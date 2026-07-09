Chancery Harmonizes Conflicting Forum Selection Clauses

In Kelly Roofing Holdings, LLC v. Flores, C.A. No. 2025-1049-BWD (Del. Ch. June 4, 2026), the court provides a wealth of practical analysis in a relatively short opinion that should be required reading for anyone...

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A recent Delaware Court of Chancery decision provides noteworthy guidance about how to reconcile conflicting forum selection clauses. In Kelly Roofing Holdings, LLC v. Flores, C.A. No. 2025-1049-BWD (Del. Ch. June 4, 2026), the court provides a wealth of practical analysis in a relatively short opinion that should be required reading for anyone who is interested in the latest iteration of Delaware law on the following issues: (i) when language in a forum clause is permissive or mandatory; (ii) which venue prevails when two related agreements provide for different forum requirements; and (iii) when the first-filed McWane rule is trumped by a forum selection clause.

Spoiler Alert—Case Remains in Delaware

The court determined that the forum clause in the Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) for the sale of a business had a mandatory Delaware forum clause, but that the employment agreement for the president of the surviving company had a forum clause allowing lawsuits to be filed in Florida, with the net result being that a motion to dismiss the Delaware case was denied.

Recent Decisions Compared

This case should be compared with other recent Chancery cases involving competing forum clauses in a “primary” agreement and a conflicting forum clause in a related employment agreement. For example, in Masimo Corp. v Kiani, highlighted on these pages, the Court of Chancery in April of this year granted a motion to dismiss while enforcing a California forum selection clause, notwithstanding breach of fiduciary duty claims against a Delaware entity, based on the expansive scope of a forum clause in an employment agreement — and despite the name of the agreement, it triggered DGCL Section 122 (18) as a stockholder governance agreement.

A comparison should also be made with the determinative factual differences in a Chancery bench ruling in the matter styled Mawson Infrastructure Grp., Inc. v. Mewawalla, which several months ago granted a motion to dismiss fiduciary duty claims against a Delaware director in favor of a Washington State forum selection clause in an employment agreement. Note that unlike the Masimo case, there was no forum clause in an agreement in Mawson requiring a Delaware forum (though there was a Delaware bylaw provision), and no issue in Mawson involving the forum clause in a governance document under DGCL § 122 (18).

Highlights

Back to the Kelly Roofing case. The court rejected the argument that language in the APA providing that suits arising out of the APA “may be instituted” in state or federal courts in Delaware was superseded by the following dispositive phrase in the same paragraph: “Each party irrevocably submits to the exclusive jurisdiction of such courts in any such action.” The court also reasoned that the plaintiffs did not waive that mandatory provision by filing a separate action in Florida to enforce a different agreement involving the employment of the president of the surviving company.

An important procedural note is the court’s observation that under Court of Chancery Rule 12(b)(3), when addressing a motion to dismiss, “The court is not shackled to the plaintiff’s complaint and is permitted to consider extrinsic evidence from the outset.” Footnote 1.

The specific language that may initially make a reasonable reader conclude that the forum provision was permissive was the language that any suit arising out of the APA “may be instituted” in Delaware—except that the provision continued in the same sentence to provide that “each party irrevocably submits to the exclusive jurisdiction of such courts . . ..” The court determined, in essence, that the later phrase made the forum provision mandatory.

The same provision also provided that the parties “unconditionally waive any objection to the laying of venue . . . in such courts . . .” and they also irrevocably agreed not to object to such Delaware courts being an inconvenient forum. The court reasoned that not regarding that wording as mandatory would make the language superfluous. Slip op. at 12-13.

By contrast, the employment agreement for the president of the surviving company included a permissive forum selection clause for suits to be filed in Florida.

Procedurally, the president, who was terminated not long after the closing on the sale of her company, filed suit in Florida based on the employment agreement. The buyers, the defendants in this Delaware case, also filed suit in Florida. The president, the plaintiff in this case, filed a motion to dismiss based on the forum clause in the APA being only permissive or otherwise waived by the defendants filing first in Florida.

Key Aspects of Court’s Reasoning

The court instructed that the first-filed McWane rule is dependent on the absence of a binding forum clause, and that when there is an enforceable forum clause, “a court should honor the parties’ contract and enforce the clause, even if, absent any forum selection clause, the McWane principle might otherwise require a different result.” Slip op. at 8.

The court explained that a permissive forum clause does not prohibit litigation elsewhere—but that a mandatory forum clause that contains clear language requires that “litigation will proceed exclusively in the designated forum.” Id. at 10.

The court cited to several decisions in other jurisdictions that interpreted an almost identical forum clause and reasoned that even though the phrase “may be instituted” appears at the beginning of the forum clause, the subsequent phrase in the same paragraph that the parties “irrevocably submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of such courts . . .” makes the provision mandatory. Slip op. at 11-12.

The court distinguished cases relied on by defendants that addressed apparently conflicting forum clauses. Footnotes 6-7.

Although the court recognized that a forum selection provision can be waived by filing suit in another state, in this case there was no waiver under the APA because the employment agreement expressly authorized suit to be filed in Florida under that agreement. Slip op. at 14.

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