Breaking News: EEOC Reaffirms The Importance Of Applicant Demographic Data Collection For Title VII Compliance

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EEOC’s Uniform Guidelines Survive: Why Employers Should Continue Collecting Applicant Demographic Data
In a development that may surprise many employers, the federal government has quietly reaffirmed one of the most important—and often misunderstood—compliance frameworks in employment law.
On June 24, 2026, the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) approved, without change, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s Information Collection Request (ICR) supporting the Uniform Guidelines on Employee Selection Procedures (UGESP). The approval extends the information collection authority through June 30, 2029. (RegInfo)
For employers questioning whether they should continue collecting applicant race, ethnicity, and sex information following the revocation of Executive Order 11246, this action provides a clear signal: the federal government continues to view demographic data collection and adverse impact analysis as important tools for enforcing Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
What Are the Uniform Guidelines?
The Uniform Guidelines on Employee Selection Procedures, commonly known as UGESP, were jointly adopted by the EEOC, Department of Labor, Department of Justice, and Civil Service Commission to help employers evaluate whether their hiring, promotion, testing, and selection procedures create unlawful discrimination.
Although UGESP does not require employers to submit reports to the government, it does require employers to maintain records that enable enforcement agencies to evaluate potential discrimination claims. The EEOC has explained that these records are used during investigations, conciliations, and litigation involving employment discrimination allegations. Agencies may obtain and inspect such records through their existing investigative authority. (RegInfo)
Why This Matters Now
Since Executive Order 14173 revoked Executive Order 11246 and eliminated affirmative action obligations for federal contractors, some employers have questioned whether they should continue collecting applicant demographic information.
The OIRA approval suggests that, at least for now, the federal government continues to view demographic data collection as necessary for evaluating compliance with Title VII. According to the EEOC’s supporting statement, employers are expected to collect and maintain race, sex, and ethnicity information about applicants to help assess whether employment practices have a disparate impact on protected groups. (RegInfo)
In practical terms, employers who stop collecting applicant demographic information may find themselves in a difficult position if faced with an EEOC, DOJ, or private plaintiff challenge. Without demographic data, employers may be unable to demonstrate that their hiring and selection practices are job-related, consistent, and free from unlawful adverse impact.
The Connection to Title VII Enforcement
This development comes at a time when EEOC and DOJ enforcement efforts increasingly emphasize systemic discrimination, hiring practices, selection procedures, and pattern-or-practice investigations.
When agencies investigate discrimination allegations, one of the first questions often asked is whether employment decisions disproportionately affected individuals based on race, sex, ethnicity, or another protected characteristic.
Without applicant flow data and demographic records, employers may have limited ability to:
- Evaluate adverse impact.
- Identify barriers in the hiring process.
- Defend selection decisions.
- Demonstrate nondiscriminatory employment practices.
- Conduct meaningful workforce analytics.
The continued approval of UGESP recordkeeping requirements reinforces the importance of maintaining data necessary to assess these issues proactively.
What Employers Should Do
Employers should consider the following actions:
Continue Applicant Self-Identification Processes
Applicant self-identification forms remain an important compliance and risk-management tool. Participation should remain voluntary, and demographic information should be maintained separately from hiring decision materials.
Maintain Applicant Flow Records
Organizations should preserve records that document who applied, who was selected, and the demographics of applicant pools where legally permissible.
Conduct Workforce Diagnostic Analytics
Regular analysis of hiring, promotion, compensation, and termination decisions can help identify potential disparities before they become the subject of agency investigations or litigation.
Review Selection Procedures
Employers should ensure that tests, screening criteria, interview processes, and hiring practices are job-related and consistently applied.
Train Hiring Managers
Managers should understand that demographic information is collected solely for compliance and analytical purposes and must never be used in employment decision-making.
The Bottom Line
The revocation of Executive Order 11246 changed the federal contractor compliance landscape, but it did not eliminate discrimination enforcement under Title VII.
OIRA’s approval of the EEOC’s UGESP information collection through June 30, 2029 serves as a reminder that demographic recordkeeping, applicant flow analysis, and workforce analytics remain central tools in evaluating discrimination claims and defending employment decisions. (RegInfo)
For employers and federal contractors alike, the message is clear: while affirmative action obligations may have changed, the need to monitor employment practices for potential discrimination has not.
Official Government Sources
- OIRA Information Collection Approval Record: OIRA Information Collection Request (UGESP)
- Uniform Guidelines on Employee Selection Procedures: EEOC Uniform Guidelines (29 CFR Part 1607)
- Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964: Title VII Statutory Authority
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