New York Court Refuses To Dismiss Attorney General’s Sweeping Fraud Case Against Zelle Operator Early Warning Services

A New York trial court, in a decision issued on July 20, 2026, has handed the New York Attorney General a significant early victory in her lawsuit against Early Warning Services, LLC (“EWS”), the operator of the Zelle peer-to-peer payment network. In People of the State of New York v. Early Warning Services, LLC, Index No. 654753/2025 (N.Y. Sup. Ct., N.Y. County July 20, 2026)...

Ballard Spahr LLP—an Am Law 100 law firm with more than 750 lawyers in 18 U.S. offices—serves clients across industries in litigation, transactions, and regulatory compliance. A strategic legal partner to clients, Ballard goes beyond to deliver actionable, forward-thinking counsel and advocacy powered by deep industry experience and an understanding of each client’s specific business goals. Our culture is defined by an entrepreneurial spirit, collaborative environment, and top-down focus on service, efficiency, and results.

Article Insights

Thomas Burke’s articles from Ballard Spahr LLP are most popular: within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

in United States

with readers working within the Technology industries Ballard Spahr LLP are most popular: within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring, Government and Public Sector topic(s)

A New York trial court, in a decision issued on July 20, 2026, has handed the New York Attorney General a significant early victory in her lawsuit against Early Warning Services, LLC (“EWS”), the operator of the Zelle peer-to-peer payment network. In People of the State of New York v. Early Warning Services, LLC, Index No. 654753/2025 (N.Y. Sup. Ct., N.Y. County July 20, 2026), Justice Phaedra Perry-Bond denied nearly all of EWS’s motion to dismiss, allowing the Attorney General’s claims to proceed into discovery.

Although the decision merely addresses the sufficiency of the pleadings, it represents an important development in litigation involving payment platforms. The ruling signals that courts may be receptive, at least at the pleading stage, to state attorneys general pursuing claims that a payment network operator can be held responsible not only for fraud committed by third parties, but also for allegedly designing, operating, and marketing its platform without implementing adequate fraud-prevention measures.

This lawsuit is separate from the CFPB’s now-abandoned federal enforcement action against EWS and three of its owner banks. The CFPB was never a plaintiff in the New York case. After the CFPB voluntarily dismissed with prejudice its federal lawsuit in March 2025, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed this independent action under New York law, relying on many of the same factual allegations but asserting claims under New York’s Executive Law, General Business Law, and common law. The Attorney General’s action thus exemplifies how state enforcement authorities have sought to fill the void created by the CFPB’s retreat from enforcement.

The Attorney General’s Allegations

The Attorney General alleges that EWS knew for years that criminals were exploiting the Zelle network to perpetrate authorized push payment (“APP”) fraud and other scams. According to the complaint, EWS nevertheless continued to market Zelle as a safe and secure way to transfer money while failing to implement available safeguards that allegedly could have reduced consumer losses.

The complaint asserts that EWS:

failed to implement adequate fraud detection and prevention tools;

ignored internal and external warnings regarding increasing fraud;

inadequately monitored participating financial institutions;

marketed Zelle as safe and secure despite allegedly knowing of significant fraud risks; and

profited from increased transaction volume while consumers suffered substantial losses.

Based on these allegations, the Attorney General asserted claims under Executive Law § 63(12), General Business Law §§ 349 and 350, and various common-law theories.

The Court’s Decision

Justice Perry-Bond rejected the bulk of EWS’s arguments that the complaint failed to state legally cognizable claims.

Among other things, the court concluded that the Attorney General had adequately alleged deceptive conduct and fraudulent business practices sufficient to survive a motion to dismiss. The court emphasized that, at this preliminary stage, it was required to accept the factual allegations in the complaint as true and determine only whether they fit within a cognizable legal theory, not whether the Attorney General ultimately will be able to prove them.

The court also rejected EWS’s contention that it merely operates a payment network and therefore cannot be held responsible for fraud perpetrated by third-party criminals. Instead, the court held that the complaint sufficiently alleges misconduct by EWS itself—namely, the design, operation, monitoring, and marketing of the Zelle platform.

While the court dismissed certain claims or limited certain theories, the overwhelming majority of the Attorney General’s case survived.

Why the Decision Matters

The opinion is important for several reasons.

1. It reflects an expansive view of potential platform liability.

The Attorney General’s theory is not simply that fraud occurred on Zelle. Rather, it is that EWS itself allegedly engaged in deceptive conduct by failing to implement reasonable fraud controls while representing that Zelle was safe and secure.

If ultimately accepted on the merits, that theory could extend well beyond Zelle to other real-time payment systems and digital payment platforms.

The decision also indicates that enforcement agencies may not rely on traditional payments laws, like the Electronic Fund Transfers Act (EFTA) and the Truth in Lending Act (TILA), that do not address evolving fraud and technology patterns. Instead, payment platforms and others involved in novel payments activities may face claims under general fraud and UDAAP theories.

2. The decision demonstrates the continued importance of state enforcement.

The CFPB has substantially curtailed enforcement activity during the current Administration, including abandoning its lawsuit against EWS. New York’s Attorney General has effectively stepped into that enforcement vacuum.

This case illustrates a trend we have discussed previously on this blog: aggressive state attorneys general increasingly are pursuing consumer protection cases that previously might have been brought by the CFPB.

3. The opinion is procedurally significant—but not a determination on the merits.

It bears emphasizing that this decision arises on a motion to dismiss.

The court did not determine that EWS violated the law.

Rather, the court concluded only that the Attorney General has alleged sufficient facts which, if proven, could entitle the State to relief. EWS will now have the opportunity to challenge those allegations through discovery, expert testimony, summary judgment, and, if necessary, trial.

Potential Industry Implications

If the Attorney General ultimately prevails, the ramifications could extend far beyond Zelle.

Payment networks, fintech companies, banks offering instant payment services, digital wallets, and other payment intermediaries may face increasing scrutiny regarding:

fraud monitoring systems;

scam detection technology;

customer warnings;

identity verification and authentication procedures;

transaction limits;

reimbursement policies; and

public representations concerning platform security.

State regulators may also be encouraged to pursue similar cases under their own unfair and deceptive acts and practices statutes.

Our Take

This decision should not be viewed as establishing new substantive law regarding payment-network liability. Rather, it reflects New York’s liberal pleading standards and the well-established principle that courts generally are reluctant to dismiss enforcement actions before discovery when the complaint alleges detailed facts supporting deceptive business practices.

Nevertheless, the opinion represents an important victory for the New York Attorney General and keeps alive one of the country’s most consequential lawsuits involving authorized push payment fraud.

As real-time payments continue to grow, courts increasingly will be asked to determine where responsibility lies when consumers are deceived into authorizing fraudulent transfers. Traditionally, payment providers have maintained that because consumers themselves authorize these transactions, liability should rest with the fraudsters—not with the payment network.

The Attorney General advances a markedly different theory: that a payment platform can itself incur liability when it allegedly knows its system is being exploited by scammers yet fails to adopt reasonable preventive measures while continuing to market the platform as safe and secure.

Whether that theory ultimately succeeds remains to be seen. But by allowing the case to proceed beyond the pleading stage, the New York Supreme Court has ensured that the consumer financial services industry will be watching this litigation very closely.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.