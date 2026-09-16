NCW Releases Comprehensive Handbook On POSH Inquiry Procedures

For over more than a decade since the enactment of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 [commonly known as the POSH Act] one of the most persistent challenges has not been the absence of law, but the absence of procedural clarity in its implementation.

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Introduction:

For over more than a decade since the enactment of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 [commonly known as the POSH Act] one of the most persistent challenges has not been the absence of law, but the absence of procedural clarity in its implementation.

While the statute and the rules laid down the broad framework for conducting inquiries, Internal Committee (ICs), employers, legal practitioners and other stakeholders have often grappled with fundamental procedural questions-ranging from the manner of recording evidence, maintaining confidentiality, granting interim relief, appreciating evidence, ensuring compliance with principles of natural justice, to drafting legally sustainable inquiry reports.

These procedural ambiguities have, over the years, resulted in numerous inquiries being questioned before the courts with judicial scrutiny steadily shaping the contours of POSH jurisprudence. Against this backdrop, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has assumed a far more proactive role in strengthening the implementation of POSH framework.

“Strengthening workplace safety is fundamental to increasing women’s participation in the workforce and achieving inclusive national development.”1

With this message, Hon’ble Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smt. Annpurna Devi inaugurated the National Commission for Women’s two-day National Awareness Programme on the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (commonly known as the POSH Act) at Vigya Bhawan, New Delhi.

The programme marked an important development in India’s workplace compliance framework with the release of the Booklet on Inquiry Procedures for Internal Committees (ICs) and Local Committees (LCs) under the POSH Act- a practical and comprehensive resource to assist IC and LC members in conducting inquiries in a legally sustainable, fair and sensitive manner.

Shift from Compliance to Effective Implementation

The significance of this Booklet/Handbook lies in the fact that it addresses the very questions that have repeatedly arisen in practice over the years: “what is the correct procedure for conducting a POSH inquiry? How should evidence be examined? What steps should be taken at each stage of inquiry? What procedural safeguards must be observed to comply with principles of natural justice? How should confidentiality obligations be balanced with procedural fairness?

By bringing together statutory requirements, judicial interpretations and practical templates into a single reference document, the NCW has attempted to bridge the long-standing gap between the letter of the law and its day-to-day implementation.

Rather than merely reproducing the law, it explains the inquiry process in a step-by-step manner, supported by flowcharts, procedural checklists, frequently added questions and references to the governing legal provisions judicial precedents.

Workplace Safety Linked to Women’s Economic Participation

Addressing the gathering, Smt. Annpurna Devi emphasized that ensuring safe, dignified and inclusive workplaces is essential for realising the vision of Women-led Development. She emphasised that every woman has the right to work with dignity and without fear, and that creating a safe work environment is a shared responsibility of governments, employers and institutions. She noted that strengthening workplace safety is fundamental to increasing women's participation in the workforce and achieving inclusive national development.

Further, highlighting the changing nature of workplaces, the Minister noted that evolving work environments have created new challenges that require continuous strengthening of institutional responses. She stressed that every inquiry conducted under the POSH Act must uphold

Procedural fairness

Confidentiality and protection of privacy

Principles of natural justice and

timely disposal of complaints.

The Minister also underlined the growing role of the SHe-Box portal in promoting transparency and timely grievance redressal. She noted that the Portal has emerged as an important digital platform for facilitating time-bound resolution of complaints, reflecting the Government's commitment to creating a robust institutional ecosystem for women's safety.2

Calling upon employers and institutional leadership to demonstrate greater accountability, the Minister emphasised that every organisation must foster a workplace culture based on dignity, sensitivity and zero tolerance towards sexual harassment.

Key Legal and Procedural Areas covered in the Handbook

The Handbook provides comprehensive guidance on several critical aspects of POSH inquiry proceedings, including:

Constitution, powers, roles and responsibilities of ICs and LCs , recognizing their and quasi-judicial functions

, recognizing their and quasi-judicial functions Core fundamental principles governing inquiries, including natural justice, impartiality and neutrality, procedural fairness, confidentiality, sensitivity and dignity, institutional independence and relevant judicial principles

governing inquiries, including natural justice, impartiality and neutrality, procedural fairness, confidentiality, sensitivity and dignity, institutional independence and relevant judicial principles Separate Procedural Frameworks for

Internal Committees in organizations without applicable service rules; Local Committees and Government Departments where inquiries are conducted in conjunction with applicable service rules, including the Central Civil Rules (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965

Step-By-Step Inquiry Procedure , covering filing of complaints, acknowledgement and preliminary assessment, notice to respondents, written replies of respondent, conciliation-if requested, scheduling and conduct of hearings, examination of witnesses, appreciation of documentary and electronic evidence, interim relief, deliberation, reasoned findings, inquiry reports, recommendations and appeals

, covering filing of complaints, acknowledgement and preliminary assessment, notice to respondents, written replies of respondent, conciliation-if requested, scheduling and conduct of hearings, examination of witnesses, appreciation of documentary and electronic evidence, interim relief, deliberation, reasoned findings, inquiry reports, recommendations and appeals Guidance on cross-examination and witness examination, including the use of moderated written questionnaires in appropriate cases while safeguarding the principles of natural justice

including the use of moderated written questionnaires in appropriate cases while safeguarding the principles of natural justice Treatment of digital, electronic and circumstantial evidence , together with the applicable standard of proof based on the preponderance of probabilities

, together with the applicable standard of proof based on the preponderance of probabilities Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) addressing recurring procedural issues faced by ICs and LCs in the implementation of the POSH Act

addressing recurring procedural issues faced by ICs and LCs in the implementation of the POSH Act Model Complaint Analysis Report formats for ICs and LCs to promote consistency, transparency and legally robust inquiry reports

formats for ICs and LCs to promote consistency, transparency and legally robust inquiry reports SHe-box portal- The Handbook also highlights the role of SHe-box portal as an integrated online complaint management system developed by the Ministry of Women and Child Development through which women employees in both private and public sectors can lodge complaints of sexual harassment at workplaces online, track the status of their complaints and ensure that complaints are electronically forwarded to the concerned IC or LC for action.

Conclusion

The release of the Handbook reflects the Government’s continued emphasis on strengthening institutional mechanisms under the POSH Act. By providing a standardized procedural framework, it seeks to minimize inconsistencies in inquiry practices, enhance the capacity of ICs and LCs, and promote legally sustainable, transparent and timely investigations into workplace sexual harassment complaints

Footnotes

1 https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2285668®=48&lang=2

2 https://ssrana.in/posh-law/articles/mwcd-notification-on-she-box-portal/

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