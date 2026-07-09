U.S. Company Formation FAQs for Foreign Companies and Entrepreneurs

Last week, in International Companies and U.S. State Registration Requirements and Doing Business in the U.S.: Choosing a State of Formation we wrote how foreign companies and entrepreneurs should choose a U.S. state of formation. The point was simple: there’s no perfect state. The right choice depends on where the business will actually operate, who owns it, whether investors are likely, and where the company’s tax, banking, employment, and compliance obligations will land.

This post answers the questions our company formation attorneys hear most often from international companies and founders entering the U.S. market.

What is the difference between forming a company and registering to do business?

Formation is where the company is created. Registration is where it’s authorized to operate. A company might form as a Delaware corporation, then later open an office, hire employees, or store inventory in Texas. At that point, it likely needs to register in Texas as a foreign entity too.

The word “foreign” causes a lot of confusion. In U.S. state entity law, it usually means foreign to that particular state. A Delaware company registering in Texas is “foreign” in Texas, even if every owner is American. A German, Canadian, or Singaporean company registering in Texas is foreign there too. The terminology is confusing, even for sophisticated founders.

What is foreign qualification?

Foreign qualification is the process of registering an entity in a state other than the one where it was formed. It usually involves an application, a registered agent, a certificate of good standing from the formation state, and state fees.

Skipping foreign qualification can create real problems: penalties, back fees, tax complications, and limits on the company’s ability to sue in that state until the issue is fixed.

Should we form a new U.S. company or register our existing foreign company to do business in the United States?

This is often the first serious structural question. A foreign company entering the U.S. market generally has two choices: form a new U.S. subsidiary, or register the existing foreign company to do business in one or more states. Many foreign companies prefer a U.S. subsidiary because it can simplify banking, contracts, hiring, and customer relationships, while helping separate U.S. liabilities from the parent company. But a subsidiary isn’t automatically better. It brings its own tax, accounting, and governance issues.

Registering the foreign parent directly can make sense where U.S. activity is limited or temporary. It can also expose the foreign company more directly to U.S. lawsuits, tax filings, public records, and state compliance obligations.

The first question isn’t always “Where should we form a U.S. company?” Sometimes it’s whether a new U.S. company should exist at all.

What is the best state to form a U.S. company?

There’s no universal answer here. Anyone who tells you otherwise is probably selling online incorporation packages.

Delaware is often the baseline for companies expecting venture capital, outside investors, stock options, or a future sale. Texas or Florida may make more sense for a company that will actually operate there. Wyoming can work for some smaller, closely held businesses where low annual costs and limited public disclosure matter more than investor familiarity.

The right state is the one that fits the company’s ownership, tax situation, financing plans, and actual U.S. operations.

Should every foreign company form in Delaware?

Delaware is popular for good reasons. It has sophisticated corporate law, a respected business court, and a legal framework investors and lawyers know well. If you’re planning to raise U.S. venture capital or issue equity to employees, Delaware should be high on your list.

But Delaware doesn’t make other states disappear. If the company forms in Delaware while its office, warehouse, employees, or inventory are in California, Texas, New York, Florida, or Washington, it may still need to register and comply in that state too. That can mean paying Delaware and the state where the business actually operates. Duplicate compliance isn’t efficiency.

Do customers, employees, or inventory in a state mean we have to register there?

Customers alone usually don’t require a company to register in every state where it makes sales. If that were the rule, interstate commerce would be unworkable. The analysis changes once the company has a real operational footprint somewhere. Offices, employees, leased property, warehouses, inventory, and regular local business activity are far more likely to trigger registration.

Tax is a separate question. A company might not need to register as a foreign entity in a state but still owe sales tax, payroll tax, income tax, or franchise tax there. Entity registration and tax registration overlap, but they aren’t the same thing. Many companies get into trouble by assuming they are.

Does forming in Delaware help us avoid taxes in other states?

No. Delaware isn’t a tax shield for business activity happening somewhere else.

If a Delaware company has employees in Washington, inventory in California, enough Texas sales to trigger sales tax obligations, or income sourced to New York, those states may still want filings, taxes, or registrations of their own. One of the most common mistakes foreign companies make is forming in Delaware, assuming they’re done, and then discovering that the real compliance burden sits in the state where the business actually operates.

What about Wyoming and Nevada?

Online incorporation companies love Wyoming and Nevada. That doesn’t mean either state is right for your company.

Wyoming can suit some small, closely held businesses that want low annual costs and limited public disclosure. But it isn’t a privacy shield, and it’s usually the wrong choice for a company seeking institutional investors.

