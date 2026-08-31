Employment Laws Non-compliance: A Corporate Governance Non-compliance

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Introduction

Employment laws non-compliance is not merely an HR issue. For businesses operating in India, failure to comply with applicable employment and labour laws can create wider legal, financial, operational and corporate governance risks.

Employers are required to navigate a range of obligations concerning wages, social security, working conditions, workplace safety, employee benefits, industrial relations and prevention of workplace harassment. The applicable requirements can vary depending on factors such as the nature of the establishment, number and category of employees, industry, location and the specific law involved.

India's labour-law framework has also undergone significant reform through the four Labour Codes: the Code on Wages, 2019; Industrial Relations Code, 2020; Code on Social Security, 2020; and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020. The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code is recorded by India Code as having an enforcement date of 21 November 2025.

For companies, labour compliance should therefore be viewed as part of the organisation's broader compliance and governance framework rather than as an isolated administrative responsibility.

What Is Employment Laws Non-compliance?

Employment laws non-compliance occurs when an employer fails to meet an obligation imposed by applicable employment, labour, social-security, workplace-safety or related legislation.

Non-compliance can take different forms, including:

Failure to pay legally applicable wages or benefits

Incorrect wage calculations

Failure to maintain prescribed records

Non-compliance with working-condition requirements

Failure to provide legally required social-security benefits

Non-compliance with workplace safety obligations

Failure to comply with applicable employment standards

Improper handling of disciplinary matters

Failure to comply with statutory workplace-harassment requirements

Non-compliance with applicable registration, filing or reporting obligations

Not every requirement applies to every employer. Businesses must first determine which laws, rules and notifications apply to their particular establishment.

Why Employment Laws Non-compliance Is a Corporate Governance Issue

Corporate governance extends beyond board meetings, financial reporting and shareholder matters. Effective governance also requires a company to have appropriate systems for identifying, managing and monitoring legal and regulatory risks.

Employment-law violations can indicate weaknesses in:

Internal controls

Compliance monitoring

Risk management

HR governance

Management oversight

Record-keeping systems

Internal reporting mechanisms

Board-level supervision

Where a labour-law issue is significant, recurring or involves senior management, it may require escalation beyond the HR function.

Under the Companies Act, 2013, Section 166 sets out duties of directors, including the requirement that directors act in accordance with the company's articles and exercise their responsibilities in the manner prescribed by law.

Accordingly, a company's approach to employment-law compliance can form part of the broader assessment of its governance and risk-management framework.

Key Areas Where Employment Laws Non-compliance Can Arise

1. Wages and Salary Compliance

Wage-related compliance is one of the most important areas of employment law.

The Code on Wages, 2019 consolidates and amends laws relating to wages and bonus. It contains provisions dealing with minimum wages, payment of wages, payment of bonus, claims, records, inspections and penalties.

Potential areas of concern may include:

Payment below applicable minimum wages

Incorrect calculation of wages

Delayed payment where legally prescribed timelines apply

Improper deductions

Non-compliance with applicable bonus requirements

Inadequate wage-related records

Businesses should periodically review payroll structures against the legal requirements applicable to their workforce.

2. Social Security Compliance

Employee social-security obligations can involve matters such as provident fund, employee state insurance, gratuity, maternity benefits and employee compensation, subject to the applicability of the relevant legislation.

The Code on Social Security, 2020 was enacted to consolidate and amend laws relating to social security and contains provisions addressing areas covered by several earlier enactments. Its repeal-and-savings provisions identify legislation including the Employees' State Insurance Act, Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, Maternity Benefit Act and Payment of Gratuity Act.

Because applicability can depend on the establishment, employee category and other statutory conditions, employers should not assume that one uniform social-security approach applies to every employee.

3. Working Conditions and Occupational Safety

Workplace safety is another significant compliance area.

The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 (OSH Code) consolidates laws relating to occupational safety, health and working conditions. India Code identifies provisions dealing with employer and employee duties, occupational safety and health, welfare, working hours and annual leave, registers and records, contract labour and other categories of workers.

The Code came into force on 21 November 2025 according to India Code.

Employers should therefore review their compliance systems in light of the applicable provisions, rules and requirements governing their establishments.

4. Sexual Harassment Compliance

The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, commonly known as the POSH Act, creates a statutory framework for preventing and addressing sexual harassment of women at the workplace.

The Act contains provisions concerning the constitution of the Internal Committee, complaints, inquiry, interim measures, inquiry reports, confidentiality and appeals.

Failure to establish and operate the required mechanisms appropriately can expose an organisation to legal and reputational consequences.

POSH compliance should therefore be treated as a structured legal and governance responsibility rather than simply an HR policy requirement.

Employment Laws Non-compliance and Corporate Risk

Employment-law violations can affect a company in several ways.

Risk Area Potential Business Impact Legal risk Claims, proceedings, penalties or regulatory action where applicable Financial risk Arrears, statutory dues, penalties and litigation costs Operational risk Disruption caused by disputes or compliance interventions Governance risk Weaknesses in internal controls and compliance oversight Reputational risk Loss of employee, customer or stakeholder confidence HR risk Employee grievances, attrition and workplace conflict Management risk Increased scrutiny of decisions and compliance processes

The consequences will depend on the applicable law, the nature of the violation and the circumstances of the employer.

How Labour Law Non-compliance Can Affect the Board and Management

A company may have a dedicated HR or legal team responsible for employment compliance, but governance responsibility cannot necessarily be reduced to delegation.

