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20 August 2026

Webinar – What Is Disclosure In M & A Deals? (Video)

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Beresford Booth

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Beresford Booth is a full-service law firm in the Seattle area. Our clients include startups, high-growth companies, established businesses, families and individuals. We offer a full range of civil legal services in the areas of business, real estate, family law, adoption & assisted reproduction, estate planning & probate, litigation and employment law.
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Attorney David C. Tingstad explores the critical concept of disclosure in mergers and acquisitions transactions, examining what information must be revealed during deal negotiations. This webinar provides practical insights into disclosure obligations and best practices that can significantly impact the success of M&A transactions.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
David C. Tingstad
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In this webinar, Attorney David C. Tingstad from our Business Mergers and Acquisitions Group discusses “What is Disclosure in M & A Deals?”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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