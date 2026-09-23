The Evolution Of Workplace Sexual Harassment Law In India: From Vishaka To POSH

This article covers the evolution of laws in India on sexual harassment in the workplace, starting from the shortcomings of the pre-1997 law and leading to the introduction of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (“POSH Act”). It examines the impact of the Indian Penal Code, 1860; the lack of any specific remedy for sexual harassment at the workplace; the Bhanwari Devi incident; and, thereafter, the judgment in Vishaka v. State of Rajasthan on the constitutional and judicial recognition of sexual harassment at the workplace as a violation of fundamental rights.

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Introduction

This article covers the evolution of laws in India on sexual harassment in the workplace, starting from the shortcomings of the pre-1997 law and leading to the introduction of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (“POSH Act”). It examines the impact of the Indian Penal Code, 1860; the lack of any specific remedy for sexual harassment at the workplace; the Bhanwari Devi incident; and, thereafter, the judgment in Vishaka v. State of Rajasthan on the constitutional and judicial recognition of sexual harassment at the workplace as a violation of fundamental rights. The article then explores how CEDAW influenced the Vishaka judgment, how the Vishaka Guidelines were developed and implemented, and the journey of the POSH Act and its lawmaking. The article also examines matters debated during the legislative process, including the coverage of domestic workers, conciliation and false complaints. The article notes that there has been a gradual evolution in the perception of sexual harassment from a matter of criminality to a matter of workplace equality and dignity that needs institutional measures for prevention, prohibition and redress.

Pre-1997: What the Law Actually Said

Before 1997, law in India did not recognise workplace sexual harassment as a separate legal wrong. A woman facing harassment at work had to rely on the criminal law. The two provisions addressing harassment at work were Sections 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code, 18601.

Neither provision was designed for the workplace. Neither did they address the specific problems that arise when harassment takes place at work. There was also no separate remedy through which a woman could complain to her employer for protection.

This gap became important in the following years.

What Sections 354 and 509 of the IPC addressed-

Section 354: Assault or Criminal Force against a Woman- Section 354 of the IPC dealt with assault or criminal force against a woman with the intention of outraging her modesty. It focused on physical conduct. So, could apply where there was physical contact, force, or an act that could be treated as an assault. However, it did not address many other forms of workplace harassment.

Section 354 of the IPC dealt with assault or criminal force against a woman with the intention of outraging her modesty. It focused on physical conduct. So, could apply where there was physical contact, force, or an act that could be treated as an assault. However, it did not address many other forms of workplace harassment. Section 509: Words, Gestures or Acts Insulting the Modesty of a Woman- Section 509 addressed a different category. It covered words, gestures, or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman. This provision could cover some forms of verbal or gestural misconduct that Section 354 did not. However, it had its own limitations. The offence, however, did not recognise sexual harassment as a form of discrimination.

The punishments prescribed under these provisions were also limited, with imprisonment, a fine, or both, depending on the offence.

Both provisions were based on protecting a woman's modesty. The understanding of workplace sexual harassment was very different. The concern was not simply whether a woman's modesty had been insulted. It was whether she was able to work with dignity and without discrimination or harassment. This became the main factor in the development of the law.

The Constitution already guaranteed equality under Article 14. Article 15 prohibited discrimination on grounds including sex. Article 19(1)(g) protected the right to practise a profession or carry on an occupation. Article 21 protected life and personal liberty2.

Yet the existing criminal law did not connect these rights with the problem of sexual harassment at work.

The Absence of a Workplace Remedy

The problem was not limited to the narrow scope of the IPC. There was also no workplace-specific remedy at all in place.

An employer was not required by law to establish an internal complaints committee for sexual harassment. There was no requirement to investigate a complaint and no procedure for dealing with such complaints.

If a woman faced harassment from a colleague, her main legal option was to approach the criminal justice system. But criminal law could not address every form of workplace harassment.

Nor could it provide the workplace protections that a complainant might need immediately.

Rupan Deol Bajaj v. K.P.S. Gill, 19953

The incident took place in 1988. Rupan Deol Bajaj was a senior IAS officer. K.P.S. Gill was then the Director General of Police, Punjab. At a private dinner attended by senior officials, Gill slapped Bajaj on her posterior. Bajaj filed a criminal complaint under 341, 342, 352, 354, and 509 IPC.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court actually gave four grounds for quashing: (1) allegations didn't disclose a cognisable offence, (2) the conduct was “trivial” under Section 95 IPC, (3) the allegations were improbable, and (4) there was an unexplained 11-day delay in filing the FIR.

