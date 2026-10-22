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22 October 2026

Division Of Corporation Finance Issues Another Retail Voting Program No-Action Letter

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The SEC's Division of Corporation Finance has issued a groundbreaking no-action letter to Tesla that significantly expands the scope of issuer voluntary retail voting programs beyond previous guidance. This development introduces new flexibilities including centralized multi-issuer hubs, standing instructions, and householding capabilities that could fundamentally reshape how retail shareholders participate in corporate governance.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
David M. Lynn,James H. Hammons Jr.,Jacqueline R. Kaufman
+3 Authors

On September 29, 2026, the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance issued a no-action letter in response to a request from Tesla, Inc. (Tesla) indicating that the Division would not recommend enforcement action to the Commission if Tesla proceeded with its proposed issuer voluntary retail voting program. Of note, the Tesla no-action letter expressly states that the Division’s position expressed in the no-action letter applies to any issuer operating a voting plan in the same manner described in Tesla’s no-action request. Substantively, the Tesla retail voting program is broader than the retail voting programs addressed in prior Division no-action letters, by providing that:

  • The voting instruction plan would be able to leverage a centralized hub administered by a shareholder communications provider (e.g., Broadridge) that could cover multiple issuers. Through such a hub, an investor could enroll in the voting program of more than one issuer whose shares are held in the investor’s accounts.
  • An issuer could allow an investor to establish a standing instruction for a particular account without having to opt in again if the investor sells all of the issuer’s shares and subsequently reacquires them.
  • An issuer could rely on householding so that an opt in would apply to all shares across all accounts under a shareholder’s name.
  • Once a hub is established and program communications are filed, retail investors could be offered the opportunity to participate when or shortly after they first become shareholders or at any later time while the program is maintained. The invitation would not be tied to an upcoming proxy solicitation.
  • An issuer can choose to make its program available to all retail shareholders or only a subset of retail shareholders.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of David M. Lynn
David M. Lynn
Photo of James H. Hammons Jr.
James H. Hammons Jr.
Photo of John O. Newell
John O. Newell
Photo of Jacqueline R. Kaufman
Jacqueline R. Kaufman
Photo of Folake Ayoola
Folake Ayoola
Photo of Jonathan Burr
Jonathan Burr
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