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22 October 2026

SEC Posts Notice Of Nasdaq Amendment To Minimum Stock Price Rule For Initial Listings

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The SEC has approved Nasdaq's amendment to eliminate alternative price standards for initial listings on the Nasdaq Capital Market, establishing a uniform $4 minimum stock price requirement. This change aligns Nasdaq's listing requirements with other national securities exchanges and affects how companies can qualify for initial listing, though existing companies that listed under the previous alternative standards will remain listed with ongoing monitoring for penny stock compliance.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
David M. Lynn,James H. Hammons Jr.,Folake Ayoola
+3 Authors

On October 7, the SEC posted notice and immediate effectiveness of a Nasdaq amendment to Listing Rule 5505, which will require a minimum $4 stock price for initial listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. This will eliminate the alternative price standards that had permitted the listing of securities priced between $2 and $4 that were not within the Exchange Act Rule 3a51-1(g) definition of “penny stocks” as a result of meeting certain equity, net income, and/or market value of listed securities standards, along with a threshold amounts of net tangible assets and operating history. The notice states:

Nasdaq is proposing to remove Listing Rule 5505(a)(1)(B), and, as a result, require all companies seeking to list under the Initial Listing Standards to have a minimum stock price of $4.00. The $4.00 standard is consistent with the initial listing requirements of other national securities exchanges, whereas the current Alternative Price Requirement is generally lower than the minimum price required for listing on other national securities exchanges.

Because companies that originally listed under the Alternative Price Requirement remain listed, the Exchange is proposing to keep Listing Rule IM-5505-2. The rule requires Nasdaq to publish on its website a list of any company that initially listed under the Alternative Price Requirement, which no longer satisfies the net tangible assets or revenue test contained in former Rule 5505(a)(1)(B), and which does not satisfy any of the other exclusions from being a penny stock contained in Rule 3a51-1 under the Act. Nasdaq will maintain this list on its website for as long as any companies remain listed that could be subject to that condition.

The Exchange is also proposing to include a summary description of former Listing Rule 5505(a)(1)(B) within Listing Rule IM-5505-2, which describes the price requirement that companies that initially list under the Alternative Price Requirement must satisfy and Nasdaq’s ongoing monitoring of such companies for compliance with the penny stock rules. The proposed summary is intended to provide clarification for the references to the former rule that remain in Listing Rule IM-5505-2. Lastly, the Exchange is proposing to make conforming changes to Listing Rule IM-5505-2 to clarify that Listing Rule 5505(a)(1)(B) is a “former” rule.

Nasdaq intends to make the proposed rule change operative 30 days after the date of the September 30 filing date.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of David M. Lynn
David M. Lynn
Photo of James H. Hammons Jr.
James H. Hammons Jr.
Photo of John O. Newell
John O. Newell
Photo of Folake Ayoola
Folake Ayoola
Photo of Jacqueline R. Kaufman
Jacqueline R. Kaufman
Photo of Jonathan Burr
Jonathan Burr
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