Rupan challenged this decision before the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court disagreed with the High Court. It held that the allegations were capable of attracting Sections 354 and 509. The Court therefore set aside the order of the High Court and allowed the criminal proceedings to continue.

The judgment was important because it confirmed that the existing IPC provisions could apply in such situations.

However, the Supreme Court did not create a workplace remedy. It did not impose a duty on employers to prevent harassment. The case remained a criminal law proceeding under the IPC. The case shows how difficult the existing legal route could be.

Bajaj was herself a senior civil servant. Yet she had to pursue the matter through the criminal law and ultimately approach the Supreme Court. If a woman with significant standing faced such difficulties, the problem was likely to be even greater for women with less power.

Bhanwari Devi Incident, 1992

Bhanwari Devi worked under Rajasthan's Women's Development Programme. Her work involved promoting government welfare initiatives in villages. In 1992, she was assigned to help implement the State's campaign against child marriage4.

The campaign was important around Akha Teej. It is an auspicious occasion in Rajasthan when child marriages have been common. Bhanwari Devi tried to stop the child marriage of a girl belonging to an upper-caste Gujjar family.

This was not welcomed by the locals. The marriage went ahead despite her efforts.

On 22 September 1992, Bhanwari Devi was attacked by 5 men. She was then gang-raped by the men. She also had to face serious problems while trying to report the incident. Even getting the FIR registered became a struggle. This was significant because it showed that the problem was not limited to the act of violence.

During the proceedings, several judges were transferred. Eventually, on 15 November 1995, the Sessions Court acquitted the accused of gang rape.

The accused were convicted of lesser offences, including assault and conspiracy. The court questioned the possibility of an uncle and nephew committing rape together. The court further considered caste while assessing the case.

This was criticised because it showed social stereotypes in the approach to sexual violence.

The incident is central to sexual harassment at the workplace as Bhanwari Devi was performing a task assigned to her as part of a government programme. She was attacked while carrying out the work. The incident was not viewed only as a failure of the criminal justice system. It was also viewed as a failure to provide a safe working environment. There was no law imposing responsibility on the State as her employer.

Vishaka v. State of Rajasthan,19975

“Vishaka” was not a single organisation but a coalition of women's rights groups and social activists who came together to approach the Supreme Court through a Public Interest Litigation.

The petitioners argued that women needed protection from sexual harassment at the workplace and that the absence of a legal framework left their fundamental rights without protection. The petition therefore sought a remedy that would apply beyond Bhanwari Devi as the PIL showed a larger public problem.

This petition was important as the existing criminal law could not create duties for employers, establish workplace complaints committees, or provide an internal mechanism for investigating complaints.

CEDAW and General Recommendation No. 19

The Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (“CEDAW”) is an international framework.

International law had already started recognising violence and discrimination against women as human rights concerns. CEDAW was adopted by the United Nations in 1979, and it came into force in 1981. India signed it in July 1980 and ratified it on 9 July 19936.

This was important for the Vishaka proceedings as India had already accepted international obligations relating to discrimination against women before the Supreme Court considered the petition.

India made declarations concerning CEDAW. With respect to Articles 5(a) and 16(1), India stated it would only change community-specific personal and religious laws if the communities themselves asked for the change.

India also made a declaration concerning Article 16(2), which deals with the compulsory registration of marriages. India considered its immediate implementation impractical because of the diversity of customs, religions and literacy levels.

India's declarations and reservation did not prevent the Supreme Court from referring to CEDAW in interpreting constitutional rights in Vishaka.

General Recommendation No. 197

CEDAW itself does not contain a definition of workplace sexual harassment. The CEDAW Committee's General Recommendation No. 19 recognised violence against women as a form of discrimination.

This was important as it started treating violence against women as more than just a criminal matter. It connected it with gender inequality and human rights. The Recommendation also addressed sexual harassment. It described sexual harassment as unwelcome sexual behaviour.

This included:

physical contact and advances

sexually coloured remarks

showing pornography

demands for sexual conduct

other sexual behaviour expressed through words or actions.

The recommendation also stated that harassment could amount to discrimination if a woman has reasonable grounds to believe that objecting to the act could disadvantage her in employment.

