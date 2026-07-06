Delaware Superior Court Confirms Shareholder Representative Standing And Dismisses A Duplicative Implied Covenant Claim

Post-closing merger disputes are increasingly litigated not by the selling stockholders themselves but by a designated shareholder representative acting on their behalf. That structure is now standard in private M&A, yet buyers still test it, often by arguing that the representative is not the real party in interest. In Shareholder Representative Services, LLC v. Follett Parent, LP, C.A. No. N25C-12-337 MAA CCLD (Del. Super. May 29, 2026), Judge Adams of the Complex Commercial Litigation Division confirmed that an appointed shareholder representative has standing to pursue post-closing contract claims, while dismissing a parallel implied covenant claim as duplicative of the breach-of-contract count. The decision is a clean illustration of two doctrines that recur in deal litigation.

Background

In December 2021, Follett Parent, LP acquired all of the issued and outstanding capital stock of Follett Corporation through an Agreement and Plan of Merger. The merger closed on February 1, 2022, with Follett Corporation surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent. Before the deal, Follett Corporation held Series A and Series B preferred stock in Lumen, Inc., referred to in the opinion as the “Lumen Interest.” The merger agreement imposed specific obligations on Parent governing how and when it would sell the Lumen Interest and distribute the proceeds to the former Follett stockholders.

Shareholder Representative Services, LLC, the appointed shareholder representative under the agreement, sued Parent on behalf of the former stockholders, alleging that Parent failed to comply with those obligations. The complaint asserted two breach-of-contract claims, one challenging Parent’s reasonable-best-efforts obligation to sell the Lumen Interest and the other its failure to follow the Annex VI valuation procedures, a declaratory judgment claim over whether Parent could deduct its litigation fees from the proceeds owed to stockholders, and a claim for breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing. Parent moved to dismiss the entire complaint, leading with the argument that SRS lacked standing because it was not the real party in interest.

Analysis

Judge Adams first addressed standing. Parent argued both that the complaint lacked facts establishing SRS as the real party in interest and that SRS had no authority to sue in its own name. The court rejected both points. An appointed shareholder representative is the real party in interest with standing to pursue the stockholders’ post-closing claims, and the court noted that this representative structure is often encouraged because it promotes judicial efficiency and gives both buyers and sellers an orderly mechanism for resolving post-closing disputes. A judgment against the representative binds all of the selling stockholders, eliminating the buyer’s exposure to inconsistent judgments. Because the merger agreement expressly created the representative mechanism and authorized SRS to bring claims in that capacity, SRS had standing to proceed.

Turning to the merits, the court allowed both breach-of-contract claims to move forward. On Count I, the court held that whether Parent used reasonable best efforts is an inherently factual inquiry unsuited to resolution at the pleading stage, and it found two reasonable readings of Section 6.10 that it could not choose between on a motion to dismiss. On Count II, the court read the Annex VI valuation provisions as mandatory. Once thirty months passed without a sale, the agreement’s “shall comply” and “shall retain” language obligated Parent to propose and then retain a valuation firm. Parent’s contention that its “sole discretion” over the sale’s terms let it bypass that process failed, because discretion over the sale did not excuse the separate, mandatory obligation to obtain a valuation. In declining to choose between competing reasonable readings at the pleading stage, the court applied a familiar principle: where contract language is fairly susceptible to more than one interpretation, dismissal is inappropriate.

The court also denied Parent’s motion to dismiss the declaratory judgment claim. Parent had argued the claim was unripe, but the court found a live controversy over whether Section 6.10 permits Parent to withhold its litigation fees from the proceeds. It held the phrase governing “costs . . . or expenses actually incurred . . . to consummate the Lumen Sale” ambiguous, which foreclosed dismissal at the pleading stage.

The implied covenant claim fared differently. The court dismissed it as duplicative of the breach-of-contract claims. Drawing on Fortis Advisors LLC v. Dialog Semiconductor PLC, the court explained that the only distinction between the implied covenant count and Count I was that the implied covenant claim recast the same conduct as not having been undertaken in good faith. SRS identified no gap in the agreement for an implied term to fill. The implied covenant is a gap-filling doctrine, and it cannot supplant or add to a standard of conduct the parties have already expressly addressed. Because the agreement already prescribed the standard Parent had to satisfy in selling the Lumen Interest, and because a reasonable-best-efforts obligation and a good-faith obligation covering the same conduct are duplicative, the court dismissed the implied covenant count. As I previously discussed in Delaware Court of Chancery Provides Important Guidance on Implied Covenant Claims Related to LLC Agreement, Delaware courts consistently refuse to let the implied covenant do work that the express terms of the contract already perform.

Key Takeaways

For practitioners structuring private acquisitions, Follett Parent reaffirms that the shareholder representative model rests on solid footing in Delaware. A buyer that wants to contest a representative’s authority should look to the agreement’s appointment language, because a properly appointed representative will generally be treated as the real party in interest with standing to litigate post-closing claims on the stockholders’ behalf.

The decision is equally instructive on pleading strategy. Plaintiffs frequently pair a breach-of-contract claim with an implied covenant claim arising from the same conduct, but Delaware courts will dismiss the implied covenant count where the express terms already supply the governing standard and no genuine gap exists. To keep an implied covenant claim alive, a plaintiff must identify a real gap in the contract and explain why the implied term is necessary to honor the parties’ bargain. Relabeling a contract breach as bad faith will not suffice. The flip side is a drafting lesson: precise, mandatory contractual standards both strengthen a future breach claim and foreclose the argument that discretion left room for an implied-covenant overlay.