International Distribution Agreements: Beware The Eager Distributor

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In one matter my law firm handled, a manufacturer of industrial coatings signed an exclusive Southeast Asia distribution agreement with a distributor that looked ideal. It had regional warehousing, relevant sales experience, and a management team that sounded sophisticated from the first call. Eighteen months later, the manufacturer learned the distributor had registered the manufacturer’s trademark in its own name in Vietnam and was selling unauthorized product through online listings the manufacturer did not control. Unwinding the mess took more than a year and cost more than the arrangement had ever earned.

Our lawyers can give you similar examples for at least a dozen countries, including the United States. This is what happens when a company signs with the first eager distributor and skips the diligence, IP protection, and termination planning that would have mattered later.

Using a distributor is often the right call. Building your own sales force, warehousing, customer relationships, regulatory registrations, and after-sale service in a new country is slow and expensive, and a good distributor can give a company in months what might otherwise take years to build. Distributors can be especially useful in regulated markets, fragmented retail channels, government tenders, local warehousing, installer networks, and markets where customer service must be handled locally and quickly.

A purchase order is not a distribution agreement. It doesn’t answer who controls the market, who owns the customer relationship, who may sell online, or how the relationship ends. A domestic template or a short internet form won’t fix that either. In fact, in some countries, it will make things worse by creating a false sense of enforceability.

Know the Market Before You Know the Distributor

Start with how the product actually moves in the market. Is it sold through hospitals, tenders, retail chains, online platforms, regional wholesalers, installers, or something else? A distributor with strong relationships in Shanghai may be a stranger in Chengdu. Treating China, India, Mexico, the EU, or Southeast Asia as a single market is one of the most common — and most expensive — assumptions companies make. Territory should track what a distributor can actually deliver in a specific channel and region, not what fits neatly on a map. Your distribution agreement should reflect your market strategy, not replace it.

Calling Someone a Distributor Does Not Make It One

Before signing, confirm that the relationship is actually distribution, not agency. A distributor usually buys and resells products for its own account. An agent usually solicits sales for a commission. That distinction can affect taxes, termination rights, liability, competition-law issues, and mandatory compensation rules that may apply regardless of what the contract says.

This is not just a labeling issue. In some countries, calling a party a “distributor” will not prevent a court or authority from treating it as an agent if the relationship functions like an agency relationship.

Some countries impose mandatory notice, indemnity, termination compensation, commercial-agent protections, or competition-law limits even when the contract says otherwise. A good distribution agreement needs to account for local mandatory law, not pretend it can contract around it.

Due Diligence

No contract fixes a bad distributor. Before signing, find out who owns the company, whether it pays its suppliers, whether it has the financial capacity to support the product, whether it has been sued, and whether it already sells competing products through channels it hasn’t disclosed. Confirm the exact legal entity, its authority to sign, and its authority to import and sell the product lawfully.

Be skeptical of the distributor who approached you first. Eagerness does not equal capability. A distributor may want to lock up a foreign brand before a stronger competitor gets it. It’s worth asking a blunter question too: does this distributor want to build the market, or does it mainly want to control the territory and keep a competitor from getting the line?

Inflated claims about reach are common and hard to catch in advance. “National coverage” often means a warehouse and two salespeople. “Deep retailer relationships” sometimes means one buyer relationship that’s no longer active. By the time the company figures this out, the distributor may already hold the samples, the pricing history, and the exclusivity. In other words, all the leverage it needs to slow-walk performance, resist termination, or demand better terms.

A distributor may also carry the product but give its real energy to another line with better margins, easier customers, or fewer compliance headaches. The agreement shouldn’t assume loyalty. It should create incentives and consequences.

Exclusivity Is Earned, Not Given

Distributors ask for exclusivity as a matter of course. Nobody wants to build a sales team and marketing budget for a territory a competitor could walk into next month. But if the distributor misses targets, ignores key accounts, mishandles online sales, or simply loses interest, the company can be stuck watching the market drift away.

We’ve seen this more than once: a company signs a five-year exclusive agreement, and two or three years in, the distributor still hasn’t made a single purchase or sale. The distributor never intended to build the business at all — it signed the deal to keep the product out of the country while quietly selling a competing line of its own. By the time the company realizes what happened, the contract’s termination provisions won’t let it out. Unwinding an exclusive arrangement can be far harder than expected, particularly where local law gives distributors or commercial agents termination, notice, or compensation rights that can’t be waived easily.

