EPF Compliance In The Gig Economy: Is India’s New Social Security Framework Enough?

India’s gig economy is expanding rapidly, but gig workers do not automatically receive the same provident fund protection as traditional employees. With the Code on Social Security, 2020 now in force and the Social Security (Central) Rules, 2026 notified, has India finally addressed the social-security gap or has it simply created a new, scheme-based framework that still falls short of EPF protection?

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India’s gig economy is expanding rapidly, but gig workers do not automatically receive the same provident fund protection as traditional employees. With the Code on Social Security, 2020 now in force and the Social Security (Central) Rules, 2026 notified, has India finally addressed the social-security gap or has it simply created a new, scheme-based framework that still falls short of EPF protection?

Introduction

India’s gig economy has moved from the margins of the labour market into the mainstream. According to the Economic Survey 2025-26, India’s gig workforce increased from approximately 7.7 million workers in FY 2020–21 to 12 million in FY 2024–25—a 55% increase in four years. The Economic Survey further notes that non-agricultural gig work could constitute 6.7% of the workforce by 2029-30 and contribute approximately ₹2.35 lakh crore to India’s GDP.1

Delivery riders, cab drivers, logistics workers, freelance professionals and platform-based service providers are therefore no longer a peripheral segment of India’s labour market. They are an increasingly important part of the services economy. Yet, the social-security architecture governing this workforce has historically been fragmented.

The Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 (“EPF Act”) was designed around the conventional employer–employee relationship. As a result, a worker engaged as an independent contractor or operating through a digital platform would generally not fall within the EPF framework merely because the worker was economically dependent on the platform. This position has begun to change.

The Code on Social Security, 2020 (“SS Code” or “Code”), enacted as Act No. 36 of 2020 and brought into force, along with the other labour codes, with effect from 21 November 2025, expressly recognises “gig workers”, “platform workers” and “aggregators” as distinct categories.2

The Social Security (Central) Rules, 2026, notified on 8 May 2026, have further provided the central procedural framework for implementing the Code. The important question, however, is whether this amounts to EPF coverage for gig workers. The answer, at least under the present framework, is no; not automatically.

Instead, the Code creates a separate, scheme-based social-security architecture for gig and platform workers, supported in part through contributions from specified aggregators. The distinction matters because a statutory framework for social security is not the same thing as an individual provident fund entitlement.

This article examines the evolution from the EPF Act to the SS Code, the compliance obligations imposed on aggregators, and whether the new framework provides gig workers with protection comparable to the traditional EPF system.

From the EPF Act to the Code on Social Security: What Has Changed?

The traditional EPF model

Under the EPF framework, provident fund coverage is principally linked to an establishment falling within the statutory coverage requirements and employing the requisite number of employees. The Ministry of Labour and Employment’s current compliance handbook states that the EPF provisions under the SS Code apply to establishments employing 20 or more employees. The Code also provides for an employer contribution towards the provident fund scheme for covered employees. The conventional EPF model therefore operates on an identifiable employment relationship:

employee → employer → wages → statutory provident fund contribution → individual provident fund account.

The legal characterisation of the relationship is consequently important. A contractual description such as “independent contractor”, “partner”, “delivery executive” or “service provider” cannot necessarily determine the legal position if the underlying facts demonstrate a genuine employer–employee relationship. At the same time, not every person working through a platform is an employee.

A typical gig worker may decide when to work, accept or reject assignments, work simultaneously for multiple platforms and receive payment on a task or assignment basis. Such arrangements may fall outside the conventional employment model. This is the gap that the SS Code attempts to address.

Gig Workers and Platform Workers: Recognition Without Automatic EPF Membership

The SS Code expressly recognises categories of workers who operate outside the traditional employer-employee relationship.

A “gig worker” is defined as a person who performs work or participates in a work arrangement and earns from such activities outside the traditional employer–employee relationship.

A “platform worker” is a person engaged in or accessing work through an online platform to provide services for payment.

The Code separately defines an “aggregator” as a digital intermediary connecting users with service providers for the provision of services.

