The SEC’s Proposed Simplification Of Filer Status

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is proposing to reduce public company filer status to just two primary categories — large accelerated filers and non-accelerated filers. The SEC would also raise the threshold for large accelerated status and increase the time period, or seasoning requirement, to become a large accelerated filer; apply reduced disclosure requirements to all public companies other than large accelerated filers; and extend filing deadlines, particularly for the smallest reporting companies.

If adopted, these changes would significantly affect the reporting obligations of a large swath of public companies by eliminating a significant number of items on which they are currently required to report.

The proposed changes would also eliminate the required auditor attestation for internal control over financial reporting (ICFR) for these companies1. Together, these changes would promote significant savings in terms of both costs and management time for many public companies. The comment period on the proposed rules expires on July 20.

Background

There is no question that the SEC’s reporting requirements for public companies have increased significantly over the years. Consider, for example, the information that is required to be included in a company’s annual proxy statements under Regulation 14A. The following table compares the page length of the annual proxy statements of certain iconic public companies over the years and is indicative of the sizeable growth in reporting requirements.

Number of pages in the annual proxy statement Issuer 2000 Most recent Bank of America 22 86 Boeing 50 92 Coca-Cola 39 109 Ford 39 89 IBM 30 113 Pfizer 41 109

Not only has the quantum of public company reporting increased substantially over the years, but in the wake of high-profile public company misconduct, Congress has also imposed requirements for controls over financial reporting and for the certification and auditing of those controls. These requirements have added meaningfully to the auditing costs for public companies.

At the same time, the number of public companies in the United States has come down. From a peak of 9,208 reporting domestic issuers in 2009, the number of reporting domestic issuers declined to 5,466 in 2024.2 In its proposing release, the SEC states that evidence indicates the regulatory changes in reporting requirements over the past two decades have contributed to the decline in reporting companies. The Commission believes that its proposed rule changes will make the public markets more attractive and will encourage more companies to go public.3 Although the proposed rule changes would result in reduced disclosure for many issuers, the Commission believes that this would be more than offset by the benefit of having more companies choosing to register with the SEC and become public reporters.4

Current reporting classification

The SEC currently classifies reporting public companies in five categories: large accelerated filer, accelerated filer, non-accelerated filer, emerging growth company5 and smaller reporting company. The consequences of the categorization areas follows: first, whether the issuer is eligible for reduced reporting obligations, referred to as “scaled reporting”;6 second, whether auditor attestation is required for ICFR; and third, the number of days following the closing of a reporting period before an issuer must file its quarterly and annual reports. The table below summarizes the current reporting classification and its consequences.

Classification Criteriaa Scaled reporting ICFR auditor attestation Time to file periodic reportsf Large accelerated filer Public float of $700 million or moreb No Yes Form 10-K: 60 Form 10-Q: 40 Accelerated filer Public float of at least $75 million but less than $700 millonb No Yes Form 10-K: 75 Form 10-Q: 40 Non-accelerated filer Neither accelerated filer nor large accelerated filer No Nod Form 10-K: 90 Form 10-Q: 45 Emerging growth company First five years after an initial public offering, unless it has annual gross revenues of $1.235 billion or morec Yes No Depends on accelerated filer status Smaller reporting company A public float of less than $250 million or less than $100 million in annual revenues and either no public float or a public float of less than $700 million Yes Noe Depends on accelerated filer status

Proposed amendments

The proposed amendments would collapse the number of filer categories from five to two, with one subcategory having extended filing deadlines. The result would be a substantial increase in the number of issuers eligible for scaled reporting. These issuers would also be relieved of the requirement to furnish an auditor attestation for ICFR, as described specifically here:

Filer categories. There would be two filer categories: large accelerated filers (LAFs) and non-accelerated filers (NAFs).

Large accelerated filers. The public float required for classification as a large accelerated filer would increase from $700 million to $2 billion. There would also be three other changes to the large accelerated filer regime: The seasoning period required to become a large accelerated filer would increase from 12 months to 60 months. The determination of whether an issuer qualifies as a large accelerated filer would continue to key off the end of the issuer’s second fiscal quarter. However, instead of measuring the public float as of a single business day at the end of the quarter, the public float would be measured over a 10-business-day period at quarter end. Transitioning in and out of large accelerated filer status would require two years rather than one year. To achieve large accelerated filer status, an issuer would be required to satisfy the public float criteria for two consecutive fiscal years. Similarly, once an issuer has achieved large accelerated filer status, it could not transition back to non-accelerated filer status unless it fails to satisfy the public float criteria for two consecutive fiscal years.

Non-accelerated filers. Any issuer that is not a large accelerated filer would be categorized as a non-accelerated filer.

Scaled reporting. All non-accelerated filers would be eligible for scaled reporting. 7 The SEC estimates that the percentage of issuers eligible for scaled reporting would increase from 44% to 81%. However, the proportion of the total market public float represented by issuers eligible for scaled reporting would remain relatively small at 6.5%. 8,9

The SEC estimates that the percentage of issuers eligible for scaled reporting would increase from 44% to 81%. However, the proportion of the total market public float represented by issuers eligible for scaled reporting would remain relatively small at 6.5%. ICFR auditor attestation. All non-accelerated filers would be relieved of the requirement to furnish an auditor’s attestation regarding ICFR. The requirement that management attest to the issuer’s ICFR would remain unchanged and continue to be applicable to all public companies.

Small non-accelerated filers. A new subcategory of the non-accelerated filer category, denominated small non-accelerated filers, would be created. To qualify for this category, an issuer would be required to have total assets of $35 million or less as of the end of its two most recent second fiscal quarters, determined as of the last day of the issuer’s fiscal year. Just as it would take two years to enter this subcategory, it would generally take two years to exit. Once an issuer becomes a small non-accelerated filer, it would not relinquish this status until it reports more than $35 million in assets as of the end of its two most recently completed second quarters, or until it becomes a large accelerated filer.