The better approach in most cases is to start non-exclusive or time-limited, and expand rights only after the distributor proves it can sell, report, and pay. If exclusivity is granted, tie it to specific sales targets and say exactly what happens if the distributor misses them: loss of exclusivity, reduced territory, reduced product scope, or termination. A distributor that goes a year with no purchases and no sales should never be protected by the same termination provisions written for one that’s actually performing.

Territory and Online Sales Have to Be Defined Together

“China” sounds like a single, well-defined territory until a dispute starts. To many U.S. companies, it means mainland China. But another party may argue it includes Hong Kong, Macau, or Taiwan unless the agreement says otherwise. Not every distributor, court, or arbitral tribunal will read it that broadly, but the ambiguity is dangerous enough that your agreement should eliminate it. We have seen Chinese distributors walk away from deals after learning that Taiwan was not included because the supplier had already granted Taiwan rights to someone else.

“Europe” or “Latin America” have the same problem. They may sound administratively convenient. In a dispute, those labels often mean too little. Even “the EU” can raise competition-law and channel-conflict issues companies haven’t thought through. The agreement needs to define not just geography but channel — wholesale, retail, government, marketplaces, sub-distributors, direct sales — because a customer in Germany may order through a Dutch affiliate for delivery into Poland, and a distributor in one country may quietly sell into a neighboring territory through Amazon.

This is where online sales collapse territory clauses written for a world of physical sales channels. We’ve seen one unauthorized marketplace listing undercut pricing in a neighboring territory and take months to unwind, simply because the original agreement never mentioned online channels at all. The contract needs to say which platforms the distributor may use, whether listings need pre-approval, and who controls the marketplace account itself — because losing control of the account is often worse than losing the distributor.

Decide Now What Happens When the First Product Succeeds

Product scope is easy to leave vague right up until the first product actually sells well. Then the distributor argues the deal covers the new premium line too, because it “built the market,” and the company insists the agreement only covered the original product. Both sides end up arguing from assumptions rather than contract language, because nobody defined it at the outset.

Settle it in the agreement: does the grant include future products, replacement products, spare parts, accessories, software, private-label versions, or premium versions? What products are excluded, and does anything new require a separate written agreement? If a product is discontinued, who handles remaining warranty claims, and can the distributor sell off leftover inventory?

Know Who Is Actually Selling Your Product

Many distributors don’t sell everything themselves. They push volume through sub-distributors, agents, or resellers, and that layer is often where the real risk hides. A distributor that quietly hands sales rights to an unknown local agent, or pays “commissions” to win a government contract, can create anti-corruption, sanctions, product-claim, pricing, and brand problems that land on the company that appointed the distributor, not just the distributor itself.

The agreement should require written consent before any sub-distributor is appointed, hold the distributor responsible for what those parties do, and give the company audit rights and the power to require removal of anyone creating legal or reputational risk.

A Price List Isn’t a Pricing Clause

Pricing needs to cover discounts, rebates, taxes, import duties, refunds, chargebacks, and price changes — not just the headline number. Be careful with resale pricing: what a company can require in one country may be illegal or risky in another.

Payment terms should reflect the actual risk of the specific distributor, not whatever net 60 terms sit in the company’s domestic template. A distributor with no track record shouldn’t get generous credit just because that’s the default. Currency exposure deserves attention too: if the distributor pays in one currency and the company’s costs are in another, exchange-rate movement alone can turn a profitable arrangement into a loss. Decide upfront who absorbs that risk and what triggers renegotiation.

Shipping mechanics belong here too. The agreement should specify Incoterms, so there’s no ambiguity about who pays for freight, customs, and insurance, and exactly when risk of loss passes from the company to the distributor.

Compliance and Anti-Corruption Risk Doesn’t Stay Overseas

A product that’s perfectly legal in its home market can be mislabeled, restricted, or noncompliant elsewhere. This can be true even for ordinary consumer goods running into local packaging, labeling, or chemical-content rules nobody on the home team anticipated. The agreement should say who handles product registrations, labeling, translations, certifications, customs classifications, and advertising approvals. Requiring the distributor to follow local law is necessary, but it isn’t a substitute for the company’s own diligence on products that carry real regulatory risk.

