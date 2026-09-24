Revision to EPF Wage Ceiling: Coverage, Contributions and the September Transition

Introduction

With effect from September 17, 2026, the statutory wage ceiling for purposes of EPF coverage has increased from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 25,000 per month. While the increase itself is straightforward, its commencement in the middle of the wage month gives rise to an immediate practical question for employers: how should the revised ceiling be applied for September 2026, particularly for employees who were already members of the Fund and those who become covered for the first time because of the revised threshold?

The FAQs below set out our present view on these transition issues, together with the practical treatment we would recommend pending any specific clarification from EPFO.

I. The Change and the coverage threshold

A. What changed, and when did it take effect?

The Central Government revised the wage ceiling for Chapter III of the Code on Social Security, 2020 from Rs. 15,000 (Rupees fifteen thousand) to Rs. 25,000 (Rupees twenty five thousand) per month. S.O. 5109(E) dated September 17, 2026, issued in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (89) of section 2 of the Code, supersedes S.O. 2702(E) dated May 29, 2026 and makes the revised ceiling effective from the date of publication in the Official Gazette, that is, September 17, 2026.

B. Does the revised ceiling apply only from October 2026?

No. The notification does not defer the change to October 1, 2026. The Rs. 25,000 ceiling becomes operative on September 17, 2026, and an employee who ceases to be an excluded employee because of the increase may become a member from that date.

C. Should the Rs. 25,000 eligibility ceiling be prorated for September 17 to 30?

No. The notified ceiling is Rs. 25,000 per month. Neither the notification nor the Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme, 2026 (“EPF Scheme”) prescribes a daily eligibility threshold or a reduced ceiling for the balance of a month in which the notified ceiling changes. We would therefore not treat Rs. 11,667, being Rs. 25,000 multiplied by fourteen-thirtieths, as a separate eligibility ceiling for September 17 to 30.

D. Why is the eligibility test different from a salary that is prorated for a part month?

The two questions concern different things. Eligibility is tested by reference to the employee’s monthly wage rate against the notified monthly ceiling. Actual wages payable for a wage month may nevertheless be lower because the employee joined, left or had unpaid absence during that month. For example, a person who joins during September at a monthly wage of Rs. 30,000 does not become mandatorily covered merely because the amount actually payable for the broken month is below Rs. 25,000. The monthly wage rate remains above the statutory ceiling.

II. Employees who were already EPF Members before September 17

E. What happens to employees who were already EPF members before September 17?

They continue as members. The increase in the wage ceiling does not disturb existing membership. Where statutory contributions had been restricted to the earlier Rs. 15,000 ceiling, the change may increase the statutory contribution base.

F. What contribution ceiling should a continuing member use for September 2026?

A split-period construction treats the old and new monthly ceilings as applying to the respective parts of September. Using a 30-day convention, the calculation is:

September 1-16: Rs. 15,000 x 16/30 = Rs. 8,000. September 17-30: Rs. 25,000 x 14/30 = Rs. 11,666.67. Blended ceiling: Rs. 8,000 + Rs. 11,666.67 = Rs. 19,666.67, rounded to about Rs. 19,667.

The split has a credible argument: the revised ceiling is effective only from September 17; paragraph 18(3) of EPF Scheme refers to the ceiling notified "from time to time"; and the Employees' Pension Scheme recognises successive wage-ceiling periods.

However, our preferred view is treating the contribution ceiling for the month of September to be Rs. 25,000. We base this view basis our reading of paragraph 18 of the EPF Scheme, which works with a monthly wage and a monthly ceiling and contains no rule for converting successive monthly ceilings into daily ceilings or for selecting a day-count denominator. We therefore regard the September position as interpretatively open and adopt Rs. 25,000 as the more directly administrable construction, subject to any EPFO transition direction.

For a ceiling-capped member earning at least Rs. 25,000, the difference in contribution is small.

Ceiling-capped continuing member: preferred base against the illustrative split

Basis September base Employee at 12% Employer at 12% Preferred (Rs. 25,000) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 3,000 Rs. 3,000 Illustrative split Rs. 19,667 about Rs. 2,360 about Rs. 2,360

The difference is about Rs. 640 on each side. For a continuing member earning Rs. 20,000, the preferred base is the actual Rs. 20,000, being Rs. 2,400 on each side, whereas the split would cap it at about Rs. 19,667.

G. Does using Rs. 25,000 for September apply the notification retrospectively from September 1?

We would not characterise it that way. The notification remains prospective from September 17, 2026. The narrower proposition is that, once the revised monthly ceiling becomes operative during the continuing September wage month, paragraph 18 of the EPF Scheme does not prescribe a proportionately reduced ceiling for the monthly contribution computation. The employee was already a member throughout the month and the issue is the ceiling applicable to that monthly computation, not retrospective membership.

III. Employees who first Become covered on September 17

H. What happens to an employee earning Rs. 20,000 per month who was not previously an EPF member?

Assuming no other exclusion applies, the employee ceases to be an excluded employee on September 17, 2026 and, under paragraph 9(3) of the Scheme, becomes a member forthwith on that date. For eligibility, the comparison is between the employee’s monthly wage of Rs. 20,000 and the revised monthly ceiling of Rs. 25,000.

I. If such newly covered employee worked throughout September, is contribution calculated on the whole month’s wages?

In our present view, yes. The employee’s membership begins on September 17, but the employee has nevertheless drawn or is entitled to the full September wages. Paragraph 18(4) calculates contribution on wages actually drawn or payable during the month and does not state that those wages must be reduced to the period after membership commences. Accordingly, an employee earning Rs. 20,000 for September contributes on Rs. 20,000, and an employee earning Rs. 25,000 contributes on Rs. 25,000. This does not backdate membership to September 1. It reflects the monthly contribution architecture once membership arises during the wage month.

