SEC Insider Trading Investigations: How The SEC Evaluates Cases And How To Build A Winning Defense Strategy

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relies heavily on circumstantial evidence when building an insider trading case. Defending against an SEC insider trading investigation requires analyzing the exact evidentiary factors the SEC uses to establish liability, identifying weaknesses in the Division of Enforcement’s calculus, and establishing an alternative, credible explanation for the trades before formal charges are filed.

David R. Chase is a former SEC Enforcement Division Senior Counsel and Special Assistant US Attorney, and now SEC defense attorney representing individuals, executives, investment professionals, and companies in SEC investigations, including insider trading, stock manipulations, investment adviser fraud on a nationwide basis, including New York City, Boston, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco, San Diego and Austin.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relies heavily on circumstantial evidence when building an insider trading case. Defending against an SEC insider trading investigation requires analyzing the exact evidentiary factors the SEC uses to establish liability, identifying weaknesses in the Division of Enforcement’s calculus, and establishing an alternative, credible explanation for the trades before formal charges are filed.

Having served as a Senior Counsel in the SEC’s Division of Enforcement—and having spent over 30 years successfully defending individuals in SEC investigations nationwide—I evaluate insider trading matters through both a prosecutorial and defense lens. Understanding what the SEC considers compelling evidence versus what facts destroy its case is critical to terminating an investigation before it reaches the courthouse steps.

7 Key Factors the SEC Considers in Insider Trading Investigations

When determining whether to recommend an enforcement action, the SEC Division of Enforcement analyzes seven primary factors:

Connection Between the Trader and the Information Source

The single most critical element in an SEC insider trading case is establishing a nexus between the target trader and the source of material non-public information (MNPI).

Direct vs. Circumstantial Evidence: The SEC rarely possesses direct evidence of a tip (such as a recorded conversation or explicit text message).

The SEC rarely possesses direct evidence of a tip (such as a recorded conversation or explicit text message). Communications Timing: Enforcement attorneys frequently rely on circumstantial evidence, mapping the precise timing of phone calls, texts, meetings, or emails relative to the execution of the trade.

Temporal Proximity of the Trade to the News Announcement

The timing of the trade in relation to the public disclosure (such as an earnings release or merger announcement) dictates the strength of the SEC’s evidentiary inference.

Tight Window: Executing trades hours or days prior to a public announcement creates a strong inference of tipping.

Executing trades hours or days prior to a public announcement creates a strong inference of tipping. Gaps in Timing: Significant time gaps between communication, trade execution, and the public news announcement weaken the SEC’s case and complicate prosecution.

Historical Trading Patterns

The SEC examines whether the subject transaction represents routine investing behavior or is an anomaly.

Established History: A documented pattern of trading in the security—including previous gains and losses around earnings announcements—provides a strong exculpatory defense.

A documented pattern of trading in the security—including previous gains and losses around earnings announcements—provides a strong exculpatory defense. First-Time Trades: A first-time purchase of a stock immediately preceding a major corporate event invites aggressive regulatory scrutiny and a healthy dose of skepticism.

Size of the Investment Relative to Net Worth

The SEC evaluates the financial commitment of the trade against the target’s total net worth and liquid assets.

High Financial Exposure: Deploying a significant percentage of net worth—or borrowing funds to execute the trade—creates a powerful inference that the trader had precise, detailed MNPI.

Deploying a significant percentage of net worth—or borrowing funds to execute the trade—creates a powerful inference that the trader had precise, detailed MNPI. Disproportionately Small Trades: If a high-net-worth individual with $10 million invests only $10,000 prior to an announcement, the optical mismatch supports a compelling defense argument: If the trader held guaranteed inside information, they would have allocated significantly more capital.

Type and Ownership of the Securities Account Used

The SEC scrutinizes the ownership structure and jurisdiction of the brokerage accounts used for the transaction.

Third-Party & Offshore Accounts: Using offshore accounts or accounts held in the name of relatives or spouses raises immediate red flags.

Using offshore accounts or accounts held in the name of relatives or spouses raises immediate red flags. Spousal Account Liability: Trading within a spouse’s account without proper structuring can inadvertently drag family members into SEC enforcement liability.

Speculative Nature of the Securities Purchased

The financial instruments selected by the trader directly impact the SEC’s assessment of intent.

Options Trading: Purchasing short-term, out-of-the-money call or put options immediately before an announcement signals high speculation and presumed advanced knowledge.

Purchasing short-term, out-of-the-money call or put options immediately before an announcement signals high speculation and presumed advanced knowledge. Strike Price & Expiration: The further out-of-the-money and the closer to expiration the options are, the more suspiciously the SEC will view the position.

Presence of a Legitimate, Independent Trading Rationale

Providing a documented, non-public-information-based reason for the trade can be fatal to the SEC’s investigation.

Independent Research: Establishing that a trade was executed based on independent financial analysis, industry trade publications, or public market speculation (such as stock blogs or analyst reports) dismantles the SEC’s assertion that the trade relied on MNPI.

Crafting an Effective SEC Insider Trading Defense Strategy

Winning an SEC insider trading investigation requires a proactive defense executed during the investigative phase—long before the SEC issues a Wells Notice or files a civil complaint in federal district court.

SEC Prosecutorial Focus Defense Strategy & Counter-Evidence Circumstantial Tip Timing Establishing alternative, legitimate reasons for communication during the alleged tipping window. Anomalous Trading Activity Demonstrating a historical pattern of similar trades or general sector investment strategy. High Trade Speculation Producing contemporaneous research notes, analyst reports, or public media speculation relied upon prior to trade execution. Account Anomalies Demonstrating lawful authorization, historical account usage, or lack of intent to conceal identity.

By dissecting the SEC’s circumstantial evidence early, an experienced SEC defense attorney can present a comprehensive legal and factual submission to the Division of Enforcement—maximizing the likelihood that the investigation is closed without formal regulatory charges or public enforcement actions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.