Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 92: Industry Voices - Richard P. Davies (Podcast)

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Jordan welcomes Richard Davies, General Counsel & Chief Administrative Officer of RoC Skincare, to discuss how he leads legal, regulatory, compliance, HR and administration at a private equity-backed global skincare company. Richard shares insights on building legal and operational infrastructure to support high growth without slowing the business down, drawing from his monthly Substack series Built to Scale aimed at legal and operational leaders at PE-backed companies.
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In this episode of TSLE Industry Voices, a subseries of the Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Jordan welcomes Richard Davies, General Counsel & Chief Administrative Officer of RoC Skincare, a private equity-backed global skincare company. Richard leads legal, regulatory, compliance, HR and administration at RoC and sits on the executive leadership team, with a focus on building the legal and operational infrastructure the business needs to scale: the right frameworks, processes and controls to support high growth without slowing the business down. He writes about these themes in his monthly Substack series, Built to Scale, aimed at legal and operational leaders at PE-backed companies.
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