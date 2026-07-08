Legal Risks Your AI Tools May Create

Every startup uses AI tools. Many founders, and their employees and contractors, have not read the terms those tools come with. That is not a criticism as those agreements are long, dense, and easy to click through.

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Every startup uses AI tools. Many founders, and their employees and contractors, have not read the terms those tools come with. That is not a criticism as those agreements are long, dense, and easy to click through. But the legal risk embedded in them is real, and it does not announce itself at the point of purchase. It shows up later, in a financing or acquisition diligence process, when a customer asks a hard question about how their data was handled, or upon the receipt of letter from a consumer protection attorney on behalf of their client. While the benefits of AI tools are undeniable, there are some risks that bear attention and there are a few concrete steps founders can take to get ahead of them.

Four Risk Areas Worth Understanding

When a startup deploys an AI tool, it is not just making a software decision. It is making choices that touch on intellectual property ownership, the protection of its confidential information, its obligations to customers and employees whose data it handles, and the terms of whatever agreement applies to the acquisition of the AI tool.

Ownership of What the AI Produces. Copyright protection generally requires a human author. Content generated entirely by an AI tool may not qualify for copyright registration, which means your company may not own generated content in the way it would expect. Although the rules here are still being worked out, the direction is clear that the more human judgment and creative direction that goes into a work, the stronger the potential for copyright protection. Purely AI-generated outputs with no meaningful human input are unlikely to be protectable under copyright law. That matters if your product relies on AI-generated content, code, or marketing materials that you plan to protect or commercialize.

Your Confidential Information. Trade secret protection depends on keeping information secret. When you submit proprietary data to an AI tool, you are sharing it with a third-party system. Whether that sharing is protected depends on the vendor’s terms, specifically whether they restrict how your inputs are stored, used, or shared. Some vendors reserve the right to use inputs to improve their models. If that language covers commercially sensitive submissions, and it sometimes does, your confidential information may no longer be fully protected. The diligence required before routing sensitive materials through an AI system is the same diligence you would apply before sharing that information with a consultant or business partner. Most startups do not approach it the same way, but they should.

Your Customers’ and Employees’ Data. Privacy law is not limited to your privacy policy. When you route personal data, customer records, employee information, or prospect lists through an AI tool, you are sharing that data with a third party. Privacy laws in California, the EU, and an expanding number of other states require that those third parties handle personal data only under contract terms that meet specific legal standards. Many standard AI vendor agreements do not satisfy those requirements. A startup that processes personal data of California or EU residents through an AI interface without the right contractual framework in place may be out of compliance with applicable law, even if the AI vendor is reputable.

The Vendor Agreement Itself. The terms of service for an AI tool are generally a binding contract. They determine who owns the AI outputs, whether the vendor can use your inputs to train its models, what the vendor will and will not indemnify you for, and what happens when something goes wrong. These terms are the most operative legal documents in most AI tool deployments, and, it seems, they often receive the least systematic review behind features and price.

Where the Gaps Actually Show Up:

The recurring pattern is a mismatch between what founders think they are agreeing to and what the terms actually say. Here are the three most common places that mismatch causes problems.

On Ownership. While not the case a few years ago, you will find that most reputable AI vendors will tell you that the outputs belong to you. What they typically will not do is protect you if someone claims those outputs infringe their intellectual property. That distinction matters because the legal status of AI-generated content is actively being litigated. Courts are working through whether AI outputs can infringe the rights of the artists and creators whose work was used to train the models. Until those cases are resolved, companies deploying AI-generated code, images, or written content carry a contingent risk that does not show up on a balance sheet until it becomes a claim (notwithstanding that courts are signaling that users should be safe here).

On Confidential Information. founders sometimes assume that because they have accepted a vendor’s terms, those terms protect their data. That assumption is worth checking. Some AI vendors reserve rights to use customer inputs for model improvement, and the language is sometimes broad enough to cover business-sensitive submissions. Before your team uses an AI tool to draft a competitive strategy, refine your pitch deck financials, or work through proprietary code, it is worth understanding how that data is being handled on the other end. The practical frame is simple. would you hand this document to an outside consultant without a confidentiality agreement? If not, understand the AI vendor’s terms before submitting it.

On Personal Data. privacy law follows the data, not the intent. When a startup uses an AI tool to process customer records, employee files, or a prospect list, that is a data-sharing event with legal consequences. Privacy frameworks in California, the EU, and a growing number of other states require that anyone you share personal data with agrees to handle it under specific contractual terms. Many standard AI vendor agreements do not include those terms. A startup can be out of compliance without knowing it, simply by using a tool the whole team loves.

In a Deal. The place all of this tends to surface is due diligence for financings or M&A transactions. Acquirers and investors are now routinely asking which parts of a codebase or content library were AI-generated, under what tool terms, and what steps the company took to document human authorship and IP ownership. A startup that cannot answer those questions cleanly is at a disadvantage in any transaction. The absence of a clear answer is not treated as neutral; it gets priced into the deal through escrow holdbacks, representation carveouts, or lower valuations. Building the documentation record now is materially easier than reconstructing it under deal pressure.

The Enforcement Picture Is Still Forming—But Moving Fast

Regulators have not yet focused systematic enforcement on companies that use AI tools, as distinct from the vendors themselves. But the trajectory is clear. Federal consumer protection regulators have signaled interest in misleading claims about AI-generated content and AI product capabilities. State attorneys general have already moved against companies that shared personal data with AI vendors without a proper legal basis. Absent federal pre-emption, it does appear that the regulatory environment will tighten, and the standards being set now will define what reasonable conduct looks like in hindsight.

The more immediate risk for most startups is private litigation. Plaintiffs in the copyright space are actively testing theories not just against AI vendors, but against companies that deploy AI-generated content commercially. Courts are still working through the framework, and no appellate court has resolved the core questions on the merits. That uncertainty cuts both ways and the risk is real but not fully defined. What is clear is that companies that took the question seriously and documented their process will be better positioned than those that did not.

What to Do About It?

None of this requires stopping AI tool adoption. It requires treating that adoption as a legal and business decision, not just a productivity decision. Concretely, that means a few things. First, read the terms before deploying a new AI tool across the team, particularly the provisions covering how inputs are used, who owns outputs, and what the vendor will and will not cover if something goes wrong. Second, classify your data before you route it anywhere. There is a meaningful difference between asking an AI tool to help draft an external blog post and asking it to analyze your customer revenue data. Both may be appropriate uses, though they carry different risks. Third, give your team clear guidance on what should and should not go into AI tools. An acceptable-use policy does not need to be long, but it does need to exist.

For startups anticipating a financing or acquisition, there is a fourth step that tends to matter most: start building the record now. Document which AI tools you are using, under what terms, and what human contribution went into the work product those tools helped create. That documentation is increasingly what investors and acquirers ask for, and it is significantly easier to compile while you are doing the work than to reconstruct after the fact. The legal landscape around AI tools will continue to evolve. The basic principles will not: agreements are contracts, confidentiality depends on controls, and privacy obligations follow the data. Treating AI tool adoption as the legal and business decision it is does not slow you down. It keeps the decisions you make today from becoming problems you inherit later.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.