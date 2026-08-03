D. Mass. Patent Litigation Update: June 2026

A Massachusetts district court grants a joint motion to stay proceedings while the parties conduct venue discovery and brief a motion to dismiss or transfer in a patent infringement case between Advanced Surgical Concepts Limited and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. The order establishes specific parameters for discovery scope and briefing schedule before other case deadlines resume.

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This is part of a series of articles discussing recent orders of interest issued in patent cases by the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

In Advanced Surgical Concepts Limited, et al. v. Intuitive Surgical, Inc., No. 1:26-cv-11010-IT, Judge Talwani granted the parties’ Joint Motion to Stay all Other Deadlines Pending Agreed Venue Discovery and Briefing on [Defendant] Intuitive’s Motion to Dismiss or Transfer, summarized as follows:

Venue discovery will proceed for ten weeks, limited to five interrogatories, five requests for production, and five depositions of no more than nine hours on the record;

Plaintiff will file the opening brief, followed by a responsive brief, and then a reply;

After the Motion concludes, the parties are to submit an updated scheduling order; and

All other deadlines are stayed.

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