Nevada markets itself as business-friendly, but the marketing often runs ahead of the substance. Plenty of companies choose Nevada because they read something online, not because Nevada fits their business.

If the company’s real operations are in California, New York, Texas, Washington, or another state, forming in Wyoming or Nevada won’t make that state’s registration and tax obligations go away.

Should a foreign founder choose an LLC or a corporation?

An LLC sounds simple. For foreign owners, it may not be.

For U.S. owners, LLCs can be flexible and tax-efficient. For foreign owners, they can create tax filing, withholding, and accounting headaches. A foreign-owned single-member LLC that is disregarded for U.S. income tax purposes may still have federal reporting obligations, including Form 5472 and a pro forma Form 1120. Multi-owner LLCs raise partnership tax issues on top of that.

Foreign-owned LLCs aren’t always the wrong choice—they just shouldn’t be the automatic one.

If the company expects U.S. venture capital, outside investors, stock options, or a future sale, a Delaware C corporation is often cleaner. If the company will stay closely held by foreign owners with no outside investment expected, the LLC-versus-corporation decision should be made with both legal and tax advice.

This is exactly the decision where bad advice gets expensive later—get it wrong here, and you’re not just fixing paperwork; you’re living with the wrong tax and ownership structure.

Can a foreign owner use an S corporation?

For most foreign founders, no. S corporations aren’t designed for foreign ownership. They generally can’t have corporations, partnerships, or nonresident alien shareholders. There are also limits on the number and type of shareholders an S corporation may have.

This matters because domestic small-business blogs constantly praise S corporations for their pass-through tax treatment. Foreign founders who copy that advice can walk straight into an eligibility problem.

Can a non-U.S. person own a U.S. company?

Yes. Non-U.S. individuals and foreign companies can generally own U.S. LLCs and corporations. There’s usually no citizenship or residency requirement just to own the company.

Ownership isn’t immigration status. A founder can own a U.S. company without being allowed to live or work in the United States. Working for the business from inside the United States is a separate immigration question.

Some industries raise additional issues for foreign owners. Defense, telecommunications, aviation, banking, export-controlled technology, cannabis, government contracting, and other regulated sectors may involve licensing, sanctions, or national security restrictions. For most ordinary businesses, foreign ownership is straightforward. For regulated ones, ask before you file.

Do we need a U.S. director, officer, manager, or owner?

Most states don’t require directors, officers, or LLC managers to be U.S. citizens or U.S. residents. That doesn’t end the issue. Banks, payment processors, licensing agencies, and some regulated industries may have their own practical expectations around U.S.-based decision-makers, even when state law doesn’t require one.

And if a foreign officer wants to direct the company’s U.S. operations from inside the United States, that’s an immigration issue, not a corporate formation issue.

Does forming a U.S. company help me get a U.S. visa?

Not by itself. Forming a U.S. company may be part of an immigration strategy, but it doesn’t give the founder the right to live or work in the United States.

A foreign founder may be able to own a U.S. company from abroad. But coming to the United States to run that company, manage employees, sell to customers, or perform services usually requires separate immigration analysis.

Depending on the founder’s nationality, role, investment, company structure, and business plan, there may be visa options worth exploring. The company formation should be coordinated with that immigration strategy, not treated as a substitute for it.

Do I need a U.S. address to form a U.S. company?

Not necessarily. Most states require a registered agent with a physical address in the formation state. The registered agent receives legal and official notices for the company.

A registered agent address isn’t the same as a real business address. Banks, payment processors, tax agencies, landlords, customers, and vendors may all ask where the company actually operates. A registered agent satisfies one filing requirement. It doesn’t create a real U.S. office.

Do I need an EIN?

A U.S. company generally needs an Employer Identification Number to open a bank account, hire employees, file tax returns, and operate normally. Foreign-owned companies often need one even if they have no U.S. employees.

The IRS online EIN system isn’t always available to foreign applicants. The online application generally requires a U.S. or U.S. territory business location and a responsible party with a valid taxpayer identification number, such as an SSN, ITIN, or EIN. If the company can’t use the online system, it may need to apply by phone, fax, or mail. That takes longer, but it’s routine.

Can I open a U.S. bank account remotely?

Sometimes, but banking is often where the process actually gets hard for foreign founders. Traditional U.S. banks frequently want detailed ownership information, identification documents, proof of business activity, and sometimes an in-person visit from a company officer. Some banks are more flexible than others, but questions and delays are normal.

If a traditional bank won’t open the account remotely, specialized fintech platforms may be more realistic. The best route depends on the company’s ownership, country of origin, business model, expected transaction volume, and risk profile. Don’t form the company on Monday and assume the bank account will be open by Tuesday.

What federal ownership reporting applies after formation?

As of this writing, federal beneficial ownership reporting rules treat U.S.-created entities and foreign-formed entities differently. Under current FinCEN guidance, entities created in the United States don’t have to report beneficial ownership information to FinCEN. Foreign-formed entities are different. A foreign company registered to do business in a U.S. state may still have a BOI filing obligation if it meets the current definition of a reporting company and doesn’t qualify for an exemption.

Because the BOI rules have changed more than once, verify the current rule before filing, registering, or assuming no report is due.

What if my company has no U.S. office or employees?

A company with no U.S. office or employees may have more flexibility in choosing its formation state. Delaware, Wyoming, or another state may make sense, depending on ownership, tax planning, investor expectations, banking needs, and where future U.S. activity is likely to occur.

But “no U.S. office” doesn’t mean “no U.S. compliance.” Sales tax, federal tax filings, import/export rules, industry regulations, payment processing rules, and banking requirements can all still apply.

What if we plan to hire employees in the United States?

The employee’s work state matters. Hiring can trigger foreign qualification, payroll tax registration, workers’ compensation, unemployment insurance, wage and hour rules, paid leave obligations, and other employment law requirements. These generally follow where the employee actually works, not where the company was formed.

A Delaware company with employees in California isn’t, in any practical sense, just a Delaware company. It’s also a company dealing with California employment and tax compliance.

What if we plan to store inventory in the United States?

Inventory can change the analysis fast. Storing goods in a U.S. warehouse, fulfillment center, third-party logistics facility, or Amazon FBA location can create state registration, sales tax, franchise tax, or other compliance obligations, depending on the state and the specifics of the operation.

Foreign companies often assume that no office and no employees means no U.S. footprint. That isn’t always true. Inventory alone can be enough to create a meaningful presence.

What ongoing compliance comes after formation?

Formation isn’t the end of the process. It’s the start of the company’s compliance life. A U.S. company may need to keep up with:

Annual reports

Franchise tax filings

Registered agent renewals

Federal tax returns

State tax registrations

Sales tax accounts

Payroll registrations

Business licenses

Corporate minutes and ownership records

Accounting records and contract updates

A company operating in more than one state may have obligations in each state. This is another reason the initial structure matters.

Can we change our state of formation later?

Yes, but “later” usually means more expense and more paperwork. Depending on the states involved, you may need a domestication, conversion, merger, or new entity structure. Any of those can affect contracts, tax filings, bank accounts, licenses, cap tables, and investor documents. It’s almost always cheaper to make a thoughtful decision up front than to clean up a bad one later.

What happens if we form in the wrong state?

The business probably won’t collapse because it formed in the wrong state. The more likely result is an expensive administrative mess. Fixing the mistake can mean paying lawyers and accountants to unwind or restructure the entity, registering retroactively in the right state, paying back fees or penalties, updating tax filings, revising contracts, and explaining the cleanup to banks, investors, or buyers. Bad entity planning usually doesn’t blow up all at once. It causes friction everywhere, often for years.

Can I file the paperwork myself online?

Typing a name into a state portal takes 10 minutes. That’s the trap. Online formation platforms make the filing look effortless while ignoring the harder questions: tax classification, ownership structure, registered-agent setup, banking path, investor expectations, state registrations, and cross-border tax planning.

For a simple domestic business with one owner and no cross-border issues, filing online may be fine. For a foreign-owned company entering the U.S. market, the filing is usually the least important part of the decision.

What should a foreign company decide before forming a U.S. entity?

Before filing anything, work through the questions that actually matter:

Where will the company operate?

Who will own it?

Will it seek U.S. investors?

Will it hire U.S. employees?

Will it store inventory in the United States?

Will it sell directly to U.S. customers?

Will it need a U.S. bank account quickly?

Will it import goods, hold licenses, or operate in a regulated industry?

How will profits move between the U.S. company and the foreign parent or owners?

Those answers should drive the formation decision—not the trendiest state, not the cheapest filing fee, and not whatever an online incorporation site happens to be pushing that week.

Get this right before you file

Company formation should start with a basic factual map: where will the people, money, goods, contracts, and risk actually be? Once you know that, the state, entity type, and registration plan usually become much clearer.

Foreign founders who skip that step often don’t find out until a bank, tax authority, investor’s lawyer, or buyer asks a question the company wasn’t built to answer.

U.S. Company Formation FAQs For Foreign Companies And Entrepreneurs