Brooklyn Cases Test The Procedural Boundaries Of Shareholder Oppression

Shareholder oppression is a claim that minority owners make almost instinctively when a closely held business relationship breaks down. That instinct feeds a constant stream of litigants pushing courts to test the doctrine’s boundaries—what counts as oppression, what remedies it supports, and which procedural vehicle gets the claim through the courthouse door.

Two recent Brooklyn Supreme Court decisions do just that, while offering a sharp reminder that, in business divorce litigation, procedure can become substance in a hurry.

Can Shareholder Oppression Stand Outside of Dissolution?

A few months ago, I asked whether it was time for New York courts to embrace shareholder oppression outside the corporate dissolution context. I wondered whether the “reasonable expectations” standard for shareholder oppression was too useful to be cabined within the binary question of “to dissolve or not to dissolve.”

Little did I know that an interesting test case was already pending in Brooklyn Supreme Court: Mazzio v Mike’s Heavy Duty Towing Inc. (Sup Ct, Kings County 2026).

Anthony Mazzio owned 24% of Mike’s Heavy Duty Towing, the Brooklyn towing business founded by his father. He alleged that, after decades working in the family business, his mother and other relatives froze him out. They terminated his employment, cut off his salary, bonuses, benefits, and distributions, excluded him from management and the Company’s bank accounts, denied him financial information, and diverted Company assets through affiliated entities.

Mazzio tried to plead shareholder oppression without asking for dissolution.

Rather than commence a dissolution proceeding under BCL 1104-a, Mazzio filed a plenary action that included a standalone cause of action for “minority shareholder oppression.” He alleged that the defendants defeated his reasonable expectations of continued employment, participation in management, access to information, and a share of the Company’s earnings. For that oppression, Mazzio sought compensatory and punitive damages.

But the complaint had another problem.

Mazzio’s complaint seriously blurred the line between direct and derivative claims, seeking to recover individually for injuries suffered by the Company, including the diversion and misuse of corporate assets.

The defendants attacked both defects.

The majority shareholders argued that Mazzio improperly pleaded derivative claims as direct ones and that New York does not recognize shareholder oppression as an independent damages cause of action. BCL 1104-a and 1105, they contended, supply the governing mechanism—a “petition for dissolution”—they do not authorize a cause of action in a plenary complaint seeking a different remedy.

Mazzio answered that his oppression claim properly sought alternative relief.

Mazzio in response pointed to the Court of Appeals’ mandate in Matter of Kemp & Beatley, 64 NY2d 63, 73 (1984), that “once oppressive conduct is found, consideration must be given to the totality of circumstances . . . to determine whether some remedy short of or other than dissolution constitutes a feasible means of satisfying both the petitioner’s expectations and the rights and interests of any other substantial group of shareholders.” Based on this language, Mazzio argued that his complaint properly sought a permissible alternative remedy (money damages) for his claims of shareholder oppression—precisely what Kemp envisioned.

Mazzio’s argument was bold. Asking the Court to consider alternative remedies to the alleged oppression in a dissolution proceeding is one thing (see our post on Kavanaugh); asking the Court to impose an alternative remedy to dissolution without ever asking for dissolution in the first place takes it a step further.

The Court rejected the argument, but not so cleanly.

Given Mazzio’s creative argument (and my own thoughts on the issue!), I would have been happy to see a decision squarely addressing Mazzio’s theory. Instead, the Court sidestepped the issue, in a somewhat confusing fashion.

The Court concluded that Mazzio’s allegations of oppression described injuries to the corporation and therefore belonged in a derivative action. That conclusion is difficult to square with the shareholder oppression standard generally: Mazzio alleged exclusion from management, termination of employment, cessation of distributions—the classic personal injuries that frequently give rise to individual oppression claims.

My best guess is that Mazzio’s creative oppression argument got lost in the larger problem with his complaint: derivative claims improperly pled as direct ones. In that light, the Court likely viewed the oppression count less as a carefully framed claim than as an attempted end-run around the direct/derivative distinction.

That makes Mazzio a setback, but not the last word.

Mazzio therefore does not decide whether a properly pleaded plenary claim—limited to personal injuries arising from the defeat of a minority shareholder’s reasonable expectations—can support damages or other relief outside of a BCL 1104-a proceeding. That question lives to be decided another day.

When a Dissolution Special Proceeding Turns into a Plenary Action.

If Mazzio swung the pendulum toward procedural formalism, another BCL 1104-a case out of Brooklyn Supreme Court, Weinberger v Indus. Tempering Glass, Ltd (Sup Ct, Kings County 2026) swings it right back.

The one-third shareholder petitions for dissolution.

Alex Weinberger owned one-third of Industrial Tempering Glass, a closely held Brooklyn corporation. He alleged that the other two shareholders excluded him from management, cut off his salary, denied him access to corporate records, made major business decisions without him, and wasted or diverted corporate assets.

Unlike Mazzio, Weinberger used the procedural vehicle BCL 1104-a prescribes. He commenced a special proceeding by verified petition and order to show cause, seeking dissolution, appointment of a receiver, and other measures (side note: Weinberger’s OSC did not comply with the publication requirements of BCL 1106, but neither the parties nor the Court treated that omission as dispositive).

The corporation attacked the petition under the rules governing an ordinary motion to dismiss.

The corporation cross-moved under CPLR 3211(a)(7), arguing that the petition failed to state a claim for dissolution. In the alternative, the corporation asked for leave to answer, discovery under CPLR 408, and a hearing if factual issues remained.

That procedural choice mattered. Ordinarily, Article 4 of the CPLR gives a respondent two basic ways to respond to a special proceeding: (i) answer the petition or (ii) raise an “objection in point of law,” either in the answer or by pre-answer motion. When the case reaches the return date on the petition, answer, and supporting papers, CPLR 409(b) directs the court to “make a summary determination”—holding the petitioner to the summary judgment standard.

Under that framework, the petitioner can rarely rest on allegations alone. The petition and accompanying affidavits function as the petitioner’s opening evidentiary submission; they must contain enough facts and evidence that would in a plenary action defeat a motion for summary judgment.

Weinberger defended the petition on the terms the respondent chose.

Weinberger in opposition invoked the familiar CPLR 3211 standard: the Court had to accept the petition’s allegations as true, afford him every favorable inference, and decide only whether the alleged facts fit within a cognizable legal theory.

The Court agreed with Weinberger’s defense of the pleading.

It credited his allegations and held that they sufficiently pleaded grounds for dissolution under both subdivisions of BCL 1104-a.

The Court rejected the respondent’s demand for evidentiary substantiation: at the pleading stage, the Court held, a claimant need only state a cause of action, not prove one.

The respondent’s request for discovery gave Weinberger a procedural lifeline.

Then came the twist. Having denied dismissal under that forgiving standard, the Court turned around and observed that “little evidence in the record” substantiated Weinberger’s allegations, noting the absence of proof for several central claims. Under CPLR 409(b), that evidentiary gap could have been fatal: on a summary determination, Weinberger could not have rested on his petition alone.

The Court never reached that stage. Weinberger had not opposed the respondent’s alternative request for discovery, and the Court therefore granted it: it permitted an answer, authorized discovery under CPLR 408, and held the dissolution application in abeyance until discovery was complete.

The result is a special proceeding traveling down a plenary path.

And that brings us back to Mazzio.

Mazzio commenced a plenary action for shareholder-oppression damages and lost, at least arguably, because he did not proceed under BCL 1104-a. Weinberger commenced the special proceeding the statute prescribes, and he wound up with something that looks remarkably like a plenary action.