This recognition is significant because it brings a workforce previously situated largely outside traditional labour-law categories within a statutory social-security framework. But an important distinction must be maintained:

Recognition as a gig or platform worker does not, by itself, make the worker an “employee” for EPF purposes. The Code does not simply extend the existing EPF account-based model to every gig worker. Instead, Chapter IX provides for social-security schemes for unorganised workers, gig workers and platform workers. The Central Government may formulate schemes providing specified benefits, with funding potentially coming from the Central Government, State Governments, beneficiaries, aggregators or other permitted sources, depending on the scheme. Therefore, the more accurate description of the new regime is:

EPF for covered employees + separate social-security schemes for gig/platform workers. This distinction is central to understanding the adequacy of the present framework.

The Aggregator Contribution: A New Compliance Model

One of the most significant innovations under the SS Code is the contribution mechanism applicable to specified aggregators. Section 114(4) provides for an aggregator contribution at a rate not exceeding 2% and not less than 1% of the annual turnover of an aggregator falling within the specified categories.

Importantly, the provision also contains a cap: the contribution cannot exceed 5% of the amount paid or payable by the aggregator to gig workers and platform workers. The commencement of the aggregator contribution is to be notified by the Central Government. This is materially different from the traditional EPF model. Under EPF: contribution is fundamentally linked to the employee’s wages. Under the gig-worker framework: the statutory contribution is linked to the aggregator’s annual turnover, subject to the statutory cap. This creates a new category of compliance risk for platform businesses.

What does this mean for aggregators?

Aggregators may need systems capable of:

determining whether they fall within a notified category;

determining the applicable contribution rate;

calculating annual turnover for the statutory purpose;

identifying the amount paid or payable to gig and platform workers for applying the statutory cap;

maintaining appropriate records;

making the prescribed contribution within the applicable timelines; and

reconciling contribution calculations with financial and worker-related data.

The Social Security (Central) Rules, 2026 provide additional procedural mechanisms concerning aggregator contributions, including self-assessment, provisional contribution and final returns. This makes the issue more than a worker-welfare question. It is also becoming a corporate compliance, finance, payroll, legal and technology-data governance issue for platform businesses.

Does the Aggregator Contribution Create an EPF Account for Gig Workers?

No. This is perhaps the most important misconception that businesses and workers should avoid. The aggregator contribution under Section 114 is intended to fund social-security schemes for gig and platform workers. It is not structured as a conventional employer–employee EPF contribution credited to an individual employee’s EPF account. The Code permits schemes for gig and platform workers to provide social-security benefits through the mechanism established under Chapter IX. The nature of the benefit therefore depends upon the scheme notified by the Government.

Accordingly, a gig worker cannot presently assume that: “The platform has contributed 1–2% of its turnover, therefore I have an EPF balance equivalent to an employee’s provident fund.” That conclusion would be legally incorrect. The new framework may facilitate access to social-security benefits, but it does not transform every gig worker into an EPF member.

e-Shram Registration: Important, But Not the Same as EPF Registration

The e-Shram portal is an important component of the Government’s formalisation strategy for unorganised and platform workers. The Ministry of Labour and Employment has developed an aggregator module on e-Shram for onboarding platform aggregators and their workers. The Ministry has described the initiative as a means of formally recognising platform-based gig workers and facilitating access to social-security and welfare schemes.

The Government has also been progressively expanding the number of aggregators participating in the platform-worker module. As reported by the Ministry in December 2025, the platform-worker module had already been launched with 14 aggregators onboarded. However, e-Shram registration should not be confused with EPFO registration.

The two systems serve different purposes:

EPFO / EPF e-Shram Primarily linked to covered employees and establishments Database and formalisation mechanism for unorganised and other identified workers Employer/employee contribution model Facilitates access to applicable welfare/social-security schemes Individual provident fund account structure Does not by itself create an EPF account Benefits governed by EPF framework and applicable schemes Benefits depend on applicable social-security/welfare schemes

Thus, obtaining an e-Shram registration or Universal Account Number does not, by itself, create an EPF entitlement.