This is our preferred view rather than the only one. Paragraph 28(1), which requires deduction in respect of a period or part of a period for which contributions are payable, gives some support to a narrower base confined to the post-membership fortnight. We prefer the monthly reading, which is also the safer one, because contribution on the full month cannot produce a shortfall. The fuller base is a higher matching cost to the employer for the transition month, and the larger employee share is not a cost to the employee but an addition to the employee’s own provident fund, matched by the employer.

J. Why is that different from an employee who actually joins employment during September?

A mid-month joiner has only part-month wages actually drawn or payable for September. Contribution therefore follows those actual wages, if the employee is eligible for membership. By contrast, an employee who was already employed for the whole of September but first becomes eligible on September 17 has full-month September wages. The membership date changes, but the wages actually drawn or payable for the month do not become fourteen-thirtieths merely because statutory coverage begins during the month.

K. What if the newly covered employee leaves employment on September 30?

The employee does not need to remain employed into October for the revised ceiling to have effect. If the employee becomes a member on September 17 and remains employed through September 30, the September treatment described above applies. If employment ends earlier, the contribution base would reflect the wages actually drawn or payable for September, subject to the statutory ceiling and the employee’s membership status.

IV. Worked examples and special situations

L. What would the September contribution look like in practice?

The illustrations below assume no loss of pay, the ordinary 12% (twelve percent) contribution rate, wages determined under section 2(88) of the Code, no higher-wage or voluntary contribution arrangement, and figures rounded to the nearest rupee. The employer contribution shown is the total statutory employer contribution before allocation to the Pension Fund. Pension Fund and Deposit-Linked Insurance Fund allocation is not shown and should be validated separately.

Table A Employees who were members throughout September (preferred view)

Monthly wages September contributory wage Employee at 12% Employer at 12% Comment Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 2,400 Rs. 2,400 Actual monthly wages below the revised ceiling. Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000 Rs. 3,000 Rs. 3,000 Actual monthly wages equal the revised ceiling. Rs. 30,000 Rs. 25,000 Rs. 3,000 Rs. 3,000 Contribution restricted to the revised ceiling, assuming a ceiling-capped base.

Table B Employees employed throughout September who first become members on September 17, 2026

Monthly wages Membership position September contributory wage Employee at 12% Employer at 12% Rs. 20,000 Member from September 17, 2026 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 2,400 Rs. 2,400 Rs. 25,000 Member from September 17, 2026 Rs. 25,000 Rs. 3,000 Rs. 3,000 Rs. 30,000 Remains excluded, if not already a member Not applicable Nil Nil

By contrast, if a person actually joins employment during September, the contribution, if applicable, is calculated on the actual part-month wages drawn or payable. On a thirty-day illustration for a September 20 joiner:

Table C Employees who actually join employment during September

Monthly wage Eligibility Actual September wages Employee at 12% Employer at 12% Rs. 20,000 Within the ceiling Rs. 7,333 (Rs. 20,000 × 11/30) about Rs. 880 about Rs. 880 Rs. 30,000 Above the ceiling, excluded Rs. 11,000 (Rs. 30,000 × 11/30) Nil Nil

The Rs. 30,000 joiner remains excluded because eligibility is tested on the monthly wage rate, not on the broken-month salary, even though only about Rs. 11,000 is actually payable for the part month.

M. What if an existing member already contributes on wages above Rs. 25,000?

The notification does not, by itself, require the existing contribution base to be reduced to Rs. 25,000. Any higher-wage contribution arrangement, voluntary contribution arrangement or other basis on which contributions are being made above the statutory ceiling should be reviewed separately before payroll changes are made.

V. Risk, implementation and next steps

N. What are the consequences if the September basis is later found to be wrong?

The consequences are asymmetric. If Rs. 25,000 was required and the employer contributed only on Rs. 19,667, there is a contribution shortfall which may attract interest under section 127 of the Code and damages under section 128, read with paragraph 23 of the Scheme. For an employee earning at least Rs. 25,000, that shortfall is about Rs. 640 on each side at 12%. If Rs. 19,667 were ultimately held sufficient but the employer had contributed and deducted on Rs. 25,000, there is no shortfall to the Fund. The excess employee deduction would require correction or refund, but would not itself constitute a default in payment attracting those contribution-default consequences. That asymmetry supports adopting Rs. 25,000 for continuing members while the transition remains unresolved.

O. Has EPFO prescribed a special September 2026 computation method?

As of September 21, 2026, we have not located an EPFO Head Office circular or official FAQ prescribing a specific methodology for the September transition. EPFO’s older ECR 2.0 FAQ treats the wage month as the reporting unit and refers to total emoluments payable in that wage month, which is consistent with the monthly architecture, but it does not address a mid-month statutory ceiling change.

P. What position should employers presently adopt?

Pending specific clarification, we recommend:

Continuing members: use Rs. 25,000 as the September ceiling, subject to actual contributory wages. Existing employees first covered on September 17: enrol from September 17, test the monthly wage against Rs. 25,000 and, if employed throughout September, calculate contribution on the actual September wages, capped at Rs. 25,000. True mid-month joiners: test eligibility on the monthly wage rate and, if eligible, calculate contribution on actual part-month wages

Important Qualification

The September transition mechanics are not addressed by a specific transitional provision. The above reflects our present interpretation of S.O. 5109(E), the Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme, 2026 and the related statutory architecture rather than an EPFO-prescribed transition formula. It should be revisited if a specific implementation direction is issued.