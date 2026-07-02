Saba Bireda On Systemic Discrimination, Class Action Litigation & Holding Employers Accountable (Video)

self

In this partner spotlight, Saba Bireda, Co-Managing Partner of the Washington, D.C. Office and Discrimination and Harassment Practice Group Co-Chair at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, sits down with firm Chairman David Sanford to trace her journey from a childhood marked by an awareness of inequality in her community, through a Stanford education focused on Black political thought and civil rights, to Harvard Law and a career dedicated to public interest law. She reflects on her work at the Center for American Progress on education policy and at the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights, where her work on federal regulations touched every public school in America. Saba discusses joining Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight and the litigation work that followed, including challenging equal pay practices at a big law firm and a class action against the U.S. Marshals Service alleging systemic discrimination in hiring, promotions, and transfers on behalf of hundreds of class members. She also discusses how she builds a compelling narrative around differential treatment and closes by highlighting the common mistakes employees make before contacting an attorney and why they matter.

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight is a nationally recognized public interest and civil rights law firm with offices in New York, Washington DC, San Francisco, Palo Alto, Nashville, and San Diego. Our attorneys have recovered over $5 billion for clients in employment discrimination, whistleblower, ERISA, sexual violence, Title IX, and executive representation matters.