Where the New Framework Still Faces Difficult Questions

The statutory recognition of gig and platform workers is undoubtedly significant. However, several practical and legal questions remain.

1. Scheme-based benefits versus a vested provident fund entitlement

The most fundamental issue is the difference between eligibility for a government-notified social-security scheme and a statutory individual provident fund account. A conventional employee covered by EPF participates in a defined contribution structure backed by statutory obligations. For gig workers, benefits under Chapter IX depend on the schemes framed and notified by the Government.

This creates a potential gap between: legal recognition of a category of workers and actual, portable and adequately funded retirement protection. The long-term adequacy of the framework will therefore depend substantially on the scope, funding, portability and accessibility of the schemes ultimately implemented.

2. Worker classification remains critical

The emergence of the gig-worker framework does not eliminate questions concerning employment status. A platform business may have:

employees engaged under conventional employment contracts;

independent contractors;

gig workers;

platform workers; and

other service providers.

The legal consequences can differ significantly depending upon the actual nature of each relationship. Businesses should therefore avoid adopting a blanket classification policy under which everyone working through a platform is treated as a gig worker. Where the factual relationship satisfies the applicable statutory test for employment, the relevant employee-centric provisions of the SS Code may apply notwithstanding the contractual terminology used by the parties.

3. Multi-platform work creates portability challenges

A defining feature of gig work is worker mobility. A delivery worker, driver or service provider may simultaneously work through two or more platforms. This raises an important policy question: how should social-security contributions funded by multiple aggregators ultimately translate into a coherent and portable benefit for the worker?

A worker should ideally be identifiable across platforms without creating duplicate records or fragmented benefit histories. The success of the system will therefore depend not merely on collecting aggregator contributions but also on effective worker identification, record integration and portability.

4. Data-sharing and worker records will become increasingly important

The Rules contemplate information-sharing concerning gig and platform workers and provide mechanisms for registration and maintenance of worker information. The regulatory architecture therefore has an important digital component.

For aggregators, this means social-security compliance cannot be treated solely as a legal or finance function. The accuracy of worker databases, platform records, engagement periods, payment information and statutory filings can directly affect compliance. This creates a practical need for coordination between:

legal + HR/people operations + finance + payroll + compliance + technology/data teams.

Is the Existing Framework Adequate?

The answer depends on what “adequate” is intended to mean. If the objective is to recognise gig and platform workers within India’s social-security architecture, the SS Code represents a significant legislative development. For the first time, the law expressly identifies gig workers, platform workers and aggregators and provides a statutory mechanism through which social-security schemes can be designed and funded. The Government has also operationalised the framework through the Social Security (Central) Rules, 2026 and the e-Shram platform-worker infrastructure.

If, however, the objective is to provide every gig worker with a portable, individual and predictable retirement savings mechanism comparable to EPF, the answer is more qualified. The present framework does not simply extend EPF membership to gig workers. Instead, it creates a separate architecture involving:

government-notified social-security schemes; aggregator contributions; worker registration and identification; social-security fund administration; and central and state-level implementation mechanisms.

The effectiveness of this framework will therefore depend on implementation. A worker’s legal recognition as a gig or platform worker is only the first step. The real test will be whether the framework delivers accessible, portable, adequately funded and meaningful benefits across platforms and across States.

What Should Aggregators Do Now?

For businesses operating digital platforms, waiting for disputes or enforcement action is unlikely to be the best compliance strategy. Aggregators should consider establishing a dedicated gig-worker social-security compliance framework covering at least the following areas:

Worker classification: Review the workforce and distinguish between employees, gig workers, platform workers, contractors and other categories based on the actual nature of the relationship.

Aggregator status: Determine whether the business falls within the categories of aggregators covered by the applicable provisions and notifications.

Contribution calculation: Build a documented methodology for calculating the applicable aggregator contribution, including the annual turnover basis and the statutory cap linked to payments to gig and platform workers.