How Vishaka Used CEDAW

India follows a dualist approach to international treaties, which means ratification of an international treaty does not automatically make every provision of the treaty directly enforceable as domestic law8.

The Court considered Articles 14, 15, 19(1)(g), and 21 of the Constitution. CEDAW helped the Court give meaning to these rights in the context of workplace sexual harassment.

CEDAW did not itself become the law governing workplace sexual harassment. Rather, it helped the Court to interpret existing rights and develop guidelines.

The ILO Context Before Convention No. 1909

There was no dedicated ILO convention on harassment at work before Convention No. 190.

The relevant convention in the earlier period was ILO Convention No. 111 on Discrimination in Employment and Occupation, adopted in 1958. India ratified Convention No. 111 in 1960.

Convention No. 111 is a general anti-discrimination law. It prohibits discrimination in employment on specified grounds, including sex. It does not contain a provision on sexual harassment.

The ILO introduced a new treaty in 2019. However, India has not ratified. Hence, India's early laws for workplace harassment did not follow any specific ILO treaty.

The Indian framework developed from constitutional law and judicial interpretation.

Vishaka v. State of Rajasthan,199710: The Guidelines

The Supreme Court's decision in Vishaka v. State of Rajasthan was a fundamental change in Indian law. At the time, there was no specific law in place addressing sexual harassment at the workplace.

The legal question before the Supreme Court was whether women could still claim protection against workplace sexual harassment as a constitutional right.

The Supreme Court answered this question positively. The Court recognised workplace sexual harassment as a violation of fundamental rights, as it directly affects the constitutional rights of equality, non-discrimination, freedom to practise a profession, and life and personal liberty. The Court relied on Articles 14, 15, 19(1)(g), and 21.

The Court also relied on CEDAW and other international instruments. It then laid down a set of guidelines to operate until Parliament enacted legislation.

Core Features of the Vishaka Guidelines

The Guidelines introduced requirements that later became the basis of the POSH Act11.

Duty of the Employer

The Guidelines required employers to prevent and deter sexual harassment at the workplace and to provide an appropriate mechanism for resolving complaints. This was a major change, as for the first time, responsibility was placed on the workplace.

Sexual harassment was no longer only a matter between the harasser and the victim. The employer also had a duty to prevent and redress it.

Definition of Sexual Harassment

The Guidelines provided a definition of sexual harassment. It included:

physical contact and advances;

demands or requests for sexual favours;

sexually coloured remarks;

showing pornography; and

other unwelcome physical, verbal or non-verbal conduct of a sexual nature.

The definition did not require every instance of harassment to involve completed physical contact.

Complaints Committee

The Guidelines required employers to establish a Complaints Committee.

The Committee had to be headed by a woman.

At least half of its members had to be women.

The Guidelines also required the involvement of a third party to reduce the possibility of pressure from persons within the organisation.

Harassment by Third Parties

The Guidelines also stated that harassment could come from persons who were not employees of the organisation. In cases where harassment was committed by a third party, the employer had to take all steps to assist the affected woman.

A workplace may involve clients, customers, contractors, visitors, consultants and other third parties.

Binding Nature

The Supreme Court stated that the guidelines would operate as law until legislation was enacted. This meant that workplaces could not simply treat them as optional recommendations. Their implementation became a legal obligation.

The Sixteen-Year Gap: 1997-2013

The Vishaka judgment was a major constitutional development. But it did not immediately solve every practical problem. The Guidelines did not contain a complete enforcement system. There was no detailed penalty, nor a dedicated authority responsible for monitoring compliance. Implementation therefore varied across workplaces and States12.

Apparel Export Promotion Council v. A.K. Chopra,199913

A.K. Chopra was the private secretary to the Chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (“AEPC”). The incident took place in 1988. The complainant was a female employee referred to as “Miss X”. Chopra used his position to ask her to accompany him to the Business Centre at the Taj Palace Hotel.

At the hotel, Chopra allegedly behaved inappropriately towards her.

He sat very close to her and attempted to touch her despite her objections.

The incident therefore involved unwelcome sexual conduct.

A departmental inquiry was conducted against Chopra, which found him guilty. He was dismissed from service.

He challenged the dismissal. The High Court interfered with the disciplinary action. One of the reasons was that there had been no completed physical contact and that the conduct amounted only to an attempt.

The matter eventually reached the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court rejected this narrow approach. The Court held that sexual harassment could not be understood only in terms of physical contact.

