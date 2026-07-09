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9 July 2026

SEC Releases 2026 Regulatory Agenda

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The SEC's 2026 Regulatory Agenda signals a shift in priorities under Chair Paul Atkins, focusing on investor protection, capital formation, and market efficiency. Several proposed rules could significantly impact public companies, including reforms to disclosure requirements, executive compensation reporting, registered offerings, and the introduction of optional semiannual reporting.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Jonathan Burr,David M. Lynn,Folake Ayoola
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On July 7, 2026, SEC Chair Paul Atkins issued a statement on the Commission’s 2026 Regulatory Agenda. In the statement, Atkins said the SEC is focused on investor protection, capital formation, and market efficiency, and that the agenda is intended to reflect current market realities.

Several items on the agenda currently in the proposed rule stage are likely to be of particular interest to public companies, including disclosure reform, executive compensation disclosure reform, registered offerings reform, and optional semiannual reporting. The agenda also includes items on foreign private issuer eligibility, crypto assets, shareholder proposal modernization and exempt offering pathways.

The agenda is useful because it gives readers a sense of what the SEC is considering and which topics may receive more attention over time. Even though inclusion on the agenda does not mean the SEC will adopt a rule on any particular schedule, it is a good way to track where the SEC’s priorities are currently focused.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Jonathan Burr
Jonathan Burr
Photo of David M. Lynn
David M. Lynn
Photo of Jacqueline R. Kaufman
Jacqueline R. Kaufman
Photo of Folake Ayoola
Folake Ayoola
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