The old one-paragraph anti-bribery clause isn’t enough for distributors selling into government and government-linked buyers — state-owned hospitals, public utilities, universities, military buyers, government procurement systems. The agreement should prohibit false invoices, inflated commissions, and payments funneled through third parties to obscure the real recipient, and should give the company audit rights and the ability to halt shipments immediately if something looks wrong. Companies can get pulled into investigations or enforcement actions over payments they didn’t approve and shipments they didn’t make directly.

Protect the Brand and the Local Presence Before the Distributor Builds It

File key trademarks before giving a distributor brand materials or market access. Never let the distributor register your trademark, domain name, social media handle, platform account, or confusingly similar mark in its own name. This is one of the most common and expensive mistakes we see, and it is largely avoidable with early filings, the right contract language, and basic monitoring.

The contract should bar the distributor from registering anything that resembles the company’s marks, product names, domains, trade names, slogans, or social handles. It should also require immediate transfer if the distributor does so anyway. That obligation should survive termination, and the agreement should make clear that the distributor has no ownership interest in the brand merely because it helped build local sales.

This applies to localized assets too. Your translated websites, product photography, and regional marketplace listings all become the public face of your brand in that market, and if you don’t hold approval rights and ownership over them, replacing the distributor later can mean rebuilding your local presence from scratch, assuming you can even get the domain and social handles back.

Confidential information, like pricing, customer lists, product roadmaps, sales data, technical information, marketing plans, should be used only for the relationship and returned or destroyed when it ends.

Customer Data and What Happens When the Relationship Ends

The distributor is usually the one talking to customers. It takes complaints, processes warranty claims, runs local online listings, and often ends up controlling the customer relationship whether the contract intended that or not. If customer data is shared across borders, the agreement should address permitted use, security, privacy compliance, retention, deletion, and post-termination access — otherwise the company can find itself locked out of its own market the moment the relationship ends.

Product defects need their own rules too. The agreement should say who receives complaints, who investigates, who communicates with customers, who approves returns, and who pays for repair, replacement, refund, or recall. These are easy to ignore until one warranty claim turns into a brand problem.

Termination itself is usually harder than companies expect. “Termination for cause” sounds absolute, but immediate termination is rarely enforceable in practice without giving the distributor a cure period — often 30 to 60 days — to fix the breach first. In some countries, a distributor or commercial agent may also have statutory rights to notice or compensation regardless of what the contract says, and the practical cost of those rights can increase the longer the distributor has been in the market. The agreement should address termination for cause, non-renewal, and change of control separately, and should specify what happens to remaining inventory, trademark use, and marketplace listings.

One of the trickiest issues is regulatory approvals and import permits. If local law requires them to be held by a local entity, the agreement should still give the company control, transfer rights where possible, cooperation obligations, and a transition plan — otherwise the distributor can effectively block a move to a better partner even after the relationship is clearly over. That has to be dealt with before the distributor has that leverage, not after.

Make the Dispute Clause Enforceable Where It Actually Matters

An arbitration or forum-selection clause is worthless if the resulting judgment can’t be enforced where the distributor actually holds assets. It’s also important to remember that governing law and venue are two different questions; a company can choose New York law to govern the contract while requiring that disputes be arbitrated in London, and confusing the two is a common drafting mistake. Language, service of process, interim relief, attorneys’ fees, and enforcement all need to be thought through together. The right forum depends on where the distributor’s assets sit, how local courts handle these disputes, and whether the company might need fast injunctive relief. For instance, if a distributor registers the trademark locally or keeps selling after termination, rather than a damages award years down the line. A clause that looks sophisticated on paper but can’t get the company a real remedy is worse than no clause at all, because it creates false confidence going in.

Conclusion

The worst distribution disputes usually do not start with a clause buried on page thirty. They start with decisions the company made before anyone drafted the contract: which distributor to pick, how much exclusivity to give away, who controls the trademark, who owns the customer relationship, who may sell through digital channels, and what happens if the distributor misses the numbers.

The dangerous moment is not when the distributor breaches. It is when the company gives away leverage before it has protected itself. That conversation is much easier to have before your distributor has the customers, trademarks, online presence, regulatory approvals, and local leverage than after.

International Distribution Agreements: Beware The Eager Distributor

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.