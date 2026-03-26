Who Guards The Protectors And Appointors? Powers And Conflicts In Hong Kong Trusts

Power holders such as "appointors" and "protectors" are usually created in trust structures to provide a check and balance on the powers of independent trustees.

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Power holders such as "appointors" and "protectors" are usually created in trust structures to provide a check and balance on the powers of independent trustees. However, Hong Kong trust legislation contains no specific provisions defining the nature or scope of their roles.

This issue lies at the heart of the recent case of Aldred v Elysium Limited [2026] HKCFI 783, where the Hong Kong Court took the exceptional step of removing a trust "Appointor" and replacing it with an independent third party. The judgment provides valuable guidance on the role of such power holders in Hong Kong law-governed trusts and underscores the importance of trust planning to mitigate the risk of disputes.

Background

The Cementaid group of companies was a successful multinational concrete-additives business founded by the late Mr Aldred senior. The business was run by Mr Aldred senior with the assistance of his sons, Michael (the eldest) and Lindsay (the second son). It was only upon the passing of Mr Aldred senior that the Compass Trust (the “Trust”), a discretionary trust governed by Hong Kong laws was established to hold the Cementaid business for the benefit of his children. The goal was to eventually liquidate the business and distribute the proceeds. The Trust seemed to be working fine until the passing of Michael, who died intestate in Australia.

The two "camps" in this litigation are:

Group A comprises (i) Lindsay and his brothers, (ii) the respective families of those brothers, and (iii) the brothers' half‑siblings and their respective families.

Group B comprises (i) Pamela (Michael's widow), (ii) her two daughters, and (iii) a son in law.

Disagreements between the two camps had already led to separate court proceedings involving the trustee of the Trust (the "Trustee Action"). The trustee, Castle Fiduciary Limited, was a private company owned by Mr Pun. Group B alleged that the trustee assisted Group A in dissipating trust assets.

Group A, on the other hand, alleged that Pamela was attempting to procure the distribution of the majority of the trust assets to herself. They brought the "Appointor Removal Action" seeking the removal of Elysium Limited (“Elysium”) as Appointor. Under the trust deed, the Appointor held extensive powers, including the ability to remove and replace the trustee and the right to receive prior notice of the trustee's significant decisions (powers ordinarily vested in a protector).

Instead of an individual Appointor, the role was held by a company, namely Elysium. Elysium was wholly owned by another company, Tempio Limited, which was in turn owned by a third-party individual, Mr Sum. However, Mr Sum did not indirectly own Elysium - trust arrangement was in place such that Tempio Limited only held Elysium's shares as a nominee, first for the benefit of Lindsay, then for Michael.

Since Michael died intestate, Pamela claimed to become the sole beneficial owner of Elysium under Australian laws, and could exercise effective control over Elysium.

Concerns regarding the exercise of the appointor's powers

Members of Group A became concerned that, under Pamela's control, the Appointor's powers could be exercised to favour Group B, including by replacing the trustee and facilitating a distribution of most of the trust fund to Group B. When disputes emerged, Mr Sum, as director of Elysium, sought to have Elysium resign as Appointor and to appoint an independent successor in accordance with the trust deed. This step was challenged by Pamela and Michael's estate, who argued that the replacement should only have been effected with their consent as the beneficial owner of Elysium. Elysium was reinstated as the Appointor.

Against the above context, Group A initiated the "Appointor Removal Action", seeking a declaration as to the nature of the Appointor's power and an order removing Elysium as Appointor. Group B opposed the application, contending that Michael intended his immediate family to receive the majority of the trust assets, and that the removal application was premature, speculative, and would only result in unnecessary costs.

Nature of the appointor's powers and declaratory relief

Although the trust deed stated that the Appointor's powers were “not intended to be fiduciary”, the Court noted that the nature of their role is not a "term of art in trust law". Given the Appointor's supervisory function as a check on the trustee's powers, the Court held that those powers could not be beneficial in nature. They could not be exercised for the personal benefit of the power holder, nor to favour a subset of beneficiaries to the prejudice of others. Even if not strictly fiduciary, the powers were at least "limited" powers to be exercised for the benefit of all the beneficiaries as a whole.

The Court was concerned that Pamela and Elysium had treated the Appointor's powers as if they were beneficially owned. It therefore granted a declaration confirming that the Appointor's powers were not beneficially owned by Elysium or its owners.

Removal of the appointor

The Court was prepared to go further and order the removal of the Appointor, notwithstanding the absence of any finding of breach of trust or fraud. The Court treated the question as one of whether a reasonable observer would perceive a real risk of conflict of interest, and whether the relationship between the relevant parties had broken down to such an extent that it threatened the welfare of the beneficiaries as a whole.

The Court focused on the entrenched family conflict, the fundamental breakdown in trust and communications between the two groups, and Elysium's alignment with Group B. In those circumstances, the Court concluded that replacing Elysium with an independent professional appointor as Appointor of the Trust was both prudent and fair.

Other issues not decided by the Court

Notably, the Court reached its decision without having to resolve several highly contested background issues raised in the Trustee Action, including the true economic settlor of the Trust and whether Pamela actually remains a beneficiary of the Trust after the passing of Michael. Even assuming those issues were in Pamela and Elysium's favour, the Court held that both declaratory relief and removal were justified.

Key takeaways and implications

The Hong Kong Trustee Ordinance (Cap. 29) does not prescribe the nature of a protector's or appointor's powers. This decision offers important guidance, most notably that persons holding such roles should not ordinarily exercise their powers for their own benefit. In a trust governed by Hong Kong law, those powers should be treated as "fiduciary" or "limited" in nature, and provisions in the trust deed specifying such powers as "beneficial" or "personal" may not be effective. Trust structures intending to or already have protector roles should be mindful of this duty.

The case also underscores the importance of trust structuring, particularly in relation to the succession of power holders. Although Mr Sum (as director of Elysium) initially tried to cause Elysium to resign as an Appointor and appoint a successor pursuant to the provisions of the trust deed, that step was challenged and ultimately gave rise to the proceedings. This highlights the need for thoughtful design in identifying who should hold such powers and how succession should operate. In particular:

Complex arrangements involving a corporate protector / appointor whose shares are beneficially owned by family members but managed by third parties are undesirable.

Consideration should be given to appointing a genuinely independent professional protector or appointor.

Where individuals are initially appointed as the protector or appointor (such as the settlor or a trusted family elder), clear successor arrangements should be specified in the trust deed. For balance, the successor may be, or be appointed by, a committee with representatives of different family branches following the settlor's or elder's incapacity or death.

In any event, succession to such offices (protector / appointor) should not be left to be determined by the Will or intestacy of the outgoing power holder.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.