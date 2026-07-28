When Employees Don’t Trust AI: Sabotage, Shadow AI, And What In-House Counsel Should Know (Video)

William Wagner’s articles from Taft Stettinius & Hollister are most popular:

General counsel face growing pressure to support aggressive AI adoption. At the same time, they must protect their organization’s legal and governance posture.

This video directly addresses that tension.

Employee resistance to AI rarely stems from a dislike of technology. It stems from unmanaged uncertainty about job security, performance evaluation, and data use. That uncertainty can lead to shadow AI use and even employee sabotage.

Watch to learn how to:

Spot early warning signs of AI-related behavior risk among employees.

Understand how those behaviors threaten data integrity, privilege, and compliance.

Reframe AI risk management as a legal function, not an IT problem.

The discussion also covers practical steps for structuring policies, training, and communication. The goal: build AI systems that are trusted, auditable, and aligned with your organization’s employment, confidentiality, and governance obligations.