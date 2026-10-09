The SEC’s Rule 14a-8 And Proxy Proposals: What Boards Should Evaluate Now

The SEC has proposed rescinding the federal shareholder-proposal rule and separately modernizing proxy-solicitation requirements. Boards should plan for possible change without treating either proposal as effective law.

Updated September 26, 2026: This article retains its complete original text, with researched updates integrated into the relevant sections.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed a fundamental reworking of the federal shareholder-proposal process. On September 16, 2026, the Commission issued one proposal to rescind Rule 14a-8 and revise discretionary voting under Rule 14a-4(c), plus a separate proposal to modernize other proxy-solicitation rules.1 2 Both appeared in the Federal Register on September 21, and comments are due November 20, 2026.3 4

Nothing has changed yet. Rule 14a-8 and the existing proxy rules remain in force unless and until the Commission adopts final amendments with an effective date. Boards should not treat the proposals as permission to change the current season’s process. They should use the comment period to identify where their governance documents, shareholder-engagement practices, proxy controls, and service-provider workflows would need to change if either proposal is adopted.

Proposal one would remove the federal inclusion mechanism

Rule 14a-8 currently gives qualifying shareholders a process for having certain proposals included in a company’s proxy statement and proxy card, subject to procedural and substantive bases for exclusion. The SEC proposes to rescind the rule in its entirety. The Commission’s release argues that the rule exceeds the agency’s statutory authority under Exchange Act Section 14(a) by intruding on matters traditionally governed by state corporate law. It also offers independent policy reasons for rescission.1

That statutory-authority position is the Commission’s proposed rationale. It is not a court holding, and rescission is not final. That distinction matters because the proposal asks commenters to engage with both a legal theory and policy judgments about cost, access, and corporate governance.

Under the proposal, state law and company governing documents would determine the role of shareholder proposals. A shareholder could still seek to present a proposal under applicable corporate law and bylaws, and could conduct its own proxy solicitation. What would disappear is Rule 14a-8’s federal mechanism requiring a company, when the rule’s conditions are met, to place the proposal in company-funded proxy materials.

The consequences would not be uniform. They would depend on the law of the issuer’s jurisdiction, the certificate and bylaws, advance-notice provisions, the nature of the proposed action, and the shareholder’s willingness to bear solicitation costs. The SEC’s own economic analysis acknowledges transition uncertainty and the possibility that states and companies may develop new frameworks over several years.1

Rule 14a-4 would address omitted proposals

The same release proposes a related change to Rule 14a-4(c), which governs when a company’s proxy may confer discretionary authority to vote on a matter not listed on the proxy card. Today, a shareholder who timely submits a proposal outside Rule 14a-8 and meets specified solicitation requirements can prevent the company from exercising discretionary authority on that proposal.1

The proposed amendment would permit a company to exercise discretionary authority over a timely outside proposal even if the proponent delivers its own proxy materials to holders of the percentage of shares necessary to carry the proposal. To do so, the company would disclose a brief description of the matter and how it intends to vote, cross-reference that disclosure on the proxy card, and provide a check box allowing each shareholder to prevent discretionary voting of that shareholder’s shares.1

The design shifts control from a proponent-level trigger to an individual shareholder election. It could also reduce the practical pressure on a company to include an outside proposal on its own proxy card merely to secure voting authority. But the check box, disclosure, card design, tabulation, intermediary instructions, and treatment of electronic voting would create their own implementation questions.

The proposal would require at least one such check box, but it would permit a company to use a single check box covering multiple matters subject to discretionary authority rather than a separate box for each proposal. That choice itself could affect card design, voting instructions, tabulation, and shareholder communications.1

The Commission says the Rule 14a-4 proposal has independent justification even if Rule 14a-8 remains. Boards should therefore analyze the two pieces separately rather than assume they will rise or fall together.

Proposal one: rescind Rule 14a-8

Rule 14a-8 currently establishes the federal process through which qualifying shareholders can require a company to include certain proposals in its proxy materials, subject to procedural and substantive exclusions.

The SEC now proposes to rescind that rule.

Under the proposal, questions about the role of shareholder proposals would be left principally to state law and a company's governing documents rather than the existing federal inclusion-and-exclusion framework.

The Commission also proposes to amend Rule 14a-4 to expand circumstances in which a company may exercise discretionary voting authority on proposals presented at a meeting but omitted from the company's proxy materials.

Rule 14a-8 remains operative

The most important current-status point is simple: the SEC has proposed rescission, but Rule 14a-8 has not yet been rescinded.

Companies should continue to apply the existing rule, staff guidance, court decisions, governing documents, and applicable state law to current shareholder-proposal matters.

The proposal should not be used as a basis to ignore a shareholder submission or abandon existing proxy-season controls.