Data reconciliation: Reconcile financial records with worker-payment data and statutory returns so that contribution calculations can be independently verified.

e-Shram onboarding: Assess registration and onboarding requirements applicable to the aggregator and its platform workers and maintain accurate worker records.

Multi-platform worker identification: Develop systems capable of supporting accurate worker identification and avoiding duplication or fragmentation of records where the regulatory framework requires cross-platform portability.

Regulatory monitoring: Track Central Government notifications, rules, schemes and applicable State-level developments because the substantive benefit structure for gig and platform workers is expected to evolve through further implementation.

Conclusion

The Code on Social Security, 2020 represents an important shift in India’s approach to gig work. The law no longer treats the gig economy as a category that sits entirely outside the social-security framework. Gig workers, platform workers and aggregators are expressly recognised, and the Code provides a mechanism for financing social-security schemes through contributions from specified aggregators. The Social Security (Central) Rules, 2026 have added significant procedural detail to this framework.

But the distinction between social-security coverage and EPF coverage remains critical. The SS Code does not automatically place every gig worker within the conventional EPF system. Instead, it establishes a separate scheme-based architecture. Consequently, the question is no longer simply whether gig workers are “covered” by social security. The more important questions are:

What benefits will they receive? Who will fund them? How will those benefits follow the worker across platforms? How will contributions be tracked? And will the eventual system provide meaningful long-term retirement protection comparable to traditional employment?

For businesses, the immediate takeaway is equally clear. Gig-worker compliance should not be treated as an extension of conventional payroll compliance. Aggregators now face a distinct regulatory workstream involving worker classification, registration, contribution computation, financial reconciliation, data management, and ongoing monitoring of statutory developments.

For gig workers, the new framework represents an important step towards formal recognition, but recognition is not the same as an individual EPF entitlement. The adequacy of India’s gig-worker social-security framework will ultimately be judged not by the existence of the legislation, but by whether it converts statutory recognition into portable, accessible and meaningful social-security protection in practice.

Economic Survey 2025-26, Chapter 12 “Employment and Skill Development,” Ministry of Finance, Government of India –

https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey/doc/eschapter/echap12.pdf. ↩︎

Ministry of Labour and Employment, Notification S.O. 5319(E) dated 21 November 2025 (bringing substantive provisions of the Code on Social Security, 2020 into force)

https://egazette.gov.in/WriteReadData/2025/267882.pdf ↩︎

Frequently Asked Questions





1. Are gig workers now covered under the EPF Act?

No, not automatically. The Code on Social Security, 2020 recognises gig workers and platform workers as distinct categories, but this recognition does not by itself make them employees for EPF purposes. EPF coverage continues to depend on an identifiable employer employee relationship, generally within establishments employing 20 or more employees.

2. What is the aggregator contribution under the SS Code?

Under Section 114(4), specified aggregators must contribute between 1% and 2% of their annual turnover towards social security schemes for gig and platform workers, subject to a cap of 5% of the amount paid or payable to such workers. This is different from the EPF model, where contribution is linked to individual employee wages rather than the company’s turnover.

3. Does the aggregator contribution create an EPF account for gig workers?

No. The contribution is meant to fund government notified social security schemes for gig and platform workers as a group. It is not credited to an individual provident fund account the way a conventional EPF contribution is, so a gig worker cannot assume that a platform’s contribution translates into a personal EPF balance.

4. Is e-Shram registration the same as EPFO registration?

No. e-Shram is a database and formalisation mechanism that helps unorganised, gig and platform workers access applicable welfare and social security schemes. EPFO registration, on the other hand, is tied to covered employees and establishments under a contribution based provident fund structure. Having a Universal Account Number on e-Shram does not by itself create an EPF entitlement.

5. What should platform businesses do to comply with the new framework?

Aggregators should review worker classification, confirm whether they fall within the notified aggregator categories, build a documented method for calculating turnover based contributions, reconcile financial and worker payment data, complete e-Shram onboarding, and track further Central and State level notifications as the scheme details continue to evolve.

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