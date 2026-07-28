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28 July 2026

When Employees Don’t Trust AI: Sabotage, Shadow AI, And What In-House Counsel Should Know (Video)

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General counsel must balance aggressive AI adoption with legal and governance obligations as employee resistance threatens data integrity and compliance. Understanding the root causes of AI distrust—job security concerns, performance evaluation uncertainty, and data use anxiety—is critical to preventing shadow AI use and employee sabotage. Legal leaders can reframe AI risk management as a core legal function by implementing structured policies, training programs, and communication strategies tha
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
William Wagner
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General counsel face growing pressure to support aggressive AI adoption. At the same time, they must protect their organization’s legal and governance posture.

This video directly addresses that tension.

Employee resistance to AI rarely stems from a dislike of technology. It stems from unmanaged uncertainty about job security, performance evaluation, and data use. That uncertainty can lead to shadow AI use and even employee sabotage.

Watch to learn how to:

  • Spot early warning signs of AI-related behavior risk among employees.
  • Understand how those behaviors threaten data integrity, privilege, and compliance.
  • Reframe AI risk management as a legal function, not an IT problem.

The discussion also covers practical steps for structuring policies, training, and communication. The goal: build AI systems that are trusted, auditable, and aligned with your organization’s employment, confidentiality, and governance obligations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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William Wagner
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