An act or gesture could amount to sexual harassment where it was intended, or had the tendency, to outrage the modesty of a female employee.

The Court also relied upon international conventions and norms relating to gender equality and workplace harassment.

Medha Kotwal Lele v. Union of India,201314

The continuing problems with implementation were discussed by the Supreme Court in this case. The case involved the implementation of the Vishaka Guidelines across India. The Court found that compliance was not adequate despite the Guidelines having been in place for several years.

The problem was therefore not the absence of legal provisions but the implementation. The Court continued to monitor compliance and issued directions to the Union and the States. It mandated the authorities to report on the implementation of the Vishaka Guidelines. The Court's intervention also showed that a permanent solution was required.

The Protection of Women Against Sexual Harassment at Workplace Bill, 2010 was pending in Parliament when the Supreme Court decided Medha Kotwal Lele.

The journey from the Vishaka Guidelines to the POSH Act was not immediate. The first major effort took place in 2010. A Draft Protection of Women against Sexual Harassment at Workplace Bill, 2007 was approved by the Union Cabinet. The Protection of Women Against Sexual Harassment at Workplace Bill, 2010 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on 7 December 201015.

It was then referred to the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Human Resource Development, which presented its report on 8 December 2011. Incorporating the Committee's recommendations, the Bill was passed with amendments by the Lok Sabha on 3 September 2012, and it was at this stage that it came to be known as the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Bill, 2012.

Legislative Timeline

Year/Date Development 1997 Supreme Court laid down the Vishaka Guidelines 2007 Draft Protection of Women against Sexual Harassment at Workplace Bill first prepared 7 December 2010 Protection of Women Against Sexual Harassment at Workplace Bill, 2010 introduced in Lok Sabha 30 December 2010 Bill referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee 8 December 2011 Standing Committee report presented 2012 Bill amended and reintroduced 3 September 2012 Bill passed by Lok Sabha with amendments, renamed Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Bill, 2012 26 February 2013 Bill passed by Rajya Sabha 11 March 2013 Rajya Sabha amendments agreed to by Lok Sabha 22 - 23 April 2013 Presidential assent and publication in Gazette 9 December 2013 POSH Act comes into force Effective from 1 July 2024 Sections 74 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 replaced Sections 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code, respectively.

The timeline shows that the move from Vishaka to legislation took more than fifteen years.

Major Issues Debated During the Legislative Process

The legislative journey also exposed several difficult questions16

Most of these debates continue to be relevant to the interpretation of the POSH Act today17.

13.1. One of the most important issues was whether domestic workers should be covered in the scope. The 2010 Bill initially excluded domestic workers working in private homes18. The Government considered enforcement difficult to apply the proposed workplace mechanism inside private homes. However, the Standing Committee recommended that domestic workers should be brought within the scope of the legislation. The Standing Committee also noted that this required expanding the definition of 'employer' to bring householders within its scope19. The final legislation incorporated domestic workers into the statutory framework. Complaints involving domestic workers are dealt with through the Local Committee framework20.

13.2. The 2010 Bill allowed conciliation before an inquiry if the complainant requested it. The Standing Committee, and separately the Verma Committee, considered that a distinction should be made between minor and major offences21. It recommended that conciliation should be available only for minor offences22. It also recommended that monetary settlement should not be considered for conciliation. The final legal provision retained conciliation but added an important exception. A monetary settlement cannot be made the basis of conciliation.

This became Section 10 of the POSH Act.

13.3. The treatment of false complaints was another contested issue. The Bill allowed action against a complainant where an allegation was found to be false or malicious. The Standing Committee considered that the law should distinguish between a complaint that is genuinely false and one that merely cannot be proved. It recommended that punishment should not follow simply because a complaint could not be substantiated. Action should be considered where the complaint was made with malicious intent.

It allows action where the complaint is found to be false or malicious or where the complainant has knowingly produced a forged or misleading document or information.

At the same time, the provision states that the mere inability to substantiate a complaint or provide adequate proof does not, by itself, attract action against the complainant. An unsuccessful complaint is not automatically a false complaint.