The Companies Act, 2013 establishes various board-level structures and responsibilities, including provisions concerning the Audit Committee and other governance mechanisms.

Where employment compliance issues reveal broader weaknesses in internal controls, reporting or risk management, the matter may require attention from senior management, the Board or relevant board committees.

This is particularly important where the issue involves:

Repeated statutory violations

Material financial exposure

Senior executives

Fraud or suspected misconduct

Systemic payroll problems

Workplace safety concerns

Significant employee disputes

Failure of internal compliance mechanisms

Industrial Relations and Employment Disputes

Employment-law compliance also intersects with industrial relations.

The Industrial Relations Code, 2020 consolidates and amends laws relating to trade unions, conditions of employment in industrial establishments and the investigation and settlement of industrial disputes. Its framework includes provisions concerning standing orders and industrial disputes.

Where an employer takes disciplinary or termination-related action, it is important to assess the legal framework applicable to the employee and establishment.

A decision that appears administratively straightforward may create significant legal exposure if the employer fails to follow applicable contractual, statutory or procedural requirements.

Common Causes of Employment Law Non-compliance

Employment compliance failures can occur for several reasons.

Lack of Regular Compliance Audits

Businesses may establish policies but fail to periodically test whether those policies are actually being followed.

Multiple Locations

Companies operating across different states may have to account for state-specific requirements in addition to central legislation.

Outdated Policies

Employment policies may become inconsistent with legislative or regulatory changes if they are not reviewed periodically.

Poor Documentation

Incomplete employee records, payroll records, registers or compliance documentation can make it difficult to demonstrate compliance.

Misclassification of Employees

Incorrect classification of workers, employees, contractors or other categories can create downstream compliance issues.

Lack of Management Oversight

Where responsibility is delegated without effective monitoring, recurring compliance failures can remain undetected.

How Businesses Can Reduce Employment Compliance Risk

A structured compliance programme can help businesses identify and address potential issues before they escalate.

1. Conduct a Legal Compliance Audit

Businesses should periodically assess the employment laws applicable to their operations, workforce and locations.

2. Map Applicable Obligations

Create a compliance matrix identifying:

Applicable legislation

Relevant rules and notifications

Compliance requirements

Responsible personnel

Filing or payment deadlines

Required records

Review frequency

3. Review Employment Documentation

Employment agreements, HR policies, standing orders where applicable, disciplinary procedures and workplace policies should be reviewed periodically.

4. Strengthen Payroll Controls

Payroll should be checked for compliance with applicable wage, deduction, leave, bonus and social-security requirements.

5. Maintain Proper Records

Organisations should maintain appropriate statutory and employment records and ensure that responsibilities for maintaining them are clearly assigned.

6. Escalate Material Issues

Serious or recurring compliance failures should not remain confined to operational teams. Appropriate escalation procedures should be established for significant legal or governance risks.

7. Update Compliance Systems

With the ongoing implementation of India's Labour Codes and related rules, businesses should monitor applicable developments and review their existing compliance framework accordingly. The Ministry of Labour and Employment identifies all four Labour Codes as part of the current labour-code framework.

Employment Compliance Checklist for Businesses

Compliance Area What Businesses Should Review Employment contracts Terms, statutory requirements and consistency with applicable law Payroll Wages, deductions and statutory payments Social security Applicable PF, ESI, gratuity and related obligations Workplace safety Safety and health requirements applicable to the establishment POSH Internal Committee and statutory compliance requirements Working conditions Hours, leave and applicable welfare requirements Industrial relations Standing orders and dispute-related requirements where applicable Records Statutory registers, records and returns Policies Whether internal policies reflect current legal requirements Governance Escalation and oversight of material compliance risks

FAQs on Employment Laws Non-compliance in India

What is employment laws non-compliance?

Employment laws non-compliance refers to an employer's failure to meet obligations imposed by applicable employment, labour, social-security, workplace-safety or related legislation.

Can employment-law non-compliance become a corporate governance issue?

Yes. Significant or systemic employment-law failures may indicate weaknesses in internal controls, compliance monitoring and risk management. Depending on the circumstances, such matters may require management or board-level oversight.

What are the consequences of employment-law non-compliance?

Consequences depend on the applicable legislation and facts. They may include statutory claims, payment of outstanding dues, penalties, disputes, regulatory action, litigation costs and reputational consequences.

Are all employment laws applicable to every company?

No. Applicability depends on factors such as the nature of the establishment, employee strength and category, industry, location and the specific statutory requirements involved.

How can companies identify employment-law compliance gaps?

Businesses can conduct periodic legal compliance audits, maintain a compliance matrix, review payroll and employment documentation, monitor statutory filings and periodically update internal policies.

Why is POSH compliance important for employers?

The POSH Act establishes a statutory framework for prevention and redressal of sexual harassment of women at the workplace, including mechanisms for complaints and inquiry. Employers must ensure that applicable statutory requirements are properly implemented.

Conclusion

Employment laws non-compliance should not be treated solely as an HR administration problem. For businesses in India, employment compliance is closely connected with legal risk, internal controls, employee relations and corporate governance.

Companies should identify the laws applicable to their workforce, regularly review payroll and employment practices, maintain appropriate records, implement statutory workplace mechanisms and establish clear processes for escalating significant compliance concerns.

The transition to India's Labour Code framework also makes periodic legal and operational reviews particularly important. A proactive compliance approach can help businesses identify gaps early, strengthen governance systems and reduce the risk of disputes and regulatory consequences.