Proposal two would change proxy mechanics

The separate modernization release covers a wider set of operational rules.2 It would:

eliminate the requirement to deliver an annual report to security holders, provided the applicable Form 10-K or qualifying annual report is available through EDGAR as contemplated by the proposed rules;

remove the rule requiring a proxy statement that incorporates information by reference to be sent at least 20 business days before the meeting;

eliminate the requirement to submit a Notice of Exempt Solicitation for solicitations currently covered by Rule 14a-6(g);

shorten the minimum broker search period before a record date from 20 business days to five; and

add contact information to proxy-statement and information-statement cover pages.

The annual-report proposal concerns delivery, not the Form 10-K filing obligation. A registrant would generally satisfy the proposed approach by having its Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year on EDGAR before the relevant proxy statement, or by furnishing a compliant annual report there. The Commission also proposes related changes, including removal of the stock-performance-graph requirement for most registrants other than affected investment companies.2

Eliminating the 20-business-day incorporation-by-reference deadline would provide timing flexibility, but it would not eliminate the underlying disclosure or antifraud obligations. Shortening the minimum broker-search period would let a company make the inquiry closer to the record date; a company choosing the shorter window would need to confirm that intermediaries and vendors can complete the resulting work on that schedule. Eliminating the exempt-solicitation notice would reduce an EDGAR filing step while also reducing a centralized source of information about some campaigns. These are workflow changes, not merely drafting edits.

Proposal two: modernize proxy solicitation

In a separate release, the SEC proposes changes to other proxy-solicitation requirements.

Among other things, that proposal would:

eliminate the requirement that registrants deliver an annual report to security holders;

eliminate the delivery deadline when documents are incorporated by reference into a proxy statement;

eliminate the requirement to file soliciting material for certain exempt solicitations; and

shorten the minimum broker-search period used in proxy solicitation planning.

These are separate proposals and should be tracked separately in corporate calendars and rulemaking matrices.

What boards and disclosure teams can do now

The correct response is a controlled readiness review, not premature implementation.

First, inventory the company’s legal framework. Counsel should map state-law rights and limitations, charter and bylaw provisions, advance-notice deadlines, meeting procedures, and existing board authority. If Rule 14a-8 disappeared, this framework would become more prominent. Any amendment would require its own fiduciary, disclosure, stock-exchange, and shareholder-approval analysis.

Second, preserve current-season compliance. Continue using the existing Rule 14a-8 eligibility, deficiency, exclusion, notice, and timing processes. Train employees not to describe the proposal as adopted, and keep board materials clear about procedural posture.

Third, model proposal intake under multiple outcomes. Companies should consider final rescission, partial amendment, no action, and litigation or delayed effectiveness. The model should address who decides whether a proposal is valid under state law and governing documents, when outside counsel is engaged, what information reaches the board, and how the company handles competing solicitations.

Fourth, ask the proxy solicitor, transfer agent, tabulator, broker intermediaries, filing vendor, and voting-platform provider what system changes would be necessary. The Rule 14a-4 check box and a five-business-day broker search are concrete technology and operations issues. Contractual responsibilities and testing windows may matter as much as the legal analysis.

Finally, use the comment process where facts can improve the record. Issuers and investors can provide evidence about costs, participation, state-law alternatives, annual-report use, distribution timing, and implementation burdens. Comments on the two releases should identify the correct file number: S7-2026-32 for Rule 14a-8 and Rule 14a-4, and S7-2026-33 for proxy modernization.3 4

The proposals could shift substantial responsibility from a uniform federal inclusion process toward state law, governing documents, private ordering, and separate solicitations. That makes governance preparation more important, not less. For now, the disciplined approach is to follow the rules in force, assess the company-specific consequences of each proposed change, and avoid assuming that the Commission’s final action will match every feature of the proposals.

The SEC's September 2026 proxy proposals could materially change shareholder-meeting practice.

They have not done so yet.

For boards, corporate secretaries, in-house counsel, and proxy teams, the near-term challenge is to plan for a possible new framework while continuing to comply with the existing rules.

What boards should evaluate now

Boards and legal teams should run a dual-track process.

For the current regime:

preserve Rule 14a-8 intake and deadline controls;

maintain procedures for evaluating eligibility and exclusion grounds;

continue escalation of novel or high-risk proposals;

track no-action and litigation strategy where appropriate.

For a possible post-14a-8 regime:

review charter and bylaw provisions concerning shareholder business;

identify relevant state-law rights and restrictions;

consider whether governing documents would need amendment;

assess how proxy-card and discretionary-voting procedures could change;

model timing and disclosure implications for the 2027 proxy season.

Footnotes

1. SEC, Rescission of Rule 14a-8’s Federal Regulation of Shareholder Proposals and Amendments to Rule 14a-4, Release 34-106383, File S7-2026-32 (Sept. 16, 2026).

2. SEC, Proxy Solicitation Modernization, Releases 33-11439 and 34-106385, File S7-2026-33 (Sept. 16, 2026).

3. Federal Register, Rescission of Rule 14a-8’s Federal Regulation of Shareholder Proposals and Amendments to Rule 14a-4 (Sept. 21, 2026).