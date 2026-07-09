SEC Releases 2026 Regulatory Agenda

On July 7, 2026, SEC Chair Paul Atkins issued a statement on the Commission’s 2026 Regulatory Agenda. In the statement, Atkins said the SEC is focused on investor protection, capital formation, and market efficiency, and that the agenda is intended to reflect current market realities.

Several items on the agenda currently in the proposed rule stage are likely to be of particular interest to public companies, including disclosure reform, executive compensation disclosure reform, registered offerings reform, and optional semiannual reporting. The agenda also includes items on foreign private issuer eligibility, crypto assets, shareholder proposal modernization and exempt offering pathways.

The agenda is useful because it gives readers a sense of what the SEC is considering and which topics may receive more attention over time. Even though inclusion on the agenda does not mean the SEC will adopt a rule on any particular schedule, it is a good way to track where the SEC’s priorities are currently focused.