Data Centre Customer Contracting: Where Bankability, Flexibility And Regulation Collide

The rapid growth of data centre investment is drawing comparisons to earlier infrastructure booms. AI, cloud adoption and high-performance computing are reshaping demand, but one constituency will ultimately determine whether that demand translates into financeable assets: the customers contracting for capacity.

The terms on which those customers engage with data centre operators are shifting rapidly. Customer contracts are no longer merely operational documents; they are the revenue architecture against which investors and lenders underwrite the asset.

There is an obvious bifurcation in leverage between hyperscale tenants and enterprise customers, driven by the scale of MW/KW commitments each can offer. There may also be a trifurcation of sorts with the enterprise customer category splitting into global scale enterprise customers (often with complex regulatory commitments) and those smaller, regional players.

This plays out across base contract terms, power and security requirements, capacity reservation, SLAs and termination rights. But regardless of customer category, operators need bankable arrangements – which creates friction in areas such as term duration and termination for convenience. Historically, the baseline favoured operators: long initial terms of 5-10 years, narrow and asymmetrical termination for cause provisions, and either no early termination or early termination fees equal to 100% of minimum committed charges with no mitigation obligation. That baseline is eroding.

The pressure points are where customer flexibility begins to affect revenue certainty.

Flexibility is being priced into term structures

Termination for convenience is increasingly permitted for enterprise customers at scale after an initial lock-in period of 2-3 years, with notice periods of 6-12 months and early termination charges on a sliding scale based on remaining term charges. Hyperscalers with large commitments or multi-site arrangements negotiate more favourable ETCs and may pursue capacity reduction mechanisms as an alternative.

For operators, the challenge is building enough flexibility into term structures to attract and retain major customers without compromising the long-term revenue certainty that project financing demands. That tension has no easy resolution. Operators who cannot explain which positions genuinely protect bankability – and which are merely legacy drafting preferences – will find themselves at a disadvantage in negotiations.

Customer contracts are becoming the revenue architecture

The most important shift is that customer contracts now sit at the intersection of demand, capital and regulation. Investors and lenders are not only assessing the building, the operator or the market; they are assessing the contractual revenue stream and the circumstances in which that revenue can reduce, suspend or terminate.

This means term, termination, capacity flexibility, power pricing, change in law, customer eligibility, performance data and operational resilience provisions are increasingly interdependent. A concession in one area may affect financing assumptions in another. Operators therefore need a contracting strategy that is commercially responsive but still capable of supporting long-term revenue certainty.

Service credits are no longer the whole answer

Historically, SLA failures were managed solely through service credits operating as the sole remedy. Customers now push for specific termination rights where there are persistent failures (e.g. a defined number over a rolling 12-month period) or a single material breach such as significant unavailability. Operators resist, and contention centres on the number of failures required, which service levels trigger termination (typically power delivery), and the applicable thresholds. Remediation planning, cure periods and escalation processes are commonly interposed before termination crystallises.

The more sophisticated negotiation is not only whether an outage justifies termination. It is how performance is measured, who controls the data, how quickly root cause analysis must be provided, and what operational steps must be taken before termination becomes available. For regulated or hyperscale customers, real-time access, audit rights and remediation reporting can be as important as the service credit percentage itself.

Customer identity is becoming a regulatory and bankability issue

Change in law termination rights are gaining traction, driven by concerns around national security, critical infrastructure regulation, data sovereignty and ESG. This is particularly acute for neocloud platforms reliant on US-origin hardware – a shift in US export control classification or expansion of restricted end-user lists under the Export Administration Regulations could overnight impair a customer's ability to use contracted services.

The market has not settled on a definitive approach, but one emerging model couples a specific change in law termination right with an initial suspension or workaround period during which the parties must use reasonable endeavours to identify a compliant solution. Given the pace of regulatory change, particularly in US export controls, these clauses need to address customer eligibility, restricted users, prohibited workloads, suspension rights, customer replacement and change in control — not just whether a party can terminate.

Event management clauses are doing more work

Force majeure is only one part of the disruption framework. Modern data centre contracts increasingly need to address the full event-management package: force majeure, change in law, suspension rights, prolonged outage termination, customer remediation plans, regulatory workarounds and replacement mechanics. The question is not simply whether a party is excused from performance, but whether the contract preserves a pathway to continuity, revenue protection and regulatory compliance.

Operators who rely on broadly drafted force majeure clauses will find themselves facing challenge. Specificity matters, particularly where disruption is linked to power availability, geopolitical instability, government intervention, supply chain constraints or regulatory restrictions. These clauses deserve more attention than they have historically received.

Operational resilience regulation: The compliance burden is landing on operators

Operational resilience regulation in sectors such as financial services, health and energy is flowing through to operators – either directly from regulated enterprises or indirectly through hyperscalers subject to similar expectations. Operators face heightened security, business continuity and notification commitments as a result.

SLA regimes are also becoming more bespoke, particularly for hyperscalers, with per-MW availability metrics, higher service credits, termination rights for service level failures, and requirements for real-time access or audit rights over performance data.

Regulated customers, particularly financial services firms, are in effect exporting their own regulatory obligations into their supplier contracts. Operators need to understand what those obligations are before they sign.

Power and cooling obligations are becoming revenue-risk clauses

Power and cooling terms are heavily negotiated by hyperscalers, particularly in the context of AI workloads. This includes capacity mechanisms, rights to install power infrastructure and metering, electricity cost pass-throughs, direct PPAs for renewable energy, and PUE guarantees or targets. ESG requirements are similarly driven by hyperscalers: water and carbon reporting, renewable energy targets escalating to 100% within defined periods, and compliance with customer sustainability policies. Enterprise customers typically obtain non-binding commitments only.

The gap between what hyperscalers secure and what enterprise customers receive is significant. As enterprise customers become more sophisticated, that gap will narrow. Power is therefore becoming a contracting issue rather than only a development constraint: the allocation of curtailment risk, grid constraint risk, metering methodology, PUE measurement and renewable energy commitments can have a direct impact on revenue certainty and financing assumptions.

Operational resilience is being exported into customer contracts

Operational resilience regulation in sectors such as financial services, health and energy is increasingly being exported into customer contracts. This is occurring directly from regulated enterprises and indirectly through hyperscalers subject to similar expectations. Operators face heightened security, business continuity, notification, audit and remediation commitments as a result.

Step-in rights remain consistently resisted by operators, but regulated customers increasingly seek them where the facility is considered a critical asset. For operators, resisting step-in rights is a legitimate commercial position. But that position needs to be supported by robust operational resilience commitments, escalation processes and meaningful remedies of their own.

What this means for operators and customers

The direction of travel is clear. Customer leverage is increasing, operator protections are narrowing, and the regulatory environment is adding complexity at pace.

For operators, the priority is to know which positions genuinely protect bankability and which positions are legacy drafting that may no longer be defensible. Bright lines remain important, but they need to be explained by reference to revenue certainty, financing constraints, operational feasibility and regulatory risk. Operators who can do that will be better positioned to secure and retain the customers that matter most and, for greenfield projects, to support bankability through long-term customer contracts.

Enterprise customers, meanwhile, should not assume baseline contract terms reflect what may be possible in a negotiated outcome. Termination for convenience, capacity reduction, SLA escalation, performance data, change in law, power pass-through, sustainability commitments and operational resilience provisions are all increasingly negotiable – particularly for customers with scale, regulated workloads or that have strategic importance.