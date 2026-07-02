EEOC Rescinds Guidance On Permissible Affirmative Action

The EEOC has rescinded its longstanding guidance on voluntary affirmative action plans under Title VII, eliminating the safe harbor defense for employers and signaling heightened scrutiny of workplace diversity initiatives. This policy shift raises critical questions about the future of affirmative action in employment and how companies can navigate compliance amid evolving legal standards and increased federal enforcement focus.

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On June 30, 2026, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced that it had rescinded two documents relating to permissible affirmative action1 under Title VII of the U.S. Civil Rights Act: (1) its regulatory guidelines2 on “appropriate” affirmative action under the statute; and (2) section 607 of its Compliance Manual, which addressed those guidelines and the agency’s enforcement positions with respect to permissible affirmative action and affirmative action plans.

Both the guidelines and the related portion of the Compliance Manual explained that voluntary affirmative action plans were only permitted under federal equal employment opportunity laws when designed to remedy past or present discrimination or to address manifest imbalances in traditionally segregated job categories and carefully structured to avoid unlawfully disadvantaging other employees. The documents emphasized that to be lawful, a plan had to be temporary, flexible, and narrowly tailored, and could not unnecessarily trammel the rights of non‑beneficiaries. Overall, the documents focused on ensuring that affirmative action efforts remedied past or present discrimination without creating new discrimination. Perhaps most significantly, they provided a safe harbor under section 713(b)(1) of the Civil Rights Act, which states that an employer may defend itself in an unlawful employment practice proceeding by demonstrating it was relying in good faith on written guidance from the Commission. With the rescission of the guidance, that good-faith reliance defense is now unavailable to employers.3

While rescission of the EEOC’s guidance does not reverse the Supreme Court’s decisions in United Steelworkers v. Weber, 443 U.S. 193 (1979) and Johnson v. Transportation Agency, 480 U.S. 616 (1987), in which the U.S. Supreme Court recognized that Title VII may allow for certain voluntary affirmative action plans in limited circumstances, it is consistent with the EEOC’s other efforts to signal an intention to scrutinize employment practices in which individuals appear to be treated differently based on sex, race, or national origin. This is in line with the Trump administration’s ongoing attempts to eliminate the consideration of race and sex in almost all workplace contexts. While the EEOC’s announcement indicated that in its view, rescission of these guidance documents “is consistent with the text of Title VII and Supreme Court precedent,” whether Weber and Johnson still remain good law is for the Supreme Court to decide.

Given the rapid development of the law in this area, the increased focus of the EEOC and other federal agencies’ focus on “unlawful DEI” and any consideration of race or gender in employment decision-making, as well as the public scrutiny of companies’ efforts in such matters from both supporters and detractors, employers are advised to work closely with counsel to ensure their workplace policies are compliant with Title VII and other federal, state, and local civil rights law.

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