Conclusion

This article discusses how Indian law has gradually moved from treating workplace sexual harassment primarily as a crime to recognising it as a concern of equality, dignity and workplace safety. Before Vishaka, there was no specific law or workplace mechanism to deal with such complaints. It was the Vishaka v State of Rajasthan decision that brought a change in this, as it stated that sexual harassment at the workplace is a violation of the fundamental rights of a woman and that prevention and redressal of sexual harassment is the responsibility of the employer. These protections were also defined and put into effect in subsequent cases, such as A.K. Chopra and Medha Kotwal Lele. The rules were placed on a statutory footing in the POSH Act, 2013. The legislative journey also shows the need for a balance between prevention, complaint mechanisms, and fair procedures. The evolution of a law is thus not only about the development of the POSH framework, but also about the understanding of sexual harassment in the workplace. However, its effectiveness relies on its proper implementation and on making prevention, dignity and safety an actual responsibility in the workplace, not just a legal obligation.

Footnotes

1 Indian Penal Code, 1860, § 354, § 509.

2 INDIA CONST. arts. 14, 15, 19(1)(g), 21.

3 Rupan Deol Bajaj v. K.P.S. Gill, (1995) 6 SCC 194 (India)

4 Kanchan Mathur, Bhateri Rape Case: Backlash and Protest, Economic and Political Weekly, Vol. 27, No. 41 (Oct. 10, 1992), pp. 2221–2224. JSTOR: https://www.jstor.org/stable/4398990

5 Vishaka v. State of Rajasthan, (1997) 6 SCC 241 (India); A.I.R. 1997 S.C. 3011.

6 Permanent Mission of India to the UN, Geneva, Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), https://pmindiaun.gov.in/pageinfo/ODcw

7 Comm. on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, General Recommendation No. 19: Violence against Women), U.N. Doc. A/47/38 at 1 (1993), reprinted in U.N. Doc. HRI/GEN/1/Rev.6 at 243 (2003), https://www.refworld.org/legal/resolution/cedaw/1992/96542

8 Jolly George Varghese v. The Bank of Cochin, AIR 1980 SC 470; (1980) 2 SCC 360.

9 Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019 (No. 190), Int'l Labour Org., adopted June 21, 2019, entered into force June 25, 2021, https://normlex.ilo.org/dyn/nrmlx_en/f?p=NORMLEXPUB:12100:0::NO:12100:P12100_INSTRUMENT_ID:3999810; see also Convention No. 190 and Recommendation No. 206 at a Glance, Int'l Labour Org., https://www.ilo.org/media/7476/download.

10 Vishaka, supra note 5.

11 Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, Preamble ("WHEREAS the Supreme Court... has laid down guidelines... AND WHEREAS it is expedient to make provisions for giving effect to the said Convention..."); see also Vishaka, supra note 5.

12 Medha Kotwal Lele v. Union of India, (2013) 1 SCC 297 (India); A.I.R. 2013 S.C. 93.

13 Apparel Export Promotion Council v. A.K. Chopra, (1999) 1 SCC 759 (India); A.I.R. 1999 S.C. 625

14 See Supra note 12

15 The Protection of Women Against Sexual Harassment at Work Place Bill, 2010, PRS Legis. Rsch., https://prsindia.org/billtrack/the-protection-of-women-against-sexual-harassment-at-work-place-bill-2010

16 PRS Legislative Research, Comparison of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Bill, 2010, the Standing Committee Recommendations and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013, PRS Legis. Rsch., https://prsindia.org/files/bills_acts/bills_parliament/2010/Comparison_of_Bill%2C_Act_and_Standing_Committee_Recommendations.pdf

17 Gender Neutrality in Sexual Harassment Laws in India, Econ. & Pol. Wkly. (2025), https://www.epw.in/journal/2025/4/notes/gender-neutrality-sexual-harassment-laws-india.html; Pallavi Gupta, Nikhat Fatima & Sandeep Kandikuppa, Sexual Harassment at the Workplace Act: Providing Redress or Maintaining Status Quo?, 55 Contributions to Indian Soc. (2021), https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/0049085720957753.

18 PRS Legislative Research, Comparison of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Bill, 2010, the Standing Committee Recommendations and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013, supra note 5

19 Id

20 Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, §§ 2(g)(iv), 2(o)(vi), 6

21 PRS Legislative Research, Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Bill, 2010, Standing Committee Report Summary, https://prsindia.org/files/bills_acts/bills_parliament/2010/SCR_summary_Sexual_harassment_Bill.pdf.

22 Justice J.S. Verma, Justice Leila Seth & Gopal Subramanium, Report of the Committee on Amendments to Criminal Law ch. 4, "Sexual Harassment at the Workplace," at 119 (Jan. 23, 2013).

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