrate the difficulty of separating personal conflict from workplace misconduct when the parties are spouses and colleagues.

During its examination, the IC noted that marital differences existed even before the alleged workplace incident of October 09, 2024. It also recorded that the employee’s colleagues became aware of their marital relationship following an earlier incident in April 2024.

“Complaint and Respondent had a marital discord way before the episode of 09.10.2024. Everyone came to know about their marriage after the episode of 02.04.2024. To avoid this situation management could have suo moto taken action to post them in different offices since Police authorities were involved from that time only.”

“Marital dispute makes one person tensed/frustrated with his/her personal life, but no one gets the right to disrespect each other at workplace. One must understand that dignity/decorum of the workplace needs to be maintained. If a female employee is someone’s wife at the same premises does not give him right to treat his wife, the same way as he does in his home (whether love or hate). At workplace both are individual employees & not the couple.”

During the inquiry, the Committee considered witnesses testimonies and the conduct attributed to both parties.

“After observing the testimony of witnesses committee could comprehend that complainant also used to taunt the respondent but not in indecent way while respondnet’s actions and continuous muttering falls under 2(n)(v) of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013”

The Committee also considered the allegation that the Respondent/Husband had taken his wife’s wallet and searched her bag without her consent, allegedly on the assumption that, because she was his wife, he was entitled to do so.

Based on the same, the Committee treated the conduct as having workplace implications and recommended disciplinary proceedings under the applicable Conduct, Discipline & Appeal Rules.

Interestingly, the Committee also recommended action against both parties for not disclosing their marital status to the organization for more than a year which is violation of the applicable rules.

However, the consequences were different:

The wife was subjected to a censure entry,

Whereas a formal charge was framed against the husband alleging inappropriate, offensive and sexually coloured remarks affecting the workplace atmosphere

Legal Question: Is every workplace conflict between spouses a POSH matter?

This is where the Allahabad High Court’s order assumes significance.

The husband approached the High Court contending that what was essentially a matrimonial dispute had been brough into the workplace and converted into a POSH proceeding. According to him, there has been a clear misuse of the POSH Act as well as provision of BNS, only to settle scores arising out of the marital dispute.

The respondents, on the other hand, maintained that the allegations concerned actual conduct at the workplace, and therefore justified an inquiry under the applicable framework.

Considering the submissions made by the parties, Hon’ble Mr. Justice Pankaj Bhatia observed:

“the matter requires consideration as to whether proceedings initiated and emanating essentially from marital discord can be dragged into invoking the provisions of the POSH Act, which is intended for a different purpose.”

The Court consequently directed the respondents to file their counter-affidavit within a period of four weeks and allowed the petitioner (husband) two weeks thereafter to file a rejoinder.

Pending further orders, the disciplinary proceedings arising from the charge-sheet were stayed.

“Until further orders, disciplinary proceedings in furtherance of charge sheet dated 22.08.2025 against the petitioner shall remain stayed”

The interim nature of the order is crucial. It has not held that marital disputes are outside the purview of POSH Act. Nor does the court finally determined whether the husband’s alleged conduct amounted to sexual harassment as defined under the POSH law.

The question before the court is more nuanced:

“Where the factual foundation of a complaint is substantially connected with an ongoing matrimonial dispute, can the POSH mechanism be invoked merely because one aspect of that dispute occurred at the workplace?”

The answer will require the Court to examine the actual nature of the alleged conduct, its connection with the workplace and whether it independently satisfies the statutory definition of sexual harassment.

As the matter progresses, the Court’s eventual ruling could provide valuable guidance to employers and Internal Committees dealing with complaints where personal relationships, workplace conduct and statutory POSH obligations overlap.

Footnotes

1 Writ-A No. – 6120 of 2026 before the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad Lucknow

2 https://www.livelaw.in/high-court/allahabad-high-court/allahabad-hc-marital-discord-posh-proceedings-husband-wife-545553

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