A small non-accelerated filer would have 120 days after the end of its fiscal year to file its annual report on Form 10-K and 50 days after the end of the relevant fiscal quarters to file its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Otherwise, it would be subject to the same disclosure requirements as other non-accelerated filers.

The proposed rule changes are summarized in the following table.

Classification Criteria Scaled reporting ICFR auditor attestation Time to file periodic reportsc Large accelerated filer Public float of $2 billion or morea No Yes Form 10-K: 60 Form 10-Q: 40 Non-accelerated filer Any issuer that is not a large accelerated filer Yes No Form 10-K: 90 Form 10-Q: 45 Small non-accelerated filer A non-accelerated filer with $35 million or less in assetsb Yes No Form 10-K: 120 Form 10-Q: 50

Transition

Under proposed transition rules, issuers would be allowed to assess their filing status at any time from the date on which the rule amendments became effective until the last day of the issuer’s fiscal year in which the amendments went into effect. If the issuer does not make this assessment, it would be treated as a large accelerated filer if it was previously a large accelerated filer or otherwise be treated as a non-accelerated filer, until the next date on which it could reassess its status under the new rules. Once a company makes an assessment of its status on the basis of which it is eligible for relaxed reporting requirements, it could avail itself of the rule changes on its next Form 10-Q or 10-K.

Conclusion

The reporting requirements for public companies have increased substantially over the years. At the same time, the number of companies that have chosen to become or remain publicly reporting companies has markedly declined. The SEC believes that the two phenomena are related — that a material contributor to the apparent aversion to public company status is the reporting burdens that it imposes. The Commission is therefore willing to trade off a certain measure of public disclosure against the entry of more companies into the public markets.

Whether or not the correlation identified by the SEC is the main or even a meaningful contributor to the decline in the number of public companies is difficult to assess. Moreover, it cannot yet be known whether the across-the-board relaxation of the reporting burden for non-accelerated filers will be sufficient to stimulate the desired growth in the public company population in the United States. What is undoubtedly true, however, is that the reporting relief being offered by the SEC to a considerable number of reporting issuers will be warmly welcomed by those public companies eligible for the relief.

Footnotes

1. See SEC Release Nos. 33-11419; 34-105515, Enhancement of Emerging Growth Company Accommodations and Simplification of Filer Status for Reporting Companies (May 21, 2026) (hereafter the Filer Status Release). The Filer Status Release appears in the Federal Register, Volume 91, No. 98. https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2026-05-21/pdf/2026-10222.pdf.

2. See US Securities and Exchange Commission Staff, “SEC Statistics & Data Visualizations: Reporting Issuers” (Aug. 12, 2025), https://www.sec.gov/data-research/statistics-data-visualizations/reporting-issuers.

The number of public companies includes US-domiciled exchange-listed companies and over-the-counter issuers.

3. See the Filer Status Release at p. 38.

4. See the Filer Status Release at p. 59.

5. Emerging growth companies (EGCs) are a creature of the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act (signed April 5, 2012). Accordingly, while the SEC is free to provide additional accommodations to ECGs, it can eliminate those that are contained in the statute.

6. In general, for issuers that are eligible for scaled reporting (or as noted in certain cases are EGCs), the disclosures in the following table are not required or are reduced.



Business Financial Compensation Less-detailed business description (Reg. S-K 101(h)) Two years (instead of three) of audited financial statements (Reg. S-X 8-02) Executive compensation disclosure for three (instead of five) officers (Reg. S-K 402(m)(2)) Risk factor disclosure not required (Reg. S-K 105) Two years (instead of three) of management’s discussion and analysis comparison (Reg. S-K 303) Compensation discussion and analysis not required (Reg. S-K 402(l)) Stock performance graph not required (Reg. S-K 201(e)) Supplementary financial information not required (Reg. S-K 302(a)) No tables required for plan-based awards, option exercises, stock vesting, pension benefits and nonqualified deferred compensation (Reg. S-K 402 (l)) Certain disclosures about market risks not required (Reg. S-K 305) More condensed format for interim financial statements (Reg. S-X 8-02 to 8-06) No disclosure required for compensation policies and practices related to risk management (Reg. S-K 402 (l)) No disclosure required for policies and procedures for review of related party transactions (Reg. S-K 404(b)) More condensed format for financial statements of businesses acquired or to be acquired (Reg. S-X 8-02 to 8-06) No disclosure required related to golden parachutes (Reg. S-K 402(t)(1))

6. Including certain accommodations currently available to EGCs. See note 5.

7. See the Filer Status Release at p. 65.

8. The SEC is proposing a variety of other changes to the disclosure currently required for smaller reporting companies that, under the amendments to the rules, would be applicable to all non-accelerated filers. For example, all non-accelerated filers would be required to provide “such further material information as is necessary to make the required [financial] statements, in light of the circumstances under which they are made, not misleading.” This provision, which appears in Rule 4-01(a) of Regulation S-X, is currently not applicable to smaller reporting companies.

Public float is measured as of the last business day of the company’s last completed second fiscal quarter. “Public float” refers to the value of the common stock of the issuer held by persons who are not affiliates of the issuer. The issuer must have been a reporting company for at least 12 months and have filed one annual report under the Securities Exchange Act. The issuer must not have issued more than $1 billion in non-convertible debt in the past three years and must not have become a large accelerated filer. See the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, Section 989G. See SEC Release No. 34-88365, Amendments to the Accelerated Filer and Large Accelerated Filer Definitions (March 12, 2020). Days after period end.