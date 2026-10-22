ARTICLE
22 October 2026

Customs Enforcement Has Changed. Has Your Compliance Strategy? (Podcast)

Global Training Center

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Global Training Center has been assisting importers and exporters since 1991, providing clear, practical, and up‑to‑date education on U.S. trade compliance. For more than three decades, we’ve helped companies reduce risk, strengthen compliance programs, and navigate the constantly changing regulations that shape global trade. Our instructor‑led courses, webinars, and on‑demand training are built for real‑world application, empowering professionals with the knowledge and confidence they need to succeed in international trade.
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Trade compliance has evolved beyond back-office operations as enforcement risks increasingly demand boardroom attention. Grant Sernick of Third Wave joins host Andy Shiles to explore why understanding finished products alone is insufficient, and how automated entry verification can help compliance teams communicate risk to executives before problems emerge.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
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When Compliance Risk Reaches the Boardroom

Trade compliance can’t stay in the back office when the risks reach the boardroom. In this episode of Simply Trade, host Andy Shiles welcomes back Grant Sernick of Third Wave for a candid conversation about customs enforcement, increasingly complex entries, and the disconnect that can form between compliance teams and senior leadership.

The Finished Product Isn’t the Whole Story

Grant explains why importers need to rethink how they manage trade risk, starting with the limits of manual entry reviews. He and Andy dig into the challenges posed by Chapter 99 tariff provisions and make the case that knowing your finished product isn’t enough. Real risk visibility means understanding the materials, suppliers, and production processes behind it.

Getting Leadership to See the Exposure

The conversation turns toward executive decision-making, financial controls, and staffing. Andy challenges listeners to ask a direct question: where is your company actually vulnerable? Grant’s answer centers on communicating risk clearly to executives before a problem forces the conversation.

Verify First, Trust Second

Rather than assuming filings are correct, Grant walks through Third Wave’s approach to comparing expected entries against broker-filed data. The goal isn’t replacing human judgment. It’s using automated verification to flag discrepancies early, so compliance professionals can focus their expertise where it’s actually needed, whether that means catching duty overpayments or underpayments.

A Bigger Question Than Paperwork

For importers, trade professionals, and business leaders, this episode offers a practical starting point for a bigger question: does your company’s approach to trade compliance actually reflect the business risk you’re managing?

Want to Keep the Conversation Going?

Connect with Grant Sernick on LinkedIn to follow his trade commentary, or learn more about Third Wave’s entry-verification capability directly.

Ready to Go Deeper?

Want to strengthen the compliance fundamentals behind these conversations? Explore GTC’s course offerings on Import Compliance and International Logistics Trainings to build a program that can stand up to today’s enforcement environment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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