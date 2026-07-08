What Is A Holdback And How Does It Protect A Business Buyer?

In business acquisitions, the purchase price is not always paid in full at closing. A holdback — sometimes called an escrow holdback — is a mechanism by which a portion of the purchase price is withheld at closing...

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In business acquisitions, the purchase price is not always paid in full at closing. A holdback — sometimes called an escrow holdback — is a mechanism by which a portion of the purchase price is withheld at closing and held in escrow for a defined period. The held-back funds are available to satisfy claims that arise after closing, typically under the indemnification provisions of the purchase agreement. Understanding how holdbacks work is important for both buyers and sellers in any business acquisition transaction.

Why Holdbacks Exist

A business acquisition is not a simple cash transaction. The buyer is acquiring not just assets or equity but also the representations and warranties the seller has made about the business — its financial condition, its contracts, its compliance with law, its disclosed liabilities, and much more. If those representations turn out to be inaccurate after closing, the buyer may have a claim for indemnification against the seller.

The challenge is that after closing, the seller has been paid and may have limited incentive or financial ability to respond to an indemnification claim. The holdback addresses this problem by keeping a portion of the seller’s proceeds in escrow, subject to claims, for a period after closing. If a valid indemnification claim arises, the buyer can seek payment from the holdback rather than having to pursue the seller personally.

Key Holdback Terms

Holdbacks are negotiated, and the terms vary considerably from deal to deal. The amount held back is typically a percentage of the purchase price — commonly in the range of five to fifteen percent in smaller transactions, though the amount depends on the deal size, the risk profile of the business, and the relative bargaining positions of the parties.

The holdback period — the length of time the funds remain in escrow — is also negotiated. It is typically tied to the survival period of the representations and warranties in the purchase agreement. At the end of the holdback period, any funds not subject to a pending claim are released to the seller.

The release mechanics matter as well. Who holds the funds — a neutral escrow agent, the buyer’s counsel, or the buyer itself — affects how disputes over the funds get resolved. A well-negotiated holdback provision will specify the conditions under which the buyer can make a claim against the holdback, how disputes about those claims are resolved, and what happens to disputed amounts while the dispute is pending.

Holdbacks vs. Earnouts

Holdbacks are sometimes confused with earnouts. An earnout is a mechanism by which the seller earns additional purchase price based on the post-closing performance of the business — typically tied to revenue or EBITDA targets. A holdback, by contrast, is a portion of an already agreed purchase price that is deferred pending the absence of indemnification claims. They serve different purposes and raise different negotiating issues.

Seller Considerations

From the seller’s perspective, the holdback represents purchase price that is at risk after closing. Sellers typically negotiate for the smallest holdback amount possible, the shortest holdback period, and the clearest possible standards for when the buyer can make a claim. Sellers also look carefully at the indemnification provisions that the holdback secures — including caps on liability, deductibles, and what categories of claims are covered.

Business owners involved in an acquisition on either side of the transaction should work with a business attorney to understand how the holdback and related indemnification provisions allocate risk in their specific deal. For related topics, see our pages on buying a